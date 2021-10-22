Whether you're embracing your inner 'crazy cat lady' or looking for a perfect gift for a cat lover in your life, there are as many types of kitty-themed mugs as there are types of cats. Does your cat drinkware collection need a porcelain addition, or a stainless steel drink vessel for days when you need to take it to-go? This list of the cutest cat mugs on the market has something for everyone to sit back and relax with while your furry friend winds around your legs. Read on for the best cat-themed mugs, espresso cups, and to-go tumblers found on the internet.