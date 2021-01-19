11 Sweet, Simple, and Special Ways to Show Your Dog Love This Valentine’s Day

Treat your loyal best friend to a little extra love this February 14th. Whether you think V-Day was invented by card companies or you're deeply touched by the legend of St. Valentine, it's extra special to get your pup in on the fun. Sure, your dog might not know it's Valentine's Day—but we think any reason to spoil your pooch is a good reason.
From fun chew toys in seasonal shades of pinks and reds to puzzles and snuggly heart-covered pajamas, there are tons of products here to help you treat your four-legged friend. There are also lots of great ideas that don't cost anything, like taking an extra long walk together or snuggling up for a movie night. Celebrating with your dog doesn't have to be complicated—a little bit of extra attention can go a long way toward helping your pet pal feel the love.
However you decide to spend Valentine's Day with your dog this year, we hope you have an amazing one. Read on to see our favorite products and ideas for spoiling your furry friend.
Spending a little extra time playing is a great way to show your pooch some love. This squeaky plush hide-and-seek toy for dogs has an interactive design and a fun Valentine’s Day theme. Hide the noise-making, letter-shaped toys inside the mailbox burrow and watch your precious pup have a ball trying to find the toys.
Shop now: ZippyPaws Interactive Squeaky Hide and Seek Dog Toy, $9; amazon.com
Sweet treats are a classic Valentine’s Day indulgence—and this year, you can grab some for your pup, too. This box of six macarons for dogs is 100-percent handmade with human-grade ingredients (so they’re safe to share, if you’re into that … ). These corn-free, wheat-free snacks come in an impressive range of yummy flavors, including strawberry, rose, vanilla, lavender, and mint.
Shop now: Bonne et Filou Dog Treats Dog Macarons, $24; amazon.com
You might not be able to share a glass of celebratory champagne to mark the special occasion, but you can still treat your pup to some bottle service. These picture-perfect crusher chew toys are stuffing-free and instead have a water bottle and squeaker inside the plush casing. The inside components are designed to be easily replaced after a night of heavy chewing.
Shop now: Happy Hour Crushers Dog Toys, $17; amazon.com
Spend quality time lounging on the couch together, snuggling up for an extra long nap, or letting your large breed pretend they’re a lap dog for a little bit. To take your celebration to the next level, splurge on a pair of super soft and stretchy Valentine’s Day pajamas for your pup.
Shop now: kyeese Dog Pajamas Valentine's Day Heart Pattern, $16; amazon.com
A little extra attention can go a long way with your four-legged friend, which is why we think game night is a great idea. Throw a frisbee, play fetch, or set up a fun dog puzzle like this bone board game for dogs. This entry-level puzzle is great for pups of all ages and skill levels and will stimulate your pet’s brain and senses.
Shop now: Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Smart Puzzle Game Dog Toy, $12; chewy.com
Spending some extra time together on your daily walk is sure to make your precious pooch feel loved and appreciated. With all that extra time sniffing around and seeing the sights, you might want to invest in a cozy dog coat to make sure he stays comfortable in the February chill. We love this chevron option.
Shop now: GF Pet Summit Chevron Insulated Dog Coat, $43; chewy.com
This gift is the best of both worlds that proves to your pet they’ll always be your furever Valentine. West & Willow and Jinx have teamed up to offer a special gift that both you and your dog will enjoy! The set includes one bag of Jinx Pumpkin & Apple Biscuits, one bag of Jinx Peanut Butter & Blueberry Biscuits, and one West & Willow 12x16 framed custom pet portrait. Jump on it now to ensure delivery by Valentine’s Day!
Shop now: Furever Valentine Gift Set, $80; thinkjinx.com
If you’re lucky enough to have a pup who enjoys bath time, go ahead and treat him to a splash in the tub. The extra time together will be relaxing for him, even if bath time can be chaotic for you. Choose something with a calming, pleasant scent like this lavender and mint combination to maximize your dog’s enjoyment.
Shop now: Buddy Wash Original Lavender & Mint Dog Shampoo & Conditioner, $10; chewy.com
You already know your pet loves lots of rubs and snuggles, but go all out this Valentine's Day with a massage for your pup. If you want to make the massage simple for you and extra soothing for your dog, use a tool like the PetWell handheld massager.
Shop now: PetWell All-Over Handheld Massage Roller Pets, $15; amazon.com
A comfy, cozy space dedicated to your pooch is a great way to say 'I love you.' Give his bedding a refresh whether it’s washing and rearranging his current set up or splurging on a new dog bed like this terrazzo print option. No matter how you do it, some time spent sprucing up your dog’s personal space will be much appreciated.
Shop now: Laylo Pets Onyx Terrazzo Rectangle Dog Bed, $125; nordstrom.com
If you’re not content to just show your love on Valentine’s Day, try saying 'I love you' everyday—literally. The Furbo dog camera has video so you can check on your pet when you’re away from home, two-way audio so you can tell him what a good boy he is, and a mechanism to toss treats, all from an app on your phone.
Shop now: Furbo Dog Camera, $134; chewy.com