15 Custom Pet Portraits That Give Your Furry Friend the Spotlight They Deserve
All pet owners know that when you live with a dog or cat, they take over your home fast. No, we're not just talking about all the hair embedded into the couch cushions (although seriously, how is there always so much?!). We're talking about all the smaller but still impressive ways animals integrate themselves into our spaces, from the cabinets devoted to food bowls and treat bags to the closets full of sweaters, booties, and unnecessary-yet-totally-adorable PJs.
And then, of course, there's the art emblazoned with your pet's face, because nothing says "member of the family" like custom pet portraits showcasing your furry friends in all their lovable glory.
For those unfamiliar, pet portraits are exactly what they sound like: paintings or other artwork featuring a pet (or multiple!) that can be displayed in your home for all to see. They can be customized however you like and are done in all different styles, from the super casual to the intricate and ornate; some portraits even depict their subjects in regal-looking garb, with hilariously commanding expressions to match.
If you're looking for a sweet, entertaining way to honor your pal's place in your life (or want to gift an animal-loving friend something special), pet portraits are the way to go. Below, we've rounded up 15 of the best custom options out there right now.
15 Custom Pet Portraits That Perfectly Honor Your Animal
Custom Pet Portrait
If you're looking for a simple yet lovely pet portrait, Minted has the option for you. All you need to do is upload a photo of your beloved pet, and they'll turn it into a gorgeous watercolor-inspired print that'll work in any home. For an additional cost, choose from a number of frame options to give the portrait extra sophistication.
Shop now: Custom Pet Portrait, starting at $38; minted.com
Custom Two Pet Portrait
Anyone who has multiple pets knows the struggle of getting both of them to pose for a photo together. Luckily, you don't have to worry about that with West and Willow's two pet portrait as you can upload individual photos of each pet and the artist will put them together in one seamless-looking image.
Shop now: Custom Two Pet Portrait, $110; westandwillow.com
Hand Painted Dog Ornament
Searching for a holiday present, either for a friend or just for yourself? Look no further than this hand-painted ceramic ornament displaying your pet's face on one side and their name and the year on the other. And while the title says "dog ornament," don't be fooled—cats, horses, rabbits, and more animals can be featured, too.
Shop now: Hand Painted Dog Ornament, $81; etsy.com
Custom Pet Portrait iPhone Case
Want a pet portrait option that you can take on the go? Check out Sam and Jack's custom iPhone case, which takes your pet's photo and turns it into a hand-drawn image on a thin but durable silicone case. Get ready to smile every time you take out your phone.
Shop now: Custom Pet Portrait iPhone Case, $30; samandjack.com
Custom Pet Portrait Water Bottle
Another great portable pet portrait option is this custom water bottle, which comes in 14 colors and is sure to start conversations at the gym, the office, or anywhere else you take it. It'll be hard to forget to stay hydrated when your pet's adorable face is staring at you from the bottle!
Shop now: Custom Pet Portrait Water Bottle, $35; samandjack.com
Custom Pet Photo Print Canvas
This beautiful portrait option from Etsy transforms your pet's photo into a digital oil painting that's then printed on a canvas sized to your preference. Raved one happy customer: "The quality is exceptional. It was even better in person than I had imagined. I highly highly recommend." Consider us sold.
Shop now: Custom Pet Photo Print Canvas, starting at $54; etsy.com
Custom Royal Dog Portrait
Need a good laugh? Order one of these royal pet portraits, which turn your buddy's photo into a Renaissance-style painting fit for a castle. Choose from one of dozens of incredible backgrounds and be prepared to receive a piece of art sure to make you guffaw every time you pass by it in your home.
Shop now: Custom Dog Portrait, starting at $49; etsy.com
Custom Pet Silhouette Art
As cool as detailed pet portraits can be, there's something to be said about the simplicity of a piece of art featuring just the silhouette of your furry friend. This option from Minted lets you customize the color of the silhouette, size of the painting, and frame, making for a seriously striking design.
Shop now: Custom Pet Portrait, starting at $38; minted.com
Custom Superhero Dog and Cat Portrait
Calling all Marvel, DC, and Disney fans—this one's for you. Watch your best friend turn into a superhero right before your eyes, thanks to these hilarious pet portraits that depict their subjects wearing the costumes of Superman, Spider Man, and more. "Pets rescue us as much as we rescue them," indeed.
Shop now: Custom Superhero Dog and Cat Portrait, starting at $26; etsy.com
Custom Pet Portrait Pillow
For those wanting a more accessible method of celebrating the animals in their lives, the custom pet portrait pillow is the way to go. This option from Sam and Jack is a cute, colorful addition to any home, and it comes in 20 colors and two size options. What's not to love?
Shop now: Custom Pet Portrait Pillow, $40; samandjack.com
Custom Dog Portrait Necklace
Don't just display your pet's face in a painting—wear it for all to see with these pretty, delicate pet portrait necklaces. They come in silver, gold, or rose gold, and they can hold up to three charms, each with the pet's face and name engraved. It's a sweet, unique way to keep your animals close to your heart at all times.
Shop now: Custom Dog Portrait Necklace, starting at $22; etsy.com
Custom Pet Portrait Mug
Coffee drinkers, this is a pet portrait idea that you'll absolutely love. Not only do these mugs feature a hand-drawn version of your pet's photo on a pretty, colorful background, but both size options have room for text or an image (i.e. a heart or paw) on the back, so you can customize them even further.
Shop now: Custom Pet Portrait Mug, $30; samandjack.com
Mini Custom Watercolor Pet Portrait
This simple, elegant watercolor pet portrait is an ideal option for anyone who prefers their art to be on the understated side. The stark white paper that the hand-painted image is printed on will make your dog's beauty (and name, if you choose to add it in) truly stand out.
Shop now: Mini Custom Watercolor Pet Portrait, starting at $32; etsy.com
DISNEY Pet Portrait
One fun pet portrait option is to forgo the traditional drawing or painting and instead, have your animal pal be immortalized as an animated character. It's a perfect gift for the Disney fan in your life, and convenient, too; you can print out the digital artwork just a few days after placing your order.
Shop now: DISNEY Pet Portrait, starting at $25; etsy.com
Pet Portrait Canvas
These original pet portraits depict your loved one on a stunning vibrant background of your choosing, with options ranging from neon to rainbow to modern. You can customize the fur color and font style, too, for an added hint of personalization. Even better? The canvas versions come ready to hang, so there's no need to buy a frame.
Shop now: Pet Portrait Canvas, starting at $58; etsy.com