The 12 Best Gifts for Cat Lovers of All Kinds
Every year, my friends and family tap into the “gifts for cat lovers” area of their brains and choose a cute mug, cozy sleepwear, or feline-adorned stationary to get me for the holidays. Don’t get me wrong, I love all these things—I just have a lot of them now from years of being the designated “cat lady” among my loved ones.
This year, gift the cat lovers in your life something they don’t already have. If you’re not tuned into the world of feline-related advancements (lucky for you, I am), you’re probably unaware of the bevvy of companies that have come out with products over the past few years that offer cat households easy solutions to common grievances, like litter changing, and more attractive alternatives to bulky cat condos and scratching posts that too often negate careful home-decor decisions.
We made sure to include kitschy and clever small gifts for cat lovers as well as bigger ticket items that will improve any feline owner’s life. Even if you yourself are not a cat expert, your giftee will never suspect it based on your present choice. From affordable picks to splurge-worthy pieces, these are the best gifts for cat lovers to shop in 2020.
Ruggable Washable Litter Rug
Who knew litter pads could actually be stylish? Ruggable’s pint-size washable rug is a nice reprieve from the standard rubber pads that tend to look a little unsightly if your litter box is in your living room or another open area. This pad is the perfect way to blend cat-necessitated functionality with decor in a small space, especially because you can choose from six stylish patterns to match your friend’s tastes best.
Frond Scratch Post
Unless you live in a large enough space to have separate rooms or nooks for your cats and their belongings, finding products that blend seamlessly into your home is hard—but a major relief. Cats need to scratch their nails regularly for their happiness and health, but many trees and scratching posts are big, flimsy, or just plain ugly. Enter: Tuft + Paw. The brand’s Frond Tree is so popular among cat families that both colors are currently on backorder, but you can sign up to have one shipped in December just in time for the holiday season.
Laptop Cat Scratching Pad
Why do cats love to trample all over keyboards and show complete disregard for your workspace? The jury’s still out on that, but at least you can give your friend’s little busy buddy his own WFH setup so everyone has ample space to “work.”
Fancy That Cat Brass Key Ring
One of the best affordable gifts for cat lovers has to be this brass-plated key ring shaped like a cat’s face. Rather than baring a cheesy pun or overly cutesy cartoon cat, the sleek key ring’s unique design is both functional and special.
Sleepy Cat Paperweight
These hand-blown glass paperweights are flat-out adorable. Even if your giftee doesn’t have that many papers to weigh down, these delicate pieces make pretty tabletop or desktop decor on their own. No one knows how to appreciate lounging around better than cats, so these figurines will also add a touch of zen to any space.
Cat Lovers Face Mask
Mask mandates probably won’t be going away anytime soon, and if your feline-fond friends are headed anywhere in public, you should make sure they’re well-equipped. Zazzle has thousands of cat-themed face masks and shields to choose from, but we’re particularly fond of these kittens in funky hats.
Wellibob Short Rain Boot
Just because someone is a cat person doesn’t mean they don’t like dogs, too. Next time it’s raining cats and dogs, your giftee can slip into a pair of rainboots adorned with the storm’s namesakes. It’s a cuter way to stay dry than trying to jump over puddles in your sneakers.
Personalized Cat Dishes
If you’re looking for a personalized gift for cat lovers, these dainty ceramic dishes are guaranteed to please. Your giftee can use the shallow bowl as a pet food dish or put it on a tabletop to organize other small trinkets or pet-related items. Choose between cat or fish bone designs, or pick up both for a matching set. Be sure to plan ahead with these because the custom dishes take one to three weeks to ship.
Ceramic Cat Measuring Cups/Baking Bowls
If the person you’re shopping for is a dual cat-and-recipe lover, these glazed ceramic measuring cups will fit right into his or her lifestyle. The set includes four different-sized cups that fit together neatly thanks to the convenient nesting design.
Aromatherapy Soy Scented Candle for Pets
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have doled out perfect five-star reviews for this deodorizing soy candle with extra aromatherapy benefits. Pet parents say the calming effects work on both animal and owner, and many reviewers add that the scent is pleasantly subtle and say that even though the candle is small, “it packs a powerful punch!” The candles come in pretty glass jars, and you can choose from six luxurious essential oil scents, from stress-relieving lavender and eucalyptus to detoxifying lemongrass—just be sure to pick one that’s definitely cat-safe.
Cat Holiday Ceramic Ornament
There’s nothing more precious to cat owners than their own pets, so capitalize on their enthusiastic love by gifting them a custom Christmas ornament that can be displayed proudly on the tree year after year. The paw-rimmed ceramic piece comes in seven different shapes, and you have free rein to design the font and colors your loved one would like most.
Cute Cat Socks
No gift guide for cat lovers could possibly be complete without one purrfect pair of socks (and one perfectly placed pun). What makes these cat socks stand out from others are the ears poking out along the top. It’s an unexpected, but necessary, wardrobe addition. Don’t take my word for it, though: The five-pack of socks has a nearly perfect 4.8 rating from over 4,000 Amazon shoppers, including one very proud boyfriend who earned “lots of brownie points” for gifting them.
