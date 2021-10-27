We're Obsessed With These Under-$20 Dog Dad Shirts
It may have even been a situation where dad didn't want the dog at first, and somehow they became BFFs and left everyone else in the dust (nothing hurts like your dog favoring their other parent over you). Whatever the sitch, puppy parents this dedicated deserve a dog dad shirt. We rounded up 12 special tees that advertise his favorite name: dog dad.
From breed-specific shirts to movie-inspired quotes, you're sure to find a meaningful gift for the dog dads on your holiday gift list this season.
These 12 Dog Dad Shirts Make the Paw-fect Gifts for Puppy Parents
Related Items
1 Comfort Colors Dog Dad Tee
Reviewers rave over the quality of these pocket embroidered tees. The shirt itself comes in 30 color options and is garment-dyed, meaning no two tees are exactly alike. We love the subtle simplicity of this dog dad shirt; perfect for throwing on for a walk with your bestie or showing off at any outdoor event.
Shop now: Comfort Colors Dog Dad Tee, starting at $20; etsy.com
2 Men's Best Dog Dad Ever T-Shirt
This cheeky shirt will let everyone around you know how great of a pet parent you are. One reviewer says, "He wore it for like a week straight. Great material, great fit, comfortable, and he really is the best dog dad." Well, don't take our word for it—if he's the best dog dad, he needs this T-shirt pronto!
Shop now: Men's Best Dog Dad Ever T-Shirt, starting at $12; amazon.com
3 Pawdre Printed Dog Dad Tee Shirt
Take it from us (the connoisseurs of dog puns): this is good. Really good. We love the four basic color options, the block lettering, and of course, the word play. This PAWdre dog dad shirt is PAWsitively PAWsome. Too much? Never.
Shop now: Pawdre Printed Dog Dad Tee Shirt, starting at $12; amazon.com
4 The Dogfather Shirt
We're gonna make you an offer you can't refuse. See what we did there? Switch two letters and suddenly you've got a shirt made for a dog dad. One reviewer writes, "It was a great hit. A gift for my dad's birthday to remind him that the puppy needs more treats, as always." Now the question is, are treats also a dish best served cold?
Shop now: The Dogfather Shirt, starting at $17; etsy.com
5 Father's Day Dog Dad T-Shirt
Keep things simple with a shirt that says it exactly how it is: he's a dog dad. He takes his furry friend for walks, replenishes their kibble, and lets them sit at his feet while he reads or watches TV. No fluff, just facts.
Shop now: Father's Day Dog Dad T-Shirt, $20; walmart.com
6 Hashtag Lab Dad T-Shirt
If you aren't the owner of a Labrador retriever, you probably know one. After all, they consistently top the list of most popular dog breeds. Labs love hunting, swimming, and often require lots of activity—so the Lab dad in your life deserves an award for keeping their pup entertained 24/7.
Shop now: Hashtag Lab Dad T-Shirt, $20; amazon.com
7 Personalized Dog Dad Shirt
Get him something even more special with this handmade, personalized dog dad shirt from Etsy. You'll be able to choose the dog breed silhouette, the dog's name, and you can even add up to 12 pets on one tee (if you have 12 dogs, I am jealous). Even better, there is a matching dog mom shirt from the same seller.
Shop now: Personalized Dog Dad Shirt, starting at $18; etsy.com
8 My Dog Thinks I'm Cool T-Shirt
One of the best parts about being a dog parent is knowing that no matter what, your dog 100 percent still thinks you're the coolest human around. One satisfied reviewer says, "I get my dad a sarcastic T-shirt for Christmas each year. He is obsessed with his dog that he got a couple years ago so this one was absolutely perfect. He laughed. I laughed. Mom laughed. Good times." Laughs guaranteed with this dog dad shirt!
Shop now: My Dog Thinks I'm Cool T-Shirt, starting at $13; amazon.com
9 Cool Dog Lover Dad T-Shirt
For the man who cares about fashion, look no further than this *aesthetic* dog dad shirt. The minimalist-inspired design goes perfectly with his go-to jeans, chukka boots, and a fall flannel layered over the top. He will be perfectly Instagrammable sitting next to his canine pal.
Shop now: Cool Dog Lover Dad T-Shirt, $19; amazon.com
10 Retro Husky Dad T-Shirt
Husky parents, rejoice! There's finally a T-shirt that shouts your love for your Siberian husky to the heavens (and since they're known for being a talkative breed, they'll shout it to the skies alongside you!). With 10 color options to choose from, there will be something for every husky dad to love.
Shop now: Retro Husky Dad T-Shirt, $17; amazon.com
11 P&B Best Dog Dad Ever Men's T-shirt
Reviewers loved that they could get their doggy dad a shirt in his favorite color (whether that's red, blue, pink or green!). The rough-n-tough font is perfect for any dog dad who loves spending time with his German shepherd, Rottweiler, or maybe even Chihuahua.
Shop now: P&B Best Dog Dad Ever Men's T-shirt, $9; walmart.com
12 Fur Dad Pet Shirt
Finally, here's a shirt for any dad with multiple fur babies, like a cat and a dog. In this case, he's more than a dog dad—he's a fur dad! He dedicates his life to his furry friends and works hard so they can have a good life. This way, he doesn't have to choose a favorite between his dog and cat companions.
Shop now: Fur Dad Pet Shirt, starting at $20; etsy.com