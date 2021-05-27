23 Gifts to Spoil the Cat Dad or Dog Dad in Your Life
Why should human dads get all the love on Father's Day? We firmly believe all those cat dads and dog dads out there enjoy a little spoiling on their special day, too.
Celebrate your favorite pet parent this Pawther's Day (or any day!) with something both he and his best friend can appreciate. Whether it's a personalized dog dad gift like a beer glass for optimal brew and buddy chill time or a cat backpack to bring his furry friend on all his adventures, we've got the perfect gift for any pet dad. Or grab one of these 23 gifts for yourself—we won't tell!
Related Items
Personalized Dog Parent Mug
This personalized dual-portrait mug is the perfect gift for any lover of canines and coffee. One reviewer says “My dad loves his coffee almost as much as he loves the dog so I knew this was a perfect ‘just because’ gift. He absolutely adores it and uses it every day.” Pick the dog dad’s hair color, skin color, eye color, and accessories, choose the dog breed, and voila!
Shop now: Personalized Dog Parent Mug, $50; uncommongoods.com
Maxbone Hazel Leash
Treat your favorite pooch parent to this waterproof, lightweight leash with a soft, velvety rubber coating. With three different colors—peach, sand, and charcoal—there’s the right pick for any doggo dad. It comes in 47- and 60-inch lengths so no matter if they’re bestie is a compact canine or huge hound, it’ll do the job.
Shop now: Maxbone Hazel Leash, $45; maxbone.com
Matching Dog and Owner Hoodie Set
Shopping for the trend-setting dog-enthusiast in your life? This matching printed hoodie set is the perfect pet dad gift. The dog sweatshirt features an opening for a dog harness and a Velcro pocket conveniently located on the back for storing treats! The human version is lined with microfleece to ensure your canine is comfortable.
Shop now: Matching Dog and Owner Hoodie Set, starting at $40; etsy.com
Fable Falcon Toy
No, it isn’t called the falcon because it looks a little like the Millennium Falcon—this uniquely designed toy imitates an actual falcon’s claw. With multiple treat cavities, it’s the perfect trick to keep a pup occupied for hours—the perfect gift for a pet dad with a busy schedule. Plus, the interlocking design means multiple falcons can be clipped together to create even more fun.
Shop now: Falcon Toy, $23; fablepets.com
Jinx Pawfect Smile Bundle
While it is a misconception that the male side of the species is a little less hygienic, this smile bundle from Jinx is something any pet parent can use! It comes with human mouthwash and toothpaste and doggy dental chews for “co-brushing” times aplenty. Plus, it’s a great way to keep Fido’s teeth clean and smelling fresh.
Shop now: Jinx Pawfect Smile Bundle, $25; thinkjinx.com
Padre Beer Glass
Don’t make the pet dad in your life choose between brewskies or his best bud. This “Padre” beer glass features an adorable pun on one side, and if you like, the dog dad’s name on the other! One reviewer used this as a “Pawther’s Day” gift from their doggo to his dad. Adorable!
Shop now: Padre beer glass, starting at $17; etsy.com
Furbo Full HD Wifi Dog Treat Dispenser & Camera
Does the pet dad in your life have to be away from their pooch for work or travel? Gift them the Furbo this Father’s Day! With two-way audio and a barking sensor, it’s the perfect way for dog dads to stay connected while they’re out of the house.
Shop now: Furbo Full HD Wifi Dog Treat Dispenser & Camera, $169; chewy.com
MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle
Know a dog dad on the go? This dog water bottle is the perfect gift for anyone taking their fido to visit friends, see the local scenery, or even on a road trip! With a locking mechanism to prevent leaks and two different sizes—12 and 19 ounces—it’s the perfect solution for dehydrated doggos and something every pet parent should keep on-hand.
Shop now: MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle, starting at $19; amazon.com
Tuft and Paw Fish Bone Cat Toy
The perfect gift for the minimalist pet dad, this neutral colored cat toy will be a welcome addition to any pet dad’s arsenal. Made of a linen, cotton, and polyester blend, this toy is made to withstand the fiercest feline out there. But perhaps the biggest perk of this fish bone toy is that it’s scented with catnip—and comes with extra—to make play time even more enticing.
