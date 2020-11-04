19 Dog Christmas Stockings That Will Make Your Pup Feel Special This Holiday Season
Your pup is a very important member of the family, so it’s only fitting they get their own stocking on the mantle during Christmas! We’re certain your dog made the nice list this year, and if you’ve hung up a stocking for them, Santa will know exactly where to place your dog’s bones and chew toys when he shimmies down the chimney on December 24.
That’s why we’ve rounded up our favorite Christmas dog stockings that’ll make your four-legged friend feel like the center of attention during the holidays. And if you’re looking for a thoughtful gift for a dog lover in your life, we have a feeling they’ll be absolutely delighted to receive a personalized stocking with their dog’s name on it.
Whether you’re looking for a cozy hand-knit stocking, a classy velvet one, or a fun, playful one that captures your dog’s personality, this list will help you find the perfect stocking that’ll get your dog’s tail wagging this Christmas.
Personalized Dog Bone Christmas Stocking
Your dog will be absolutely thrilled to get a stocking shaped like their favorite thing in the world! Available in four equally festive patterns, these bone-shaped stockings feature a bow and a customizable name tag. Bonus: the stocking is cotton, so if your dog goes crazy for their treats and gets the stocking all slobbery, you can throw it right in the washing machine.
Shop Now: Personalized Dog Bone Christmas Stocking, starting at $14; etsy.com
Dog and Cat Custom Christmas Stocking
If you’re someone who loves having options, this personalized stocking is made for you. Choose from a large or a small stocking, decide on either a dog silhouette design or just a paw print, and customize the font for your dog’s name on top. The Etsy maker also has stockings for your cat in case you're a multi-animal household!
Shop Now: Dog & Cat Custom Christmas Stocking, starting at $15; etsy.com
Faux Burlap Personalized Dog Stocking
This bone-shaped stocking fits right into a living room with modern farmhouse decor thanks to the faux burlap material. It’s also the perfect size to slip all their favorite treats into. Customize it to your liking by picking out the font, color, and bow design.
Shop Now: Faux Burlap Personalized Dog Stocking, starting at $16; etsy.com
Knit Personalized Dog Bone Stocking
This might just be the most festive stocking on this list! This knitted bone gives off some seriously cozy vibes with its winter sweater design. This is a great option if you have more than one dog in your family because you can pick from six different patterns and deck the mantle in style.
Shop Now: Knit Personalized Dog Bone Stocking, starting at $19; etsy.com
Personalized Velvet Dog Christmas Stocking
Velvet stockings definitely add a heightened level of sophistication to your mantle, and that’s especially true for these designed for your pets. We love the one that says “Dear Santa, I’ve been a very good doggie!” Let’s hope Santa forgets about all those times your pup dragged dirt in on their paws….
Shop Now: Personalized Velvet Dog Christmas Stocking, starting at $19; etsy.com
Buffalo Plaid Personalized Bone Dog Christmas Stocking
Nothing says rustic Christmas charm like buffalo plaid, and this bone-shaped stocking gives us all the cozy winter cabin vibes. We’re extra fond of the front pocket that you can place their favorite treat in. You’re basically guaranteed to witness pure dog joy when they see this stocking on Christmas morning.
Shop Now: Buffalo Plaid Personalized Bone Dog Christmas Stocking, starting at $14; etsy.com
Hand-Knit Wool Pet Christmas Stocking
We can’t picture a more special pick than this antique-looking stocking that’s knit by hand. If you can’t get your dog in a Christmas sweater, this is the next best option. The heather green and cranberry red colors will pop against any fireplace, especially if you have a cozy fire going.
Shop Now: Hand-knit Wool Pet Christmas Stocking, $53; etsy.com
Personalized Christmas Stocking for Dog or Cat
You can’t help but smile when you see the grinning dog on this stocking! One look at that Santa hat on top and even the Scroogiest among us could get caught up in the Christmas spirit. Plus: you can also order an equally adorable cat stocking for any kitties in your life.
