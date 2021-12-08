15 Custom Pet Portraits That Give Your Furry Friend the Spotlight They Deserve

All pet owners know that when you live with a dog or cat, they take over your home fast. No, we're not just talking about all the hair embedded into the couch cushions (although seriously, how is there always so much?!). We're talking about all the smaller but still impressive ways animals integrate themselves into our spaces, from the cabinets devoted to food bowls and treat bags to the closets full of sweaters, booties, and unnecessary-yet-totally-adorable PJs.