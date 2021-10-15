1 SLSON Collapsible Dog Bowl

This pack of two versatile food and water bowls is perfect for pets and pet owners on the go. The collapsible design makes them easy to stash in backpacks while on hiking trips or purses for a quick trip to the park. They look stylish enough to use at home, too. Another upside: the bowls are dishwasher safe.

