On-Trend Gifts for Every Pet Parent on Your List
These pet-centric gifts will have you at the top of everyone’s ‘thank you’ card lists in no time.
This holiday season, we’re celebrating the bond between people and their pets in a big way. Who else is there for you after every bad day, or to motivate you to get some fresh air and new perspective with a walk around the block? Fluffy and Fido, that’s who! But more than being our cute, cuddly companions, pets can even improve our quality of life, according to Angela Hughes, DVM, PhD, veterinarian and senior manager of Global Scientific Advocacy at Mars Petcare. “Studies show that pets have a big impact in people’s lives, from reducing anxiety in children to helping adults connect with others during neighborhood walks or even over the internet.”
Have someone on your list who’s a proud pet parent? Then a present that reminds them of their fur baby will be an instant hit. This gift guide has something for every animal lover on your list, including both cat people and dog people. Check out these ideas that celebrate the joy of our favorite furry family members. (And if you end up grabbing something for yourself while you shop—we won’t judge.)
On-trend Typography Prints
Help your recipient embrace her inner Cat Lady with a fun typography print that’ll perk up any space with a little pet-centric humor.
Bad Dog Wisdom Tumblers
Whether you fill ‘em with cocktails, craft ale, or Coke—this too-funny set of dishwasher-safe glasses will have any dog person grinning from ear to ear every time they open the cupboard.
Ceramic Footed Animal Planter
How could anyone with a soft spot for houseplants and a love of four-legged friends resist one of these adorable little planter pots? Choose from a cat, rabbit, fox, or dog face.
Customized Pet Portrait
Regal, cute, or quirky—whatever their pet’s personality is, these one-of-kind portraits capture their essence. Just send in a picture of the pet and choose a digital or canvas print. Framing options are also available, so they can show off their fur child to anyone who enters their home.
KONG Classic Dog Toy
For dog owners who’ve dealt with separation anxiety or a pup with a penchant for destruction, leaving home can be quite the ordeal. Help your new dog parents sneak away with a tip from Hughes: “Giving a KONG with a treat in the center gives dogs something to focus on while their parents exit the building.”
Chunky Knit Oval Cat Bed
Know someone whose home has a modern farmhouse, cottage-core, or boho vibe? A chunky knit pet bed made of 100 percent merino wool will fit right in, without cramping her creative sense of style.
Adjustable Ombre Rope Dog Leash
Upgrade your friend’s daily dog walk with this hand-dyed, marine-grade rope leash. It’s gorgeous and tough, able to handle hundreds of pounds of pressure even when worn hands-free. Bonus: It’s hand-dyed in Brooklyn, NY and comes in other colors and patterns.
Breed Identification Dog DNA Test Kit
Mutt-lovers are constantly answering the question of what kind of breed their furry BFF is, and their curious personalities and temperaments can keep them wondering. Help your friend find the answer with this easy Wisdom Panel home genetic test. It provides a detailed report complete with a family tree.
Bracelet That Gives Back
OK, the bracelet itself is sterling silver. But the cause it supports is definitely one that’s worth its weight in gold! This adjustable bracelet does more than just look good—the purchase of it will help feed 30 cats. That’s bound to make any cat lover purr with pride.
Sweet Dog Paw Necklace
Personalize these delicate dog tags with the initial of your loved one’s pet to guarantee a gift that tugs at their heartstrings.
Matching Face Mask + Bandana
This on-point accessory set makes staying safe just a little bit cuter with a matching bandana for their pup. The set comes with two matching face masks for the pet parent, which are made with two layers of 100 percent cotton. The bandana-face mask set comes in several funky patterns that will fit your pal’s personality. Just be warned, they’re bound to be the talk of the dog park!
