13 Dog Gift Baskets Pets (and Pet Parents!) Will Love
As nice as it can be to receive gifts over the holidays, it's often even more rewarding to be the one doing the gifting ... especially when the recipient is a highly deserving (and impossibly cute) furry friend. As pet owners can attest, there's nothing more satisfying than presenting your pup with a treat or toy that you know they'll absolutely love—even if they just tear it apart a few minutes later.
And if you can, why not give them a whole bundle of presents rather than just one? That's even better. Luckily, there are tons of great dog gift baskets available that are guaranteed to bring joy to both you and your four-legged pal.
From adorable boxes filled with Christmas-themed cookies for dogs, to useful bundles featuring items like collars, leashes, and more—there are so many fun options for treating the pup in your life this season. Below, we've rounded up our 13 favorite dog gift baskets, all of which you can buy just in time for the holidays. Because seriously, is there any better way to spend this time of year than by making your best friend even happier than they already are?
Related Items
1 Night Before Christmas Cookie Box
If you know a dog who loves cookies (and who doesn't?), this super cute cookie box from Wüfers will make a great gift. It includes eight Christmas-themed cookies, four icing cups, and a packet of mini bone cookies, all of which are individually wrapped to keep them fresh long after the holidays are over. That is, if your dog doesn't devour them all before New Year's Eve!
Shop now: Night Before Christmas Cookie Box, $45; wufers.com
2 BarkBox Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
Gifting a BarkBox to a dog in your life is always a smart idea since they come filled with fun goodies, but this Rudolph-themed option is even better than most. Featuring four toys (including a reindeer, obviously) and two big bags of seasonal treats, the box will put any pup right in the holiday spirit.
Shop now: BarkBox Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, $35; barkbox.com
3 BarkBox Home Alone
If Rudolph isn't your thing, BarkBox has another adorable holiday-themed option: the Home Alone box. This one contains five toys (including a getaway car and a paint can) plus a bag of treats aptly named "Marv, Duck!" for the film's iconic villain. With this box, you and your dog's next movie night is bound to be a success.
Shop now: BarkBox Home Alone, $35; barkbox.com
4 Dusty Blue Stripe Walk Set
Yes, this isn't a gift basket, exactly, but it's still a gift set that any dog owner would love to add to their collection. Upgrade your pup's walk style with a new leash, collar, and waste bag dispenser, all made of soft but durable material and designed in a lovely dusty blue color scheme (but you can choose from a ton of other color options if you prefer).
Shop now: Dusty Blue Stripe Walk Set, $95; thefoggydog.com
5 Dog Gift Box Basket
In this gift basket available on Amazon, you get a rope toy, two balls, a food-shaped toy, a bone, and a plush toy along with several varieties of dog treats. Everything comes packed in a pretty box that's tied with a gold bow, so you can rest easy knowing you're treating your furry pal in style.
Shop now: Dog Gift Box Basket, $38; amazon.com
6 Hanukkah Cookie Box
Hanukkah may have come early this year, but that doesn't mean that you and your dog can't still celebrate all December long. This delicious box from Wüfers includes nine cookies, four icing cups, and a packet of mini bone cookies, with every item designed in a blue-and-yellow color scheme to match the holiday.
Shop now: Hanukkah Cookie Box, $10; wufers.com
7 Deluxe Dog Gift Box Basket
If the dog in question has a sensitive stomach (or just a very refined palette), this gift basket will make a great choice. All the snacks that it contains, such as organic chicken bites and grass-fed beef jerky, are made with pups' health in mind, and there's a handful of toys thrown in to ensure your pal has some fun.
Shop now: Deluxe Dog Gift Box Basket, $70; amazon.com
8 Goody Box Holiday Dog Toys, Treats, and Accessories
The name of this item says it all—it's filled to the brim with goodies that pups are bound to love. There are two different kinds of toys, a bag of treats, a bandana, and a blanket, all festively themed for the season. There's even a "Happy Holidays" banner you can display for cute photo ops!
Shop now: Goody Box Holiday Dog Toys, Treats, and Accessories, $25; chewy.com
9 Goody Box Puppy Toys, Treats, and Potty Training
Raising a puppy is hard work, but this cute version of the aforementioned Goody Box will make things a little bit easier. Containing a toy, treats, a poop bag dispenser, bags, and even a blanket perfect for cuddles (or protecting your couch from all the hair!), it's an excellent gift idea that any new dog owner will appreciate.
Shop now: Goody Box Puppy Toys, Treats, and Potty Training, $24.99; chewy.com
10 Person and Pet Pamper Gift Box
Who says your pup has to be the only one getting spoiled during the holidays? In this jam-packed gift box, there are some good-looking treats, but also a dog-shaped soap dish, dog-themed socks, and many more items meant for owners to enjoy. Happy holidays to us all!
Shop now: Person and Pet Pamper Gift Box, $37; etsy.com
11 Holiday Pup Parcel
Another great option from Etsy, this festive basket has two types of holiday-themed treat bags, plus a toy, a chew or bone, and a ball. If you're planning on giving the bag to another dog owner, you can even add a personalized handwritten message (on a dog-themed card, of course).
Shop now: Holiday Pup Parcel, $36; etsy.com
12 Dog Toy Gift Set
With five toys designed in green and blue hues ideal for the holidays, this gift set from Target is a fun present for dogs of all sizes and ages. There are tennis balls, plush toys, and a rope toy, all intended to keep pups entertained for hours on end.
Shop now: Dog Toy Gift Set, $10; target.com
13 Holiday Advent Calendar Dog Toy Gift Set
Small dogs will love this gift set featuring 12 colorful toys of all different types. Get ready to watch your pup have a ball (pun intended) playing with these holiday-themed items and count down the days until Christmas with the Advent calendar on the back of the box.
Shop now: Holiday Advent Calendar Dog Toy Gift Set, $30; target.com