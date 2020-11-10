Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 List Is Here and Full of Items for Pets and Animal Lovers

If there's anyone whose gift guides you should trust, it's Oprah! Every year the Queen of Talk Shows releases an extensive list of items she loves that would make great gifts for all the people (and pets) in your life. We're happy to report that the list of Oprah's Favorite Things for 2020 is finally here! Not to mention, all of the products are available on Amazon. What could be better?
Oprah's 2020 list features products in tons of categories, and many are from Black-owned businesses. We're particularly excited about the dog apparel, dog shampoo and conditioner sets, and all of the cold-weather gear you'll need for walks with your pup this winter.
As a pet parent, we can say that Oprah seems to really know what she's talking about! She is an experienced pet owner who currently has three dogs: springer spaniels Sunny and Lauren, and a cocker spaniel named Sadie.
This hoodie helps your pup stay cozy while also making a statement. Choose from three styles (in various sizes) that give you a reminder of what's truly important. The hoodie has an adjustable drawstring and an embroidered button hole opening at the back of the neck to easily connect your dog's leash to their collar.
Shop now: House Dogge Hoodie, starting at $60; amazon.com
This natural dog shampoo and conditioner set will leave your dog's coat soft and smelling great. The brand's signature dispenser makes bath time easier by allowing you to single-handedly work the product into your dog's coat. They also offer non-shedder and sensitive shampoo formulas so you can select the right products for your pup.
Shop now: Pride and Groom The Shedder Shampoo and Conditioner Box Set, $48; amazon.com
Rated approximately 40-50°F, this down coat is a great option for the early winter months. You can pack it up into a small pouch perfect for travel or just throw it on as you head out the door on a winter dog walk. The jacket comes in 14 colors and features side zip pockets that are perfect for holding treats and poop bags during those long winter walks outside.
Shop now: 32 Degrees Women’s Ultra-Lite Packable Down ¾ Long Jacket, $50; amazon.com
If it get's crazy cold where you live, this is the jacket you need before taking Fido for a stroll. It is rated for temperatures between -2 and 26°F and is completely waterproof. With seven different colors to choose from and a removable faux fur hood, you'll look stylish while staying extremely warm on those cold winter walks.
Shop now: Lands' End Women's Expedition Waterproof Down Winter Parka with Faux Fur Hood, starting at $210; amazon.com
Pick up these boots if you're planning to take your dog hiking this winter, or if you'll be walking on slippery sidewalks. The rubber sole secures stability and keeps your feet comfortable on long walks while the waterproof suede and micro-fleece lining help keep your feet dry and warm.
Shop now: Sorel Women's Kinetic Conquest Sneaker, starting at $165; amazon.com
This cashmere hoodie is ideal for lounging on the couch, but it's also a cozy layer for spending time outdoors with your pup. It can be worn open or tied in the front, and you won't want to take it off!
Shop now: Alpine Cashmere Women's 100% Cashmere Casual Hoodie, $264; amazon.com
Matching sets are all the rage now that we're all staying home so much this year, and who's to say they can't be a dog-walking outfit? This women's loungewear set is made from bamboo, which naturally regulates temperature and is naturally moisture-wicking. See the matching joggers below.
Shop now: Cozy Earth Ultra-Soft Bamboo Pullover Crew, $110; amazon.com
This sweatshirt and jogger duo is offered in five neutral colors. Cozy Earth's patented weave is designed to prevent pilling, ripping, or tearing. You can wear these joggers while relaxing or while on-the-go with your pup.
Shop now: Cozy Earth Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Pant, $129; amazon.com