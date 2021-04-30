20 Pawsome Dog Mom Gifts for Mother's Day

Mother's Day is just around the corner (consider this a PSA for those who forgot and haven't found a gift yet!). Moms everywhere should be celebrated and showered with love and fantastic gifts because of all they do for their kids. And while you're thinking about Mother's Day, don't forget those dog moms in your life! After all, those mamas put up with a lot from their furry friends, from long walks to messy dog baths and everything in between. Dog moms love their canine companions fiercely and showing them a little appreciation with a fun Mother's Day gift goes a long way.