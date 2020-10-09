This holiday season, we’re celebrating the bond between people and their pets in a big way. Who else is there for you after every bad day, or to motivate you to get some fresh air and new perspective with a walk around the block? Fluffy and Fido, that’s who! But more than being our cute, cuddly companions, pets can even improve our quality of life, according to Angela Hughes, DVM, PhD, veterinarian and senior manager of Global Scientific Advocacy at Mars Petcare. “Studies show that pets have a big impact in people’s lives, from reducing anxiety in children to helping adults connect with others during neighborhood walks or even over the internet.”