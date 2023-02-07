Watch How To Make These 3 Easy DIY Valentine's Day Gifts for Your Pet

Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to spoil your pets even more than usual.

tan and white corgi sits next to valentine's day decor with pink exclamation points by their face

Not that we need another reason to spoil our pets, but with Valentine's Day right around the corner, there's no better time to show our precious pets just how much we love them.

Whether you're on a budget, prefer to do things your own way, or simply want to give your cat or dog a gift made from the heart—these DIY Valentine's Day gifts are a fun and easy way to spruce up your pawfect Valentine's celebration.

The gifts, featured on Daily Paws' TikTok, offer something for every pet (or pet lover.) With a customized card, homemade cat toy, or tie-dye dog leash—you can't go wrong with whichever gift you decide to make your pet.

Personalized Valentine's Day Card

Your pet might not get much use out of this DIY gift, but pet parents everywhere are sure to approve. Even if this gift isn't for them, your furry friend still gets to be the star of the show.

What You'll Need:

Printed photo of your pet

Cardstock paper

Decorative paper clip

Valentine's stickers

1. Take and Print a Photo of Your Pet

The first thing you need for a customized pet card is a photo of your subject. After you snap the perfect pic of your dog or cat, print out the photo or use an instant camera to capture the moment immediately.

2. Clip the Photo to the Card

Once the precious photo is in your hands, it's time to add your pet's personalized touch to the card. Grab a piece of Valentine's-colored cardstock paper and fold it in half to create a card, and then simply clip your pet's picture to the front using a festive paper clip.

3. Add Stickers

To make your card even more festive, decorate it with some heart stickers. Don't forget to write "Happy Valentine's Day!" on the front.

T-Shirt Cat Toy

If you've got a bunch of old T-shirts lying around and are looking for a way to repurpose them, or simply want to craft something your feline friend is guaranteed to love, this DIY toy makes for the purrfect Valentine's Day surprise.

What You'll Need:

Three cotton T-shirts (in red, pink, or white for Valentine's Day theme)

1. Cut Six Strips of Fabric

To get started on your cat's soon-to-be favorite toy, cut six 3-by-10 inch rectangular strips of fabric (two of each color if you're using three different colored shirts).

2. Stretch Them Out

Once the fabric strips are cut out, lay them on top of each other and stretch them out by pulling on each end.

3. Tie Strips In a Knot

Once the edges of the stretched-out strips roll inward, tying them together into one big knot. Then it's time to toss it to your kitty for some fun.

Tie-Dye Rope Leash

With only a white rope leash and some dye, your pooch will be the trendiest dog in the neighborhood this Valentine's Day.

What You'll Need:

White rope dog leash

Painter's tape

Liquid dye (like you would use for tie-dying a T-shirt)

1. Prep Leash Using Painter's Tape

Before dying the leash, evenly mark it with painter's tape to space out the colors and prevent them from bleeding together.

2. Dye the Leash with Valentine's Day Colors