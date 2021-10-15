25 Practical (and Fun!) Gifts for New Dog Owners They Will Seriously Appreciate
Being a new dog owner is full of cuddles and daily walks, but also potty training, messes, and early-morning wake-up calls. Luckily, there's lots of pet gear out there that can make it all a little easier—and more fun for pet owners and their new pups. So, as you're making your holiday shopping list, don't forget to add your new furry friends and their parents.
When selecting gifts for new dog owners, practical items that can help day-to-day are the best choice. New dog owners need items to help them take care of their pets, keep them healthy, and clean up after them. Gifts that help pet parents travel with their pooches and spend quality time with them are also much needed and appreciated. And, toys are always a dog-approved gift.
Not sure what to get the new dog owner in your life this holiday season? Look no further. We've rounded up the best gifts for new dog owners that will be loved by both your four-legged friends and their owners.
25 Gifts for New Dog Owners That Will Make Their Lives Easier
1 SLSON Collapsible Dog Bowl
This pack of two versatile food and water bowls is perfect for pets and pet owners on the go. The collapsible design makes them easy to stash in backpacks while on hiking trips or purses for a quick trip to the park. They look stylish enough to use at home, too. Another upside: the bowls are dishwasher safe.
Shop now: SLSON Collapsible Dog Bowl, pack of two, $5; amazon.com
2 Super Design Mess Free 15° Slanted Bowl
Designed for messy eaters, these food bowls are tilted so kibble stays on the bottom. The shape makes it easier for dogs to eat without their food spilling or overflowing and could help prevent bloating and indigestion. The bowls feature non-slip feet, are dishwasher safe, and come in lots of vibrant colors.
Shop now: Super Design Mess Free 15° Slanted Bowl, $18; amazon.com
3 Frisco Bone Shaped Ridges Slow Feed Bowl
For dogs who gobble up their food without taking a breath, this bowl features cute bone-shaped ridges that encourage them to eat a little slower. The bowls hold 3 cups of food, are BPA-free, and can go in the dishwasher. Check out our other slow-feeder suggestions.
Show now: Frisco Bone Shaped Ridges Slow Feed Bowl, $8; chewy.com
4 Frisco Microfiber Chenille Bones Mat
Dogs can make a big mess when they eat or drink. This cute mat that goes under their food and water bowls will help keep their parent's home clean. The mat is made of a chenille microfiber fabric that's water-absorbent and keeps food crumbs from spreading. It also has a non-skid backing and is machine-washable.
Shop now: Frisco Microfiber Chenille Bones Mat, $21; chewy.com
5 Waterpik Pet Wand Pro Dog Shower Attachment
Help make bath time so much easier by gifting this hand-held shower attachment. It features a comb-shaped water spray with a flow control level to adjust the water pressure to clean and rinse pets like a professional groomer. It attaches to a shower pipe or garden hose, so it can be used inside or outside.
Shop now: Waterpik Pet Wand Pro Dog Shower Attachment, $30; chewy.com
6 Aquapaw Slow Treater Silicone Lick Mat
For pets who aren't thrilled about taking a bath, these lick mats will keep them distracted while they're getting a good scrubbing. Pet parents can smear them with peanut butter or another favorite treat, attach them to a smooth surface, and let dogs lick it off. They can be used in any situation where pets need some distraction. Check out our other favorite Aquapaw product for a full doggo bathing gift set: the brand's all-in-one silicone scrubber and sprayer.
Shop now: Aquapaw Slow Treater Silicone Lick Mat, $11; chewy.com
7 Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner
Help new dog owners keep their pets from tracking mud into the house with this portable paw cleaner. To clean paws, fill it with water, insert the pup's paws, give it a twist, and the silicone bristles will brush the dirt away. Buy an extra one for them to keep in the car, too, for easy clean-up after a trip to the dog park or muddy trails.
Shop now: Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner, $14; chewy.com
8 Wahl Oatmeal Formula Coconut Lime Verbena Pet Shampoo Concentrate
This plant-based shampoo is made from oatmeal, which supports skin health by soothing dry, itchy and sensitive skin. It also helps keep pooches' coats healthy with less shedding. The coconut lime verbena scent will have them smelling nice and clean. The shampoo is alcohol- and paraben-free, and the highly concentrated formula allows for lots of baths with one bottle.
Shop now: Wahl Oatmeal Formula Coconut Lime Verbena Pet Shampoo Concentrate, $7; target.com
9 URPOWER Dog Seat Cover
From road trips to weekend errands, car rides with dogs can leave the seats covered in fur. This dog seat cover will protect car seats from hair, mud, water, or any other mess pups make. It features a non-slip surface and side flaps to keep the doors from getting scratched and help older dogs get in and out of the car.
Shop now: URPOWER Dog Seat Cover, $36; amazon.com
10 Petcube Cam HD Monitoring With Vet Chat Pet Camera
For pet parents who want to keep an eye on their pups at all times, this pet camera is a great gift for new dog owners. It features a wide-angle view and night vision. Dog owners can connect to an app to receive notifications if their pet barks, and they can talk back to them. It'll also alert them to any abnormal behavior and connect with a vet.
Shop now: Petcube Cam HD Monitoring With Vet Chat Pet Camera, $40; chewy.com
11 Paw Lifestyles Dog Treat Training Pouch
For pet owners who like to be prepared for anything, this fanny pack training pouch includes lots of pockets to hold treats, toys, food, keys, a phone, and other things. It features a convenient design to easily access treats while they're training their new pet in the park or taking them for walks.
Shop now: Paw Lifestyles Dog Treat Training Pouch, $16; amazon.com
12 Angry Orange Enzyme Stain Cleaner & Pet Odor Eliminator
Shopping for a pet prone to bathroom accidents? This cleaner uses enzymes to remove stains and get rid of stinky pet smells, like urine and feces. It can be used on carpet, hardwood floors, tile, pillows, and kennels, and leaves behind a fresh orange scent that lasts for up to 80 hours.
