The 25 Best Gifts for Cats You Can Buy on Amazon Right Now
It's the most wonderful time of the year again, meaning 'tis the season to spoil your kitty! Whether your cat has made the nice or naughty list, you know you'll be spoiling them a little extra this year. Who else has entertained you with their antics and snuggled up for love pats when you needed them the most? Nobody offers quite the same kind of companionship as your cat, so be sure they know how much they're appreciated with a gift that fits their own unique personality.
There are endless Christmas gifts for cats online—from comfy plush beds, scratching posts, and hammocks to gourmet catnip, tasty treats, and interactive toys. Getting your cat something special for Christmas (or their birthday, gotcha day, or let's face it—just because they're cute) is the perfect way to show them how much you love them ... along with all that quality bonding time together, of course.
We put together a list of the most interesting and entertaining cat gift ideas. With this many options, there's bound to be something your kitty is sure to love. And the best part is that they're all available on Amazon, so you can get them wrapped up and under the tree right meow.
1 Three Piece Gourmet Catnip Gift Set
Treat your cat with high-quality, zoomie-inducing catnip. This gourmet catnip from Skinny Pete's is fresh, organic, and grown in the USA. Watch your cat go completely wild with three different flavors, including spearmint, peppermint, and unflavored. Every gift set comes with a complimentary cloth bag that can also double as a cat toy. Win-win!
2 MEOWFIA Premium Felt Cat Bed Cave
This adorably unique wool cat house is the perfect little getaway for your cat when guests arrive for your annual holiday party. Made of 100-percent merino wool, this cave condo serves as a cozy place to play, observe, hide, rest, and sleep.
3 Pakoo Interactive Cat Toy
If your cat loves to catch and chase, this LED motion ball is bound to be your feline's go-to toy. This electronic, interactive ball self-rotates and keeps your kitty preoccupied for up to four hours when fully charged. Give it a roll, and watch your cat go!
4 Furhaven Pet Products, ThermaNAP Cat Bed Pad
Keep Fluffy warm(er) this season with this purrfect, snuggly blanket. This bed pad is self-warming, so your cat's natural body heat will keep her nice and cozy. Lightweight, comfortable, and soft, you can count on this being your cat's new favorite blankie. Available in five colors and small, medium, and large sizes.
5 Petstages Cat Pillow
If your feline friend gets stressed, show them some comfort with this plush, purring pillow. Its touch-activated purr helps calm your kitty with a simple squeeze or cuddle, lasting for up to two minutes with every activation. This may just become your cat's favorite cuddle buddy—second to you, of course!
6 Organic Cat Grass Growing Kit
Plant your cat some fresh grown grass this holiday season. This organic grass blend is packed full of nutrients for your kitty. Each kit comes with a white cat planter mug, three soil discs, organic seeds, and instructions to easily grow your kitty's grass planter in less than a week.
7 Bituddy Cat Feather Toy Set
Looking to add to your cat's toy collection? These cute feather toys are just what she needs, and there are enough to keep her occupied long after she destroys the first feather tail. The set comes with two wands and in eco-friendly packaging, including a cat scratching board in the box as a bonus gift.
8 Temptations Cat Treats Variety Packs
Spoil your cat with a variety of treats they'll meow at the very sound of the crinkle of the bag. Crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside, these treats are just as nutritious as they are delicious. The pack includes six pouches and four flavors: seafood medley, chicken, catnip, and tuna—so your cat never gets bored.
9 rabbitgoo Cat Harness and Leash
Do you and your feline friend love to go on adventures? Take your furry friend out for a stroll with this safe and secure harness and leash set. With a harness that fits snug and comfortably along with a sturdy, long leash, you and your cat can safely explore. Just make sure to take it slow, and offer lots of treats and positive reinforcement as she gets used to the harness, leash, and outside environment.
10 Amazon Basics Cat Condo Tree Tower with Hammock Bed and Scratching Post
Your kitty gets the best of both worlds with this cat condo tree tower—a place to scratch and snooze! Ranked as the number one seller in cat activity trees, this cat tower is comfortable and durable. This neutral-colored cat tree will help keep your cat's nails healthy and your furniture protected all in one go.
11 Kitty City Cat Bowl
On the surface, these may just look like food and water dishes. But they offer more than just aesthetics. These elevated cat bowls may help promote a more healthy, natural eating posture for your kitty. Made from pet-safe plastic, these bowls are dishwasher safe and hold nearly seven ounces of food and water apiece.
12 Joytale Breakaway Cat Collar with Bow Tie and Bell, Cute Plaid Patterns, 1 or 2 Pack Kitty Safety Collars
Prepare for all eyes on Kitty with an adorable bow tie cat collar. This collar includes a breakaway buckle for safety, bow tie for fashion, and bell for awareness. Soft, lightweight, and comfortable, these fashion statements are made with 100 percent cotton fabric and come in several different patterns to make every cat even more dashing and darling than they already are.
