Technically these stuffed animals are meant for human children, but whatever.

These TikToks Prove Your Golden Needs the Golden Retriever Stuffed Animal From IKEA

A second dog isn't in the cards for a lot of us, but there is an alternative for golden retriever owners whose best friends still need a pal. It's the golden retriever stuffed animal from IKEA.

The gosig golden comes in a variety of sizes, with the biggest topping out at 27.5 inches long for $25. They're allegedly meant more for human children (as if), but several intrepid golden retriever parents have followed the correct notion that their pups need them even more.

The results are quite cute and make me want one of those big golden stuffies just for me. I mean, come on:

A "very important item" indeed:

Not exactly cuddle time here, but it's still clear Morris loves his new friend: