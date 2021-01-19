11 Sweet, Simple, and Special Ways to Show Your Dog Love This Valentine’s Day

From fun chew toys in seasonal shades of pinks and reds to puzzles and snuggly heart-covered pajamas, there are tons of products here to help you treat your four-legged friend. There are also lots of great ideas that don't cost anything, like taking an extra long walk together or snuggling up for a movie night. Celebrating with your dog doesn't have to be complicated—a little bit of extra attention can go a long way toward helping your pet pal feel the love.