20 Pawsome Dog Mom Gifts for Mother's Day

Show that special dog mom how much she’s loved!
By Brittany VanDerBill
April 30, 2021
Mother's Day is just around the corner (consider this a PSA for those who forgot and haven't found a gift yet!). Moms everywhere should be celebrated and showered with love and fantastic gifts because of all they do for their kids. And while you're thinking about Mother's Day, don't forget those dog moms in your life! After all, those mamas put up with a lot from their furry friends, from long walks to messy dog baths and everything in between. Dog moms love their canine companions fiercely and showing them a little appreciation with a fun Mother's Day gift goes a long way. 

If you're looking for the best gift ideas for your favorite dog moms, this list is jam-packed with doggone-good ideas ranging from sassy dog tags to cute matching duds for a pup and her dog mom. Or if you're a mom to a beloved pooch, just snag some of these dog-related novelties for yourself—we won't tell!

Dog Lover's Beer Glass Set

These whimsical glasses offer a little humor and feature adorable dog paw prints that let her show off her dog mom status while she’s sipping a beverage. You could even grab a can of dog brew for her pooch to enjoy, too.

Friends Themed Dog Mom Shirt

Is the dog mom in your life a fan of Friends? This shirt is perfect for her! She can show her love of the show and her beloved pup while sporting this shirt. The shirt comes in multiple colors so you can find one she’ll love. 

Loyal AF Dog ID Tag

Know any dog mamas who have a bit of a saucy side and don’t mind showing it? This dog ID tag lets everyone know her favorite dog is most definitely her loyal friend. The edgier dog moms in your life will be delighted to discover this sassy dog tag in her Mother’s Day gift basket.

Dog Mom Tumbler with Lid

Coffee hounds everywhere, rejoice! This stylish 10 ounce tumbler will keep her coffee warm while she’s out walking her dog on cool mornings. Bonus: it’s even dishwasher and microwave safe. With cleanup a cinch, she can spend more quality time with Rover—something they’ll both appreciate.

Blush Floral Silicone Dog ID Tag

Dog moms who appreciate a little more peace and quiet will go crazy for this silent dog tag. It’s made of silicone so it won’t produce that jangling noise that metal tags often do. As an added bonus, it comes with free personalization options and many different designs and colors to choose from.

Personalized Dog Mom Bistro Mug

Dog moms who prefer sipping their coffee indoors will get a fun surprise with this personalized mug. Add her name to this mug for a personalized feel at home or for the office. With her name and ‘dog mom’ label, her coworkers will know that this mug belongs to one awesome pet parent.

Dog Mom Oval Car Magnet

Bumper stickers are great, but car magnets are even better. No sticky residue if you decide it needs to be in a different spot! Not to mention, any reason to show off your pet parenting skills is a good one. With this oval magnet, doggy mamas can tell the world (or the car stuck behind her in traffic) that they love their pup. 

Custom Pet Portrait

What better gift for a mom who loves her dogs than a custom pet portrait she’ll treasure forever? Upload a photo of her beloved fur baby, have it personalized, then print it out for her wall. She’ll love this thoughtful, personalized picture of her favorite pup.

Customized Tote Bag

For Labrador dog moms on the go, a customized tote bag will keep her organized and allow her to show off her dog pride. Personalize this spring-inspired tote with her dog’s name and a custom message. It’s a practical yet stylish way to tote her belongings around town.

Dog Face Pillow

Few things beat snuggling up on the couch with a fluffy dog. But what’s a dog mom to do if she’s away from home, and away from her best friend? That’s where you come in to save the day this Mother’s Day with this dog face pillow—it can serve as a stand-in for her trusty pooch. 

Choose Your Dog Breed Socks

If the dog mom in your life always has cold feet, snag her a pair of cuddly socks that showcase her favorite breed. She’ll get the warm fuzzies when she opens these since her toes will stay toasty warm and she’ll be reminded of her favorite dog every time she peeks at her feet. 

Willow Tree Angel of Friendship

This adorably sweet figurine can perch on any dog mom’s desk to remind her of her furry pal all day long. This also makes a touching memorial for those dog moms who recently lost their beloved canine friend. 

Dog Mom Hat

Hats are perfect for messy hair days and taking Fido out for a game of fetch. This dog mom hat comes in multiple colors and styles. You can even get a hat with a Corgi butt on it or a hat with a ponytail holder for dog moms with long hair. With so many options, you might find it hard to pick just one.

Matching Dog and Owner Outfit

Dog moms sometimes (OK, most of the time) spoil their dogs. If your dog mama friend knows it and owns it, then you have to get her and her pooch this matching outfit. She can tell the world “I’ve created a Monster” and her dog can proudly strut his stuff with the “Monster” label. 

Lucy & Co. Reversible Dog Harness

Dog walks are a regular part of life for dog moms, and there’s no rule saying dogs can’t be fashionable, too. This reversible harness keeps things interesting and fashionable for each and every walk. This harness comes in multiple colors and styles, so you can find one for any pup.

Pawfect Smile Bundle

Dental care is equally important for humans and dogs alike. Make teeth cleaning routines a little more fun with this set that includes toothpaste and mouthwash for humans and a dental chew for dogs to keep everyone’s pearly whites sparkling clean. Plus, they’ll love knowing a portion of the proceeds are donated to a shelter.

Light This Candle When The Dog Farts

Dog moms with pups that occasionally experience gastrointestinal distress will appreciate this candle and the quirky sense of humor with it. Choose from multiple scents like tropical oasis or beach breeze. Customize it with her dog’s name and prepare to get a laugh when she opens her Mother’s Day gift.

Custom Dog Necklace

Choose her favorite photo of her precious pet and it will forever be close to her heart with this customized necklace. It comes in three finishes and is a sure-fire conversation starter, not to mention a heartfelt gift for a special dog mom who adores her pup.

Puppy Set

Do you have a brand new dog mom of a young pup in your circle? If so, she and her adorable new puppy will appreciate this 7-piece gift set. It contains just about everything they’ll need to get the new puppy (and her mom, of course!) off to a great start. 

Dog & Cat Carrier Backpack

Got a dog mom in your life who carries her pup everywhere? Get her this fun and functional backpack, available in a variety of sizes, so she and her pup can travel or hike in style. Her dog will be the envy of other canines while he travels in comfort.

