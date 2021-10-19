These Soft and Cozy Cat Dad Shirts Make Perfect Holiday Gifts—And They're Under $30

Want to show the special cat dad in your life he’s appreciated? We’re pawsitive he’ll love one of these tees!
By Yvonne Villasenor October 19, 2021
Do you know a feline father who works endlessly to provide only the best life for his furry child and deserves all the recognition and praise? He could be your husband, relative, friend, or maybe even you!

Whether it's a special occasion or just a typical Wednesday, celebrate his pawfect parenting with a cat dad shirt he (and his cat) will love. He's already bought so many gifts for his precious kitty, but he deserves some spoiling, too.

From simple, stylish designs to bold, pop culture references, we've got something for every kind of cat dad. We've rounded up 10 of our favorite shirts we think the special cat dad in your life—or you—might fancy!

10 Cat Dad Shirts for Feline Fathers of All Kinds

1 The Original Cat Dad T-Shirt

This ultra-soft, lightweight tee is the "purrrfect" way for cat dads to show off how proud they are of their pet parent status. Its modern design is simple, fashionable, and absolutely to meow for! Made of 100-percent cotton, this shirt is available in heather gray, black, navy, mauve, and slate.

Shop now: The Original Cat Dad T-Shirt, $28; etsy.com

2 Father of Cats Shirt

Winter is coming. So, what better way to show your allegiance to your cats and House Targaryen than with this tee? This soft shirt has a classic fit and comes in various colors. If you know a cat dad who is just as obsessed with Game of Thrones as he is with his cats, this shirt is a must-have.

Shop now: Father of Cats Shirt, $20; amazon.com

3 The Catfather Shirt

Know an ailurophile who's also a cinephile? This shirt is a gift he can't refuse—nor would he want to! Even the iconic Don Vito Corleone was a cat father. This pop culture tee is available in solid and heathered colors including light gray, black, blue, yellow, green, and navy.

Shop now: The Catfather Shirt, $15; walmart.com

4 Best Cat Dad in the Galaxy T-Shirt

In a galaxy fur, fur away, there was the best cat dad who ever existed. This high-quality Star Wars-inspired tee has a relaxed fit and is lightweight—ideal for going out for errands or staying in for movie marathons. Love it, the cat dad in your life will.

Shop now: Best Cat Dad in the Galaxy T-Shirt, $17; etsy.com

5 Pawdre Shirt

This simple, stylish cat dad shirt is sure to get some smiles from fellow pet parents. It's available in black, white, and gray in sizes XXXS–XXL. One reviewer says, "Love this shirt! I ordered it for my husband, and it's been a hit with friends and family. The shirt was exactly as pictured, arrived very quickly, and the material is soft. 10/10 recommend."

Shop now: Pawdre Shirt, $10; etsy.com

6 Cat Daddy T-Shirt

Who says there can't be more than one cool cat in the family? This retro tee has a design reminiscent of the '80s. Colorful and fashionable, this shirt is made of a soft, lightweight fabric and has a classic fit. It's also available in 10 colors for you to choose from—totally tubular!

Shop now: Cat Daddy T-Shirt, $17; amazon.com

7 Best Cat Dad Ever Shirt

You know that's right! This is an adorable way to show you and your cat are BFFs. You can wear this shirt loud and proud knowing your feline friend won't ever need to lift a paw a day in his life. Plus, it's highly customizable, so you can pick whichever shirt style and color you'd like.

Shop now: Best Cat Dad Ever Shirt, $19; zazzle.com

8 Best Cat Dad Ever T-Shirt

If you know a cat dad who prefers a more subtle design, this tee gets straight to the point. It's made of vintage, lightweight materials for a comfy fit. One reviewer says, "This was our cat's Christmas gift to my hubbie. He just loves his kitty and spoils her rotten so the tee's message is 100% accurate. The cat seemed to approve too. But you never really know with cats, do you?" We couldn't agree more!

Shop now: Best Cat Dad Ever T-Shirt, $10; amazon.com

9 Bat Cat Dad Shirt

Na na na na na na na na … cat dad! All cat dads are superheroes. While Batman is known for being "the world's greatest detective," you may know someone who's "the world's greatest cat dad." And with this shirt as his cape, he might just say, "This kitty needs me." Soft and high-quality, this shirt is available in black, white, and pink.

Shop now: Bat Cat Dad Shirt, $10; etsy.com

10 Cat Dad Definition T-Shirt

This hiss-terically accurate shirt captures exactly what it means to be a cat dad. It's made of 100-percent combed and ring-spun cotton and is both comfortable and flattering. Funny and personality-packed, this shirt lets everyone know you need your cat as much as she kneads you.

Shop now: Cat Dad Definition T-Shirt, $22; etsy.com

