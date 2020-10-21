20 Custom Gifts For Anyone Obsessed With Their Pets

When it comes to our pets, our love is endless. We’re proud to call them part of our family, we love them like our own children, and we’re constantly showing off pictures of them to our friends. We know you spend every holiday season finding the perfect gift for your furry friend, but you can’t forget about gifts for those pet owners on your list! We bet they’ll go crazy for any gift that celebrates their favorite four-legged buddy.
Thankfully, there are so many pet gifts that you can customize with your pet’s face, paw print, or name. From custom pet food dishes, stickers made from photos of your pet, and even slippers (yes, slippers!) that look just like your pup, you can’t go wrong with these truly unique gifts that come straight from the heart.
Whether you’re looking for a custom holiday gift for a pet parent in your life or just want to treat yourself, these 19 custom pet gifts are perfect for every kind of animal lover.
Does your pet love to lay across your feet to keep you warm? These slippers take that to the next level. These lifelike slippers are made with faux fur and are handmade to capture every detail of your pet. They come in a wide range of sizes, so you can find the perfect fit and rejoice in this fuzzy gift.
Shop Now: Cuddle Clones Custom Pet Slippers, starting at $199; cuddleclones.com
These pet portraits from West & Willow are guaranteed to delight. Just send in a photo of your pet, and specify the background and frame color you prefer. Then, one of their digital artists creates a chic and modern print that will complement the decor of any room you place it in.
Shop Now: Custom Pet Portraits, starting at $60 (available in various sizes); westandwillow.com
This personalized children’s book makes any child’s dog the star of the story. You share the names of your pup and kiddo along with the dog’s breed and fur color, and you receive a one-of-a-kind gift you'll reach for every night at story time.
Shop Now: Custom “If My Dog Could Talk” Storybook, $35; amazon.com
Made from high-quality metals, this keychain is the perfect way to celebrate your pet even when you’re miles away. It’s also a great option for anyone who has recently lost a pet and wants to keep their memory close.
Shop Now: Custom Keychain, starting at $20 (available in various finishes); etsy.com
Usually, socks are written off as a lame present, but not these! Send in your favorite photo of your pet, and you’ll get mid-calf socks with their beautiful noggin printed all over it. It’s safe to say you’ll never be taking these off.
Shop Now: Custom Socks, starting at $10 (available in various sizes and colors); etsy.com
Memorialize your pet like the king or queen they are with this hilarious custom portrait that gives your pet a Renaissance-era makeover. Your dog or cat will be honored to see themselves looking like royalty, and you’ll have the perfect conversation starter to hang proudly in your living room.
Shop Now: Custom Renaissance-Style Animal Portrait, starting at $30 (available in various styles); etsy.com
How could you not love these adorable stickers made out of your favorite photo of your pet? You can stick them on your laptop, water bottle, or notebook to get a little reminder of your favorite furry friend any time.
Shop Now: Custom Pet Stickers, starting at $10 (available in various sizes); etsy.com
Any dog lover will tell you that they love when their pup comes up to them and places their paw in their lap, so why not get that paw print embossed on a ring? You’ll love wearing this subtle but meaningful piece of jewelry with any outfit.
Shop Now: Custom Paw Print Ring, starting at $22 (available in various finishes and sizes); etsy.com
Whether you’re getting this to place on your couch or your dog’s bed, the whole house will delight in seeing the family pet honored with such a lovely portrait. Many reviewers say they're impressed with the high-quality fabric the Etsy maker uses (an important feature if your little snuggle monster likes to use the cushions as their personal perch).
Shop Now: Custom Pillow With Pet Portrait, starting at $40 (available in various sizes and colors); etsy.com
If you're an animal lovers, you probably consider your pet a member of the family, so that means they deserve their own ornament on the tree! Just submit a photo, and this talented artist will hand paint a beautiful, personality-filled portrait of your pet on a rustic piece of wood.
Shop Now: Custom Pet Ornament, $34; etsy.com
Whether you’re making dog treats or cookies for humans, you’ll have so much fun using this cookie cutter to make baked goods that look like your favorite pooch. Made with a 3D printer, the cookie cutter captures your dog’s likeness with amazingly accurate precision.
Shop Now: Personalized Cookie Cutter, $49 (available in various colors); etsy.com
Let everyone in the house know where they can find Fido’s treats with this personalized ceramic jar. Your dog’s name is hand painted on to the jar with high-quality ceramic paint, and then the jar is fired in high heat to prevent the paint from peeling off. It also comes with an airtight lid, so you’ll never worry about stale treats again!
Shop Now: Customizable Treat Jar, $50; etsy.com
Every pet needs a durable, well-fitting collar, so you might as well get them one with their name on it! This collar comes with a laser-engraved metal buckle that’s accented against the bright fabric. It comes in four sizes, so any size pet can rock this stylish collar.
Shop Now: Personalized Pet Collar, starting at $23 (available in various patterns, sizes, and fonts); etsy.com
This custom rubber stamp is the perfect way to include your pet in signing Christmas cards this year. Everyone who gets your card in the mail will love the extra-special touch of seeing your dog’s paw print right next to your family’s signatures.
Shop Now: Paw Print Rubber Stamp, starting at $22 (available in various stamp styles); etsy.com
Celebrate your dog or cat’s best attributes with this vintage-inspired blueprint. You specify their name, breed, and gender, and you’ll receive a beautifully designed print with all the “design specs” that make your pet special. You might even learn something new!
Shop Now: Personalized Pet Blueprints, $199 (available in dog or cat versions); uncommongoods.com
Whether you’re looking for that special gift for your friend who loves his golden retriever or your mom who is inseparable from her beagle, this mug is the perfect way to honor that special bond. Not only can you customize the dog’s breed and fur color, but you can also specify the human’s skin tone, hair, and accessories.
Shop Now: Personalized Dog Parent Mug, $50; uncommongoods.com
The love between a dog and the baby in the family knows no bounds, and this baby onesie celebrates that one-of-a-kind relationship. You can choose from dozens of breeds and color variations to customize the illustration of the dog. We’re getting giddy just thinking about the adorable photo ops this onesie will create.
Shop Now: Favorite Human Dog Lover Onesie, $35 (available in various sizes); uncommongoods.com
These customizable pet bowls are perfect for houses with multiple pets. Available in 15 whimsical designs, you’ll get your pet’s name printed on a ceramic pet bowl that’s dishwasher- and microwave-safe. Many reviewers note how high-quality and easy to clean this bowl is.
Shop Now: Personalized Pet Bowl, $32 (available in various designs and sizes); amazon.com
If you're constantly taking pictures of your pet, this phone case is quite literally made for you. Send in one of those adorable photos, and you’ll receive a durable phone case with a digital illustration of your pet printed on the back. This way you can celebrate your dog or cat and protect your phone so you can keep snapping away.
Shop Now: Custom Phone Case, $25 (available in multiple sizes and colors); etsy.com
Turn the best images from your pet into custom artwork for your walls with Pet Canva! Artists design the products to capture your pet in a one-of-a-kind, authentic creation. You can also choose custom blankets, pillows, phone cases, shirts, socks, mugs, and much more.
Shop now: Custom Canvas, $75; petcanva.com