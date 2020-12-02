Jonathan Van Ness Shares Tips and Tricks for Pet Parents This Holiday Season

As JVN's travel schedule slowed down during the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, the star quickly joined the rest of us as another pet parent who was spending more time at home than ever before. It was then that Van Ness realized some of the relatable behaviors many cat owners would describe as "ornery" were actually a result of not having enough stimulation. With four cats as roommates, the star experienced something of a lightbulb moment that many of us who've been stuck at home can relate to. "They were just bored and like, 'Why are you here all the time? You're bothering us.'" That realization marked the start of what JVN says is a more concerted effort to enrich the cats' lives through playtime. Now, the fur family spends time each day playing together, including fun hide-and-seek games and engaging feather toys.