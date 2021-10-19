It's Been a Long Year—Your Kitty Deserves Some Cat Wine
Do you love drinking wine? Well, we've got some good news for you—your feline friend can now join you on cloud wine, too!
Cat wine was created in 2015 and has been every wine-loving pet parent's dream come true. The lickable, non-alcoholic treat that only appears as wine is actually made of 100-percent cat-safe, natural ingredients.
Is Cat Wine Safe for Cats?
"Cat wine is safe for cats to ingest as it is usually made with beet juice, catnip, and natural preservatives," Travis McDermott, DVM of Durango Animal Hospital, tells Daily Paws. Cat wine is made with catnip, so if your cat doesn't respond well to the herb, hold off on the cat wine.
Even if your cat responds well to cat wine, that doesn't mean they need to have large amounts of it daily.
"As with any treat, it should be enjoyed with moderation, but in small amounts can be given to your cat daily," McDermott tells Daily Paws.
Will Cat Wine Make My Cat Drunk?
Cat wine can make it seem like your kitty companion is drunk. But again, that's not because there's actually any alcohol—it's all thanks to the catnip.
RELATED: What Does Catnip Do to Cats?
When we think of catnip, our first thought is likely of the green herb that seems to suddenly turn our cats into parkour athletes who've just downed an energy drink. With cat wine, the catnip herb's oils are extracted and blended with water and vitamins, making it a cat-safe treat that might seem like he's had a sip of the real stuff.
Your cat's reaction to cat wine can depend on whether he ingests it or not, according to PetWineShop's website. If ingested, it will act as a mild sedative, ultimately having the same effects as sleepy time tea. If not ingested (your cat just gives the wine a sniff instead of tasting it), it'll have similar effects as regular catnip—increased playfulness, hyperactivity, etc.
Since it's wine-o-clock somewhere, we've rounded up our favorite cat wine products pawfect for your furry bestie. So, grab yourself a glass and prepare to enjoy some fine wine with your furry BFF.
Cheers! 5 Cat Wines to Share With Your Favorite Feline
Related Items
Pet Winery Wine Purrgundy Cat Lickable Treat
Pair your cat's favorite treats with this burgundy wine for the purrrfect night in. Made with kitty-safe ingredients like purified water, organic salmon oil, and organic catnip, this red cat wine aims to make your cat silly with just a few sniffs. Suitable for cats of all ages, your kitty won't have to wait until she's 21 to have a lick!
Shop now: Pet Winery Wine Purrgundy Cat Lickable Treat, $5; chewy.com
PetWineShop Cat Wine Glass + Cat Wine
Is your cat your partner in wine? We totally understand. The best part of this PetWineShop set is the adorable glass it comes with. Even after her "Pinot Meow" is finished, you can fill it with another beverage your whiskered wine enthusiast prefers—maybe it's water, maybe it's a "Bloody Meowy." All depends on the day, amiright? This brand's liquid catnip blends all contain filtered water, organic catnip extract, organic valerian root extract, and natural beet color.
Shop now: PetWineShop Cat Wine Glass + Cat Wine, $25; petwineshop.com
Pet Winery Pawty Pack 2 Pack
Whether you have multiple cats or one wine-loving Fluffy, this two-pack means double the fun. Each pack comes with the cat version of red and white wines: "Purrgundy" and "Meowsling." (Do we dare ask if it's meant for pairing with chicken or fish?) With packaging as tasteful as the wine, this happy hour bundle is bound to be a hit with your furry friend.
Shop now: Pet Winery Pawty Pack 2 Pack, $10; petwinery.com
PetWineShop Cat Wine Pawty Pack
Take the party to a whole new level with this bundle of "Pinot Meow," "MosCATo," "White Kittendel," and "Sea Salt Catbernet." This variety pack of cat wines makes a great gift for your beloved Whiskers, whether it's his birthday or just because. (Let's be real—do you and your cat really need a special occasion to enjoy a glass of wine and live your best lives? We think not.)
Shop now: PetWineShop Cat Wine Pawty Pack, $20; amazon.com
Alice's Cottage Wine Me Up Fun Catnip Toys
The fun never ends when there's wine involved! This pair of durable catnip toys are fantastic additions to your cat's wine collection so she can unwind after a long day. Widely loved by cats and reviewed by their humans, these wine bottle-shaped toys will make your kitty tipsy off high-quality catnip.
Shop now: Alice's Cottage Wine Me Up Fun Catnip Toys, $15; amazon.com