Shop Now: Personalized Christmas Stocking for Dog or Cat, $13; etsy.com
Large Personalized Pet Christmas Stocking
Do you have an extra-large dog that needs extra-large treats and toys? Consider this jumbo bone-shaped stocking that has enough room for every single Christmas goodie on their list. Ring the little bell attached on the top when you’re ready to present them with their gifts!
Shop Now: Large Personalized Pet Christmas Stocking, starting at $46; etsy.com
Valery Madelyn Personalized 3D Puppy Dog Stocking
The only thing better than a stocking for your dog is a stocking shaped like a dog. You’ll be absolutely charmed by this plush dog design with a sign that says “I bark for present.” It’s a playful option that matches the personality of any rambunctious dogs.
Shop Now: Valery Madelyn Personalized 3D Puppy Dog Stocking, $16; amazon.com
WEWILL Embroidered Pets Pattern Christmas Stockings
A budget-friendly pick that doesn't skimp on the festive cheer, this embroidered pet stocking is made from thick, sturdy fabric and features a whimsical dog pattern. The large loop allows it to be hung on a variety of hooks, and with cat patterns also available, your dog’s feline friend won’t be left out.
Shop Now: WEWILL Embroidered Pets Pattern Christmas Stockings, starting at $10; amazon.com
St Nicholas Square Monogram Paw Print Pet Knit Christmas Stocking
This Amazon find features a monogrammed paw print that'll fit in well with the rest of your family’s classic Christmas decor. Start stuffing this extra-large stocking with some goodies and watch as your dog sniffs with curiosity. You can almost see them thinking, “Ugh, is it Christmas yet?!”
Shop Now: St Nicholas Square Monogram Paw Print Pet Knit Christmas Stocking, $27; amazon.com
Burlap Pet Christmas Stockings with Picture Frame
Give your dog the attention they deserve this Christmas with this burlap stocking with a clear slot on the outside to place your favorite photo of them. This one comes in a pack of two, so keep both if you have two dogs or give the other one to your favorite dog owner on your list.
Shop Now: Burlap Pet Christmas Stockings with Picture Frame, $25; amazon.com
Glitzhome Hooked Dog Stocking
There’s something so regal about this knit stocking featuring a dog proudly standing in a wintry landscape while wearing a scarf that’s blowing around in the wind. Let’s face it: your dog does rule over the entire house, so it’s only fitting.
Shop Now: Glitzhome Hooked Dog Stocking, $20; chewy.com
Merry Christmas Tree Stocking
Finally, even super-rare breeds will be able to find a stocking personalized to them! This one comes in 327 different breed designs (yes, you read that right!). So whether you’re shopping for your Afghan hound or your French bulldog, you’ll be able to give them a stocking that looks just like them.
Shop Now: Merry Christmas Tree Stocking, $28; wayfair.com
Winter Snowflakes Christmas Stocking
Most stockings come in the traditional Christmas red and green, but if you’re looking for something more wintry, this blue stocking featuring snowflakes and a portrait of your dog is a great option. Available in 72 breed designs—from beagle to Bernese mountain dog—this fun find will hold enough treats for your pup to last through Valentines Day. Or maybe New Years. (It is a time for celebrating, you know!)
Shop Now: Winter Snowflakes Christmas Stocking, $32; wayfair.com
Embroidered Angel Pet "Good Doggie" Christmas Stocking with Cuff
This stocking is an appropriately cheeky pick for any dog who might find themselves on the naughty list this year. Everyone in the family will get a kick out of the fake chomp mark in this stocking, especially if they know their pup isn’t exactly angelic.
Shop Now: Embroidered Angel Pet "Good Doggie" Christmas Stocking with Cuff, $23; wayfair.com
Christmas Stocking Name Tag
If you prefer to have matching Christmas stockings for the entire family, these personalized Etsy name tags are a great option. Or for families who already have keepsake stockings and don't want new, these tags will mark whose is whose without requiring a full revamp of your mantle decor. You can even add a paw print on Fido's tag!
Shop now: Christmas Stocking Name Tag, $10; etsy.com