These Purrfectly Sweet Cat Mugs Will Keep Your Hands Warm All Winter
Cooler weather brings to mind lazy couch days with mugs of your favorite hot bevvy. If tea or coffee is your catnip, why not mug it up in proper cat style?
Whether you're embracing your inner 'crazy cat lady' or looking for a perfect gift for a cat lover in your life, there are as many types of kitty-themed mugs as there are types of cats. Does your cat drinkware collection need a porcelain addition, or a stainless steel drink vessel for days when you need to take it to-go? This list of the cutest cat mugs on the market has something for everyone to sit back and relax with while your furry friend winds around your legs. Read on for the best cat-themed mugs, espresso cups, and to-go tumblers found on the internet.
15 Pawsitively Adorable Cat Mugs
Related Items
Cartoon Cat Four-Piece Mug Set
Now this is stoneware with some cat-titude. Cheeky little kitties smile brightly on these hand-painted, microwave and dishwasher safe, chip resistant, and BPA-free cat mugs. Love their cute little whiskered faces? Go all out and get the matching cat snack plates—they're perfect for those days you need a little nosh with your coffee or tea.
Shop Now: Cartoon Cat Four-Piece Mug Set, $32; wayfair.com
Double Walled Glass Cat Cup
This cat cup gets cuter as you fill it! The double wall design lets you safely drink hot or cold bevvies without burning (or freezing) your fingers. Or skip the coffee altogether and fill it with ice cream, yogurt, or your favorite adult beverage.
Shop Now: Double Walled Glass Cat Cup, $15; etsy.com
S'ip by S'well Stainless Steel Takeaway Mug
Carry your calico cat mug everywhere you go. No need to drip while you sip with this insulated to-go cup. This travel mug comes with a pop-on lid and easy-grip handle for the purr-fect gift for people on the go.
Shop Now: S'ip by S'well Stainless Steel Takeaway Mug, $20; chewy.com
Fringe Studio Cat Mug
This mug describes the three best things in life: books, cats, and coffee. If your perfect afternoon consists of snuggling on with your kitty on the couch with a warm drink and a novel, this is the cat mug for you.
Shop now: Fringe Studio Cat Mug, $17; nordstrom.com
Pet Shop Mug
This decaled stoneware mug is littered with adorable little illustrations of cats being cats. There's one wrapped in yarn, one wrapped in a sweater, and others just doing strange cat sits. Perfect for any cat lovers mug collection!
Shop now: Pet Shop Mug, $12; anthropologie.com
Lucky Cat Ceramic Tea Cup with Infuser
What a smug mug! This cat hasn't swallowed a canary, but it is hiding an infuser. This ceramic cat mug is the perfect gift for the tea drinker in your life. It even has a paw print detail on the bottom to hold the mug in place.
Shop Now: Lucky Cat Ceramic Tea Cup with Infuser, $33; etsy.com
Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler Mug
Love cats more than people? This one's for you. And no more spills when a cat paw decides to knock things over. This cat tumbler, which fits most car cup holders, has a removable slider lid. Its durable double-wall stainless steel construction means your drink stays at a consistent temperature, too.
Shop now: Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler Mug, $40; etsy.com
Mustache Mug Space Cat
Who knows more about whiskers than your cat? Keep the 'stache clean and dry with this hip space-cats mustache mug. In a category all its own, the mug is thrown and glazed by the "president of the one-eyed cat crafts moustache protecting club." These delightful cat mugs are microwave and dishwasher safe. The artist says they'll even provide a special handled mug for left-handed folks, so if you need a leftie cat mug, just let them know when you purchase.
Shop Now: Mustache Mug Space Cat, $35; etsy.com
Josh Cats Mug
Sleeping, eating, squinting at you. A cat's life is exhausting. The simple line drawings on this mug will inject some whimsy into your morning drinking routine. Made of porcelain, this cartoon cat mug is dishwasher- and microwave-safe.
Shop Now: Josh Cats Mug, $19; wayfair.com
Custom Cat Coffee Mug
Your cat makes this custom mug with their face on it truly one-of-a-kind. Just upload a photo of your favorite feline, choose a background color, and enjoy looking at your furry friend while you enjoy a morning beverage. Your office mates will never steal your mug again!
Shop Now: Custom Cat Coffee Mug, $27; etsy.com
Personalized Hipster Cat Espresso Cups (set of 4)
Cool cats line up for espresso on these cute name-dropping cat cups. Choose from two sizes for that single or double shot, a redeye, or cappuccino. Microwave- and dishwasher-safe, these cat mugs sport glasses and 'staches and bowties—perfect for the hipsters in your life.
Shop Now: Personalized Hipster Cat Espresso Cups (set of 4), $44; amazon.com
Best Cat Mom Ever With Lid and Spoon
Kitty knows best. The best cat mom deserves a little something extra with her morning tea or coffee, like a bamboo lid and a cute cat-topped stainless steel spoon. (The lid can also be used as a coaster.) Made of ceramic, the mug is dishwasher- and microwave-safe.
Shop Now: Best Cat Mom Ever With Lid and Spoon, $15; amazon.com
Best Cat Dad
With a cool retro image on both sides, righties and southpaws can take full advantage of this cat dad mug. Makes a great gift for Father's Day, of course, but cats love their dads every day.
Shop Now: Best Cat Dad, $16; amazon.com
Retro Atomic Era Mid-Century Modern Cool Cat Coffee Mug
The perfect mug for when you're feline hip. Binge episodes of Bewitched and The Jetsons while sipping from this classic cat mug. The design can be ordered on two-tone mugs, frosted glass mugs, travel mugs, and even beer steins.
Shop Now: Retro Atomic Era Mid-Century Modern Cool Cat Coffee Mug, $17; zazzle.com
Custom Pet Portrait Etched on Glass
Totally custom, this glass cat mug features an etched drawing of your adorable kitty. Just email a high-quality photo of your cat and pick out your choice of glassware. Cheers!
Shop Now: Custom Pet Portrait Etched on Glass, $25; etsy.com