14 Must-Have Dog Mom Shirts for Anyone Who Treats Their Pup Like Their Child
We all love to talk about our dogs all the time. If you are anything like me, you will try to find any excuse possible to bring up your pup in a conversation. Wearing a dog mom shirt will be the best conversation starter and is such a fun way to show off your fur-child.
Whether you're trying to maintain your status as "crazy dog mom" or shopping for a cute gift for your dog-loving friend, there's a perfect accessory out there for you. Are you looking to cozy up on the couch with your pup in a warm sweater? Or maybe you want to show off your favorite breed with a customized dog mom shirt. Whatever the case, the Internet is filled with products that show off your adoration for your canine.
We've rounded up the cutest dog mom T-shirts, sweaters, tank tops, and more so your friends and family never forget you're a devoted dog parent.
The Best Dog Mom Shirts to Buy Now
Related Items
1 Customized Paw Print Shirt
Have you ever seen one of those bumper stickers with the stick figure people symbolizing the members of a family? This is basically the dog mom version. If you are an owner of multiple canines, this personalized dog mom shirt will show off your pack in the cutest way. With fifteen color options, you can pick your favorite and have all the "paw prints" of your pups with you at all times. This also makes an excellent custom gift idea for a friend or family member!
Shop Now: Custom Dog Mom Shirt, starting at $16; etsy.com
2 Classic Graphic Shirt
This classic graphic T-shirt shows off your love for your pup without being too flashy. Coming in wine red and black, this printed tee is made of a soft and breathable fabric, perfect for dog walks. Reviewers mention the top tends to run small, so make sure to consider that before purchasing!
Shop Now: Dog Mom Shirt, $13; amazon.com
3 Word Art Shirt
Looking for more of an artsy shirt to show off your canine parental status? This black LA Pop Art top features a paw print made out of pop art-inspired letters spelling out "dog mom" multiple times. The brand features designs made completely of words, which gives a whole new meaning to "statement" outfit.
Shop Now: Word Art Dog Mom Shirt, $25; macys.com
4 Rescue Mom V-Neck
Adopting a rescue dog is extremely rewarding and rescue pet parents should be very proud of bringing a pet in need into their home. Show off your support of rescue dogs, as well as your status as the pet parent of one, with this comfy, simple v-neck shirt.
Shop Now: Rescue Mom V-Neck, $20; society6.com
5 Pluto Dog Mom Tank Top
Disney fans, this is the shirt for you. Mickey's own pup, Pluto, is featured on this adorable tank top. The tank comes in nine different colors and both women's and men's sizes and cuts so you can choose a more fitted option or something a bit roomier. There is no better way to show off your dog mom status than with the famous Disney dog himself!
Shop Now: Pluto Dog Mom Tank Top, $21; amazon.com
6 I Can't Talk I'm Doing Dog Mom Sh*t Shirt
True dog moms know the moment—you're balancing an excited pup while trying to get (just one!) poop bag out to clean up your dog's mess and someone tries to strike up a conversation. And you just want to yell, "Listen I can't talk, I'm doing dog mom sh*t" (literally). This cheeky sweatshirt perfectly embodies the chaos of being a pet parent and will be sure to be a crowd-pleaser no matter where you go.
Shop Now: I Can't Talk I'm Doing Dog Mom Sh*t Shirt, $24; etsy.com
7 I'd Rather Be With My Dog T-Shirt
It's truly what we're all thinking so why not wear it on a T-shirt? This soft muscle tank relays the most relatable part about being a pet parent and not being able to be home by their side. A percentage of the profits from this shirt also goes to rescue animals and shelters, so you can be charitable and fashionable at the same time.
Shop Now: I'd Rather Be With My Dog Tank Top, $38; chewy.com
8 The Dogmother T-Shirt
We're gonna make you an offer you can't refuse with this shirt. Playing off of the logo for the famous Godfather movie, this shirt is a unique way to show off your dog mom status. We've all heard the saying that God spelled backwards is dog, right?
Shop Now: The Dogmother T-Shirt, $18; amazon.com
9 Dog Mom T-Shirt Dress
This next option is perfect for stylish dog moms who are looking for something a bit more fashion-forward. This long-sleeved T-shirt dress would be the cutest fall outfit paired with black leggings and boots. And the best part? It has pockets—perfect for storing dog treats!
Shop Now: Dog Mom T-Shirt Dress, starting at $25; amazon.com
10 Personalized Dog Shirt
While this shirt doesn't actually say "dog mom" on it, it's the perfect way to show off your pup on your clothing. This Etsy shop has adorable dog breed illustrations that they feature on their shirts along with the name of your pup to make it very personalized. This would be the perfect gift for a new pet parent!
Shop Now: Personalized Dog Shirt, starting at $22; etsy.com
11 BFF Pet Parent and Dog Tee
Another option that is less formal than the other "dog mom" shirts on the list, this adorable set allows you to match your pup. These vintage tees each feature half of a heart that together spell out "Best Friends"—I know, I'm not crying, I swear. These ethically made T-shirts will show the world exactly how much your pup means to you.
Shop Now: BFF Pet Parent and Child Tee, starting at $38; uncommongoods.com
12 Dog Breed T-Shirt
Another breed-specific option, Sassy Woof has the cutest shirts that show off your pup's dog breed (and even features some awesome mixed breeds like morkies!). And don't worry, if your pup is a rescue or a mix of all the great breeds, there is an adorable "Mutt Mom" shirt for you, too!
Shop Now: Pom Mom T-Shirt, $26; sassywoof.com
13 Fur Mama Shirt
14 My Dog Is My Soulmate Shirt
This shirt totally fills us with the warm and fuzzies. We can't help but agree that our dogs are definitely our soulmates and the sunshine color of this top just makes us smile. Now excuse me while I go order this shirt and hug my dog.
Shop Now: My Dog Is My Soulmate Shirt, starting at $27; etsy.com