7 Coloring Books That Prove You’re a Dog Lover
Walking your dog can’t solve all of your quarantine boredom, so here’s something else to feed your love of dogs: coloring books!
You’ve probably heard how much pets can improve your health, but studies also show that coloring offers a variety of health benefits such as reduced anxiety and stress and improved motor skills and sleep. If that’s not enough to convince you that you need a bit more color in your life, dog coloring books also make great holiday gifts for fellow dog lovers (or yourself if we’re being honest) that will keep them (and you) entertained throughout the winter months and beyond.
Creative Haven Dazzling Dogs Coloring Book
One of the more popular dog coloring books for pet parents from all over, this book features intricate designs for extended periods of relaxation. Melt your stress away while admiring these dreamy petscapes you can enjoy in full color.
A Million Dogs Coloring Book
If we could all adopt a million dogs, we would. While that’s not quite realistic, at least we can color a million dogs while we daydream about them! This adult coloring book features a whole pack of silly pups (many wearing hats) illustrated by bestselling author Lulu Mayo.
Art of Dachshund Coloring Book
If the dapper dachshund is your favorite dog breed, look no further than this book. Browse through the collection of splendid sausage dog coloring pages for a pick-me-up when you can’t get enough of these cute canines.
Color Creatives: Dog Days
When it’s raining cats and dogs outside, there aren’t many better activities to do for fun than coloring! These dog pictures are as fun to color as they are to look through, and make it easy to kick back and relax. Good luck stopping after just one!
Dog Shaming: The Official Adult Coloring Book
The official coloring book for everything that is dog shaming features hilarious laughs all the way through. Chuckle your way through this dog coloring book for a few hours of feel-good fun.
Beautiful Dog Breeds: Adult Coloring Book
From boundless border collies to cuddly cockapoos, we love dogs of all shapes and sizes. Learn to recognize different dog breeds and what makes them each beautiful with this vibrant adult coloring book.
Creative Haven Dogs Color by Number Coloring Book
If a structured color by number book is more your thing, we’ve got you covered. This dog coloring book for adults covers a slew of the most popular breeds on one-sided pages so you can easily pull them out and hang them up to remind you of your favorite furry friends wherever you are.