We all know there’s no apology needed when it comes to cat snuggles, but this shirt gives one as a courtesy. Just choose whichever color will hide the cat’s fur best (because, like with all clothes, it will get covered). Your cat mom will rock it, whether she pairs with leggings for comfy loungewear with jeans for a day out with friends.

Shop now: Sorry I’m Late Shirt, starting at $10; etsy.com