13 CiyvoLyeen 6 Pack Sushi Cat Toys
Sushi lovers will find these adorable plush toys a must-have for Mittens. These plushies are a delightful addition to your kitty's catnip toy collection. The nigiri and roll designs are so cute we bet you won't even mind having them scattered across the floor.
14 Kitty City Large Stackable Tan Cat Condo
Take your cat's lounging to a whole new level with this stackable cat condo. Sturdy and soft, your cat can relax, bird watch, and play peek-a-boo in his new favorite spot. The condo comes with four plush pillows that cats who love to curl up for a snooze will appreciate at nap time. You can even order additional pieces to create a bigger space for your cat!
15 Cat Amazing – Best Cat Toy Ever! Interactive Treat Maze & Puzzle Feeder
Have a cat who inhales her food? Get her to slow down and—quite literally—play with her food. This veterinarian-recommended and award-winning treat maze and feeder is the perfect gift for cats of all ages. It provides physical and mental stimulation and offers three different levels of play. Your cat will love to put her natural instincts to the test to explore and ultimately retrieve treats with this feeder!
16 JUNSPOW Cat Bed
Take Fluffy's comfort to a whole new level with a cozy hammock bed. Made from a breathable mesh material, the sunken and suspended design will help her feel secure while she snoozes. This cat hammock bed comes in gray or pink and will have you singing "cat's in the cradle" as soon as your kitty snuggles in for the first time.
17 Cat Window Perch
Cue the 1990's classic "Steal My Sunshine," because sunbathing kitties will love this window hammock for soaking up rays. This window perch attaches to the glass with strong suction cups that can support up to 40 pounds. It's Amazon's number one best seller in cat window perches, and will give Kitty a front-row seat to all the goings on of the outside world while she's safe and snug indoors.
18 Kitty City Large Cat Tunnel Bed
Gift your cat a spot to lay and play! This tunnel bed is the ideal place for an afternoon snooze or a late game of hide-and-seek. This bed is soft, structured, and even comes with a cute little catnip heart toy to play with inside her very own tunnel of love. It can also be easily assembled and stores, so you can take it with you when traveling or pack away when she's not playing in it.
19 Taglory Reflective Cat Collars Breakaway with Bell, 2 Pack
These cat collars that simple and cute, a high-quality option at a great price point—less than $10 for two is a steal. This pack comes with two designs and boasts a reflective stripe so you can see your cat more clearly in the dark. These are made with nylon fabric for durability, a break-away clasp for safety, and an attached bell so you know exactly where your cat is. Choose from over 10 color options to get the one that best suits your kitty!
20 Cat Dancer Interactive Cat Toy
Yes, this is just a spring steel wire and roller cardboard. But for a $2 gift that's been home-tested and loved by over 8 million felines, it doesn't get any better than this. If your cat can find the fun in just about anything, this is a fantastic option. Made in the USA, this interactive toy is sure to make your cat swat and pounce!
21 Coching Cat Scratcher Cardboard
Does your cat go through scratchers like nobody's business? This is Amazon's Choice when it comes to cat scratching pads—and for good reason. It's built to last and is 50-percent more durable compared to others. Plus, it mimics the texture of tree bark. Many reviewers say the curved design makes it a perfect spot for Kitty to rest when she's done with her mani-pedi.
22 Marchul Transparent Cat Bowl
Cute? Check. Functional? Check. Safe? Check. This transparent cat food and water bowl set is a game-changer for feeding time. The food bowl uses a 15-degree tilt design to protect your cat's cervical spine, ultimately providing a more comfortable eating experience, and the automatic water bottle has enough water to keep your kitty's thirst quenched for 2-3 days.
23 Petstages Cat Tracks Cat Toy
Paw. Swat. Pounce. This tower of tracks puts your kitty's natural instincts to good use and lets other cats in on the fun. The bright, plastic balls eliminate your cat's boredom once spun. Made with durable plastic and a non-slip base, this toy is built to last and stay in place.
24 Potaroma Electric Flopping Fish
Got a bored kitty? Provide your feline friend with endless hours of entertainment with this interactive fish toy! This motion-activated toy wiggles and flops just like a real fish, making playtime physically and mentally stimulating. Made of durable and safe materials, this rechargeable toy is soft to chew. It also comes with a spot for catnip to add to the fun!
25 Veken Automatic Cat Water Fountain
Guarantee your cat has fresh water to drink all day with a cat water fountain designed to mimic the fresh water supply cats instinctively love. It can hold 2.5 liters of water, and provides fresh water for your kitty to drink at all hours. The triple filtration system helps cat parents feel assured they're giving Kitty the best ... and the design might even help your cat drink more water throughout the day. Win-win!
