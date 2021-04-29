21 Cat Mom Gifts Puuurrfect for Mother’s Day
There are a few telltale signs that you're a cat mom: You have nonsensical (yet constant) cat chats, you have to lint roll your clothes every time you leave the house, your phone's camera roll is filled with toe beans and bleps, and your home has more furniture for your cat than for yourself.
If we're being honest, our pet babies are just like human children … if human children were covered in fur and sat like loaves of bread. And while you don't need a reason to celebrate the cat mamas close to you, now is the perfect time to do so—Mother's Day is right around the corner! We're pretty sure any thoughtful gift will make a cat mom so happy she could purr, whether you're searching for a custom pet gift or something any cat lover will appreciate.
So if you know someone whose voice rises an octave or two when they spot a kitty, these 21 gifts will make her feel like a queen. (And if you want to treat yourself with something on this list, too, we won't tattle.)
True Zoo Cat Cheeseboard
Step 1: Give your cat mom BFF this awww-dorable cheeseboard. Step 2: Be invited over to a wine and cheese party … where you can spend all night playing with their kitty. A foolproof plan! Along with being a practical gift for any charcuterie-loving cat fancier, the bamboo board has a rope tail for hanging—and displaying—in the kitchen.
Custom Paw Print Ring
Unfortunately, we can’t bring our pets everywhere we go. But this delicate ring lets your recipient keep their furever friend close, no matter the location. Its minimalist design means it can be worn any day (or every day!) and for any occasion. Just send in a picture or scan of the kitty’s toe beans and it’ll be turned into a new fave accessory.
PetRageous Designs Cat Mug
Chances are your cat mom giftee is in dire need of a cup (or three) of coffee—especially if their kitty decided 3 a.m. was the ideal time for zoomies. This pink mug shows off their feline fancy, and it’s dishwasher- and microwave-safe for convenience.
Cat Scratch Bookends
For mamas who are always looking to get their paws on a good book, these bookends add cattitude to any shelf. Hand cut from carbon steel, they look like two kitties stretching on a scratching post and can be easily adjusted to accommodate a growing book collection.
Cat Mama Face Mask
Proudly claim your cat mom status while adhering to CDC guidelines. The perfect pandemic gift, these handmade cotton masks are easy to slip on as you run errands. They’re bound to get a handful of compliments and give you an opportunity to brag about your fur babies, too.
Cat Blueprints
Informational and stylish! This wall art is modeled after mid-century architectural blueprints and details the floof, origins, and temperament of your recipient’s favorite kitties. There are 12 breeds to choose from, including popular pets like the ragdoll and Maine Coon to more obscure felines such as the Manx and Devon rex.
Sorry I’m Late, My Cat Was Sitting On Me Shirt
We all know there’s no apology needed when it comes to cat snuggles, but this shirt gives one as a courtesy. Just choose whichever color will hide the cat’s fur best (because, like with all clothes, it will get covered). Your cat mom will rock it, whether she pairs with leggings for comfy loungewear with jeans for a day out with friends.
Frisco Personalized Plaid Pet Photo Puzzle
Fact: Cat moms will never love anything more than their pet. So giving them a puzzle of their fur baby’s likeness is hard to beat. Pick a favorite photo, and it’ll arrive in 252 pieces of disassembled cuteness, ready for gifting. But be warned: Their cat might not be able to resist batting around these little toys. So if a piece is missing at the end, check under the couch.
Custom Cat Mug
How can you have a bad day when you begin it by drinking coffee from a mug with your cats on it? Whether your giftee has a black cat, a Siamese, or an orange kitty (or all three!), select their colors, give their names, and voila—the perfect gift. Each mug can fit up to five animals to accommodate the most dedicated cat moms.
Zen Cat Garden Sculpture
For the cat and plant mamas out there, these zany-yet-zen sculptures add even more of a chill vibe to your garden. The cement is sealed with protectant so you can place them outside in a field of cat grass without worrying about the weather. But they look equally cool if you keep them indoors among feline-friendly potted plants.
Cat-Shaped Ceramic Measuring Spoons
Baking cat-shaped cookies is twice as fun if your measuring spoons are just as cute. These smiling felines are made from durable ceramic, and the set includes sizes ¼ teaspoon to 1 Tablespoon for all your sweet needs. Bonus points if your cat mama has a gray or white kitty!
Hope You Like Cats Doormat
If you know someone who has a cat tree by each window and cat shelves mounted on the walls, this mat will give visitors a sneak peek into the feline oasis beyond the door. It’s ideal for a covered porch or hallway entrance to an apartment—though the ink is high-quality and resistant to fading, rain and snow can cause wear-and-tear over time.
Primitives by Kathy Word Box Sign
The sign might be snarky and sarcastic, but we know truer words have never been spoken. Your recipient can display this box decoration however they want, from standing it up on a desk or hanging it on a wall next to their kitty’s bed. Because having too much cat decor (just like having too many cats) is an impossibility.
Cat Mom Sweatshirt
From afar, it’s just a simple, stylish crewneck. But get up close and you’ll see that cat mom pride written across the neckline. Because we’re prioritizing loungewear nowadays, this ultra-cozy sweatshirt is a great gift. And you can get it embroidered in one of two sayings: Cat Mom or Cat Lady.
Frisco Bird Teaser With Feathers Cat Toy
Real talk: The best cat mom gift is quality playtime. Any kitty will leap with joy when their parent waves around this wand’s colorful feathers and catnip-stuffed body. It’s a fun, interactive way to give a cat exercise and mental stimulation, and he’ll be so tuckered out afterward that he’ll be sure to search out a lap for a snooze.
Cute Funny Coffee Mug
If your giftee has a cat whose favorite pastime is knocking over her half-filled cups, they no longer have to resign themself to sweeping up ceramic shards. This enamel mug is knock-over-proof—sure, it can still clatter on the floor, but it’ll stay in one piece. It also makes an adorable addition to any mug collection.
Personalized Pet Tag
ID tags are a necessity even for indoor-only cats. All you have to do is pick the size, design, metal, give the kitty’s name, and you’ll get a gorgeous tag that’s as one-of-a-kind as your pet. Just picture how dashing he’ll look in his glammed-up collar!
Custom Color Block One Line Pet Portrait
Is it a pet portrait, or is it modern art? Why not both? Pick your favorite colorway and send in a photo for a hand-drawn likeness. Once you receive the final digital files, print it, frame it, and gift it. This piece will be a talking point of almost any space, whether modern or more traditional.
Cat Tote Bag
Take your cat gear on-the-go with a delightful kitten tote bag. It’s ideal for carrying anything, including books, cat toys, groceries, or containers of cat food. And not only is it adorable, but the bag is 100 percent cotton, too, so it’s a good gift for an eco-minded pet parent.
Funny Purr My Last Email Mousepad
Bring a little fun into the office! Guaranteed to prompt a smile, this mousepad is a must-have for the working cat mom in your life—especially on mornings spent catching up on emails. Gift it with a laptop scratcher so her furry coworker doesn’t feel left out … or try to use the mousepad as his own personal pillow.
Sterling Silver Kitty Cat Studs
These cute silver minimalist studs will help the cat mom in your life stylishly show off her love for her feline fur children. They're handmade and lightly hammered for texture and shine.