Shop now: Tuft and Paw Fish Bone, $39; tuftandpaw.com
Pawdre Pocket T-Shirt
With 10 different shirt colors and 12 different “Pawdre” text color options, this shirt is as customizable as it is comfy. And at under $20 for most colors, it’s the perfect price for the Pawdre in your life.
Shop now: Pawdre Pocket T-shirt, starting at $19; etsy.com
Grrrona Beer Can Plush Dog Toy
If the dog dad in your life wishes he could crack open a cold one with his pup, this beer can plush dog toy is perfect. With a plush exterior and squeaky toy inside, this toy from Haute Diggity Dog is sure to get the paw-ty started (responsibly).
Shop now: Grrrona Beer Can Plush Dog Toy, $16; nordstrom.com
PetSafe Drinkwell Ceramic Pagoda Fountain
Looking for a practical gift for a cat or dog dad this Father’s Day? This ceramic pagoda-style drinking fountain is sure to add style and convenience into their lives. With four different color options, there’s something to match every décor. The fountain holds 70 ounces of water and features a carbon filter so their pet is drinking nothing but the best.
Shop now: PetSafe Drinkwell Ceramic Pagoda Fountain, $80; walmart.com
Corgi Butt Bottle Opener
This beer opener is not only a corgi lover’s dream gift, it’s also a conversation starter. Bottoms up, anyone? Make your favorite pet dad the talk of the town with this unique wall-mounted beer opener he’s sure to appreciate.
Shop now: Corgi Butt Bottle Opener, $15; amazon.com
Custom Photo and Text Pet ID Tag
Made from recycled steel, this personalized dog dad gift is not only environmentally friendly, but practical, too. Create a one-of-a-kind tag with a photo on the front side and text, including safety and contact information, on the back.
Shop now: Personalized Custom Photo and Text Pet ID Tag, $13; zazzle.com
Personalized Pet Photo Keychain Square
Is the pet person in your life a super proud dad? Get them this personalized keychain so they always have a photo of their best friend. The keychain is waterproof and has a special UV coating to keep their pet’s portrait looking purr-fect for years to come. Plus, at under $20, it’s the perfect small token this Father’s Day.
Shop now: Personalized Pet Photo Keychain Square, $19; zazzle.com
Air Plus Sport Dog Backpack Carrier
This dog backpack carrier is perfect for the dog dad that loves to hike, bike, and more! It comes in three sizes so it can fit even the smallest of pooches and comes in mint, mustard, pink, grey, or black to match any fitness ‘fit. It’s made to be cooling and supportive with ventilated sides and a padded back. Plus, the detachable storage bag is perfect for holding all sorts of treats!
Shop now: Air Plus Sport Dog Backpack Carrier, $90; thegrommet.com
FURblaster Dog & Cat Grooming Glove
If there’s one thing pet dads don’t need, it’s dander and hair flying around. Whether they’ve got a floofy feline or a hairy hound, this grooming glove will help them cut down on the mess.
Shop now: FURblaster Dog & Cat Grooming Glove, $19; chewy.com
Lunker Floating Throw Toy
Man’s best friend may be his dog, but dogs have many best friends; one of which is water. Treat your favorite dog dad and his pal to this floating throw toy so they can enjoy a little lake time!
Shop now: Lunker Floating Throw Toy, $20; ruffwear.com
Best Cat Dad Ever Shirt
Is someone in your life the best cat dad ever? Celebrate them this Father’s Day with this vintage-feel shirt. One reviewer says, “Fun design, soft feel, and true to size. Now I have to try to recreate the scene with one of our cats while he's wearing the shirt, as it would be an awesome pic ... but as you know, cats do what they want.”
Shop now: Best Cat Dad Ever Shirt, $16; etsy.com
Ruffwear Dirtbag Seat Cover
If you know a dog dad who loves to take his dog on adventures, this is perfect to help keep his car clean! Less car cleaning=more time with the pups. A win-win if you ask us!
Shop now: Ruffwear Dirtbag Seat Cover, $80; ruffwear.com