Shop now: Angry Orange Enzyme Stain Cleaner & Pet Odor Eliminator, $20; amazon.com
13 K&H Pet Products Original Bolster Pet Cot Elevated Pet Bed
A cozy bed will be a hit with any furry friend. This one has removable soft bolsters around the sides so they'll stay comfortable and not slide off the bed. The raised design lets air circulate so pups stay cool and dry. It's waterproof, too, so it can be used outside.
Shop now: K&H Pet Products Original Bolster Pet Cot Elevated Pet Bed, $74; amazon.com
14 Blueberry Pet Multi-Colored Stripe Polyester Reflective Dog Collar
All dogs need a cute, sturdy collar. These striped ones come in lots of bright colors to suit any pet's personality and range in size from small to large. They're comfy to wear and feature embedded reflective stripes to keep four-legged friends safe in the dark. The collars include loops to attach to leashes and accessories.
Shop now: Blueberry Pet Multi-Colored Stripe Polyester Reflective Dog Collar, $20; chewy.com
15 Ruffwear Front Range Dog Harness
For adventurous dogs, this foam-padded harness is comfortable and practical for both daily walks and weekend hikes. It offers two places to attach a leash, features to help guide dogs that pull on leashes, an ID pocket to store dog tags, and reflective trim for safety. The harness can be adjusted in four places for a perfect fit.
Shop now: Ruffwear Front Range Dog Harness, $40; amazon.com
16 Ruffwear Knot-A-Leash Rope Dog Leash
A strong, secure leash will help your dog owner pal and their new pet romp around the neighborhood or tackle a hiking trail safely. This reflective rope leash features a tubular webbing handle making it easy to hold, and a locking carabiner so pets stay secure. There's also a loop to clip on poop bags or other small accessories.
Shop now: Ruffwear Knot-A-Leash Rope Dog Leash, $35; amazon.com
17 Fable Pets Waste Bag Holder
Picking up poop is a not-so-pleasant part of being a pet owner. This stylish waste bag holder dispenses poop bags easily, enabling pet parents to pull out a bag with one hand. The holder features dual attachments to link onto any leash and comes in multiple fashionable colors. And, it's easy to re-load with bags.
Shop now: Fable Pets Waste Bag Holder, $35; fablepets.com
18 Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Corded Handheld Vacuum
Know a pet owner dealing with gobs of pet hair? This handheld vacuum is exactly what they need. It includes two pet-specific nozzles—one to pick up dog food or treats and one designed to remove hair and dirt from furniture and carpet. It also has a filtration system to reduce allergens and keep their home clean and fur-free.
Shop now: Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Corded Handheld Vacuum, $31; chewy.com
19 Paws & Pals 3 Wheeler Elite Jogger Pet Stroller
For new pet owners with older dogs or ones that just don't like going for too many walks, a pet stroller is a helpful mode of transportation. This one is lightweight with mesh windows and doors so pups can enjoy the scenery and all-terrain wheels so you can take it anywhere. It also contains extra storage to carry everyone's goodies.
Shop now: Paws & Pals 3 Wheeler Elite Jogger Pet Stroller, $87; amazon.com
20 Personalized Embroidered Dog Toy
Personalized gifts for new dog owners are extra special, and a personalized toy is memorable and enjoyable for your four-legged friend. These squeaky dog toys are handmade of a rugged fabric and double stitched for tough chewers. You can add a name of up to 10 characters and customize the fabric and embroidery colors.
Shop now: Personalized Embroidered Dog Toy, $18; etsy.com
21 Personalized Dog Bandana
Coco, Cookie, and all the pups you know will look adorable sporting these cute plaid bandanas displaying their name. If you want to give a creative, memorable gift, these soft, handmade bandanas are just the thing. Customize with a pet's name, and they come in two colors and a range of sizes.
Shop now: Personalized Dog Bandana, $10; etsy.com
22 KONG Classic Dog Toy
For dogs who like to chew and get bored easily, this classic toy is the perfect gift for new dog owners. It's made from natural, durable rubber, and you can fill it with peanut butter or treat paste and pups will stay busy for hours.
Shop now: KONG Classic Dog Toy, $13; chewy.com
23 Nylabone Strong Chew Stick Maple Bacon Flavored Dog Chew Toy
The best way to keep dogs from chewing up shoes and other household items is to gift them a durable chew toy. This one is designed for strong chewers who easily destroy most other toys. It's made of nylon and real wood infused with maple-bacon flavor, so pups will never want to put it down. Just be sure it's not too tough for puppy teeth, which may need a softer, more malleable chew toy while their teeth keep growing.
Shop now: Nylabone Strong Chew Stick Maple Bacon Flavored Dog Chew Toy, $13; chewy.com
24 Chuckit! Classic Launcher Dog Toy
If you know an energetic dog, this toy will help pet parents ensure they get plenty of exercise. Perfect for open spaces and parks, the launcher lets owners throw a ball three times farther so that active dogs can get enough exercise to wear them out for an extra-long nap. Plus, dog owners will never have to touch the slobber-covered ball.
Shop now: Chuckit! Classic Launcher Dog Toy, $5; chewy.com
25 Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Brick Interactive Puzzle Game Dog Toy
Some dogs need lots of mental stimulation, and this puzzle can help. Dog owners can hide treats in the puzzle and dogs can flip open the compartments to find them. The puzzle toy keeps pups occupied and entertained, curbs anxiety, and helps prevent destructive behaviors, like chewing on pillows or shoes.
Shop now: Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Brick Interactive Puzzle Game Dog Toy, $20; target.com