20 Cat Christmas Stockings Perfect for Santa Claws to Stuff With Goodies
Every day feels like Christmas with our cat's companionship. Whether it's their birthday, Gotcha Day, or an ordinary Friday, we celebrate with—and pamper—our furry friends every chance we get. After all, they're our BFFs who are always there when we need them. (OK, maybe until they hear the treat bag open … but still!)
When it's the holiday season, we're creating new memories and cherishing the gift of giving. So why not make your kitty feel included on Christmas morning, ready to see what Santa Claws brought this year, by hanging a feline-focused stocking just for them?
From vintage and handmade to budget-friendly and fun, we've selected a few of the best cat Christmas stockings for cat parents of all budgets and tastes to stuff with goodies. Surprise your favorite feline(s) with their very own so they can join the fun and have a meowy Christmas!
20 Cat Christmas Stockings Waiting To Be Stuffed with Toys and Treats
1 WEWILL Embroidered Christmas Stockings
Your cat will have himself a very merry Christmas with this adorable stocking. It's 16 inches long and has a big opening—making it perfect for packing with all kinds of treats. Made with high-quality cotton cloth, this stocking is embroidered to create texture and a vivid pattern.
Shop now: WEWILL Embroidered Christmas Stockings, $13; amazon.com
2 Santa Belt Cat Christmas Stocking
Watch Fluffy's eyes widen with joy when she sees this fun, festive Christmas stocking. It will look fantastic on the mantel right next to yours. Well-made and the perfect size, this bold stocking in the shape of a fish will fit all of your cat's treats and toys. Customize to include your cat's name embroidered across the top!
Shop now: Santa Belt Cat Christmas Stocking, $20; bedbathandbeyond.com
3 Burlap Cat Stocking
This burlap cat stocking is unique, high-quality, and flat-out adorable. Plus, there are so many ways to personalize this to make it your special kitty's stocking! You can customize it to include your cat's name and an accessory of your choosing (velvet collar, no bow, or a bow made of chevron, plaid, or snowflake fabric). You can also pick the font, font color, and where you want your cat's name placed on the stocking. You cannot go wrong with this handmade stocking!
Shop now: Burlap Cat Stocking, $18; etsy.com
4 Glitzhome Cat Christmas Stocking
Fun and festive, this cat Christmas stocking is eye-catching and screams "holiday cheer" from the red plaid cuff down to the colored Christmas lights. Soft and durable, this handmade stocking has a 100-percent acrylic fiber front and 100-percent polyester back. Your kitty won't be able to wait to see it on the mantel this holiday season!
Shop now: glitzhome Cat Christmas Stocking, $22; amazon.com
5 Louis Wane's Cat Christmas Stocking
Is there anything merrier than a cat family decorating a Christmas tree? We think not! This vintage cat Christmas stocking features art from British artist Louis Wane, who portrayed anthropomorphic cats doing everyday human things in his artwork. This stocking is made from 100-percent polyester, is available in three styles, and can be personalized.
Shop now: Louis Wane's Cat Christmas Stocking, $21; zazzle.com
6 Valery Madelyn Joyful Pet Christmas Stockings
We can't help but "aww" at the sight of this stocking! This playful, three-dimensional stocking is carefully crafted with high-quality fabric to stay durable (and adorable) for your cat. Plus, it's sewn by hand! Vibrant, cute, and unique, this stocking is a must-have for your best-behaved fur child.
Shop now: Valery Madelyn Joyful Pet Christmas Stockings, $19; amazon.com
7 Chiwava 17-Pack Christmas Cat Toy Stocking Gift Set
Looking for the best bang for your buck? Look no further! This set doubles as a stocking and toy set for your super special kitty. It comes with 17 toys, including balls, mice, and plushies. All toys are made from pet-safe and non-toxic material. Your kitty will love opening this on Christmas morning!
Shop now: Chiwava 17 Pack Christmas Cat Toy Stocking Gift Set, $7; amazon.com
8 Tipsy Elves Cat Print Holiday Stocking
Is "festive" your (and your cat's) middle name? This cute stocking gives a vintage feel with its colors and design. Regardless of whether your favorite feline made the naughty or nice list this year, you and he both know he's getting a stuffed stocking—coal-free!
Shop now: Tipsy Elves Cat Print Holiday Stocking, $20; petsmart.com
9 GUND Pusheen Christmas Stocking Plush
This adorable cartoon cat is widely loved across social media for her adventures with her friends. Sound like your kitty? If so, this lovely stocking is a must-buy! Place this Pusheen stocking next to your Christmas tree—your feline friend won't be able to wait to see what Santa Claws brought!
Shop now: GUND Pusheen Christmas Stocking Plush, $17; walmart.com
10 Santa Paws Embroidered Cat Stocking
This Christmas stocking is bound to get smiles when you hang it up—and your cat will be glad you made it clear that he does believe in "Santa Claws." Made of 100-percent polyester, this stocking is designed to be not only cute but also strong and durable to hang above the fireplace. You can personalize it to include your cat's name rendered in the font and thread color of your choice.
Shop now: Santa Paws Embroidered Cat Stocking, $24; etsy.com
11 Personalized Cat Christmas Fish Stockings With Name Tags
If you love this fish stocking, we're pawsitive your cat will, too! A best seller on Etsy, this cat stocking is highly customizable to be made with your choice of bow (red chevron, green chevron, lace, or snowflake) and a name tag crafted in the wire color you prefer. A truly one-of-a-kind stocking for your one-of-a-kind kitty!
Shop now: Personalized Cat Christmas Fish Stockings With Name Tags, $18; etsy.com
12 Clever Creations Classic Christmas Stocking
Leave out some tuna and catnip kitty treats for Santa Paws on Christmas Eve! Because you'll want him to be in a good mood when he fills this stocking. This embroidered stocking has a timeless look that'll make it perfect to display in your home for years to come. Your kitty will be in for a treat when they see how many goodies can be stuffed in this 17-inch-long stocking.
Shop now: Clever Creations Classic Christmas Stocking, $20; amazon.com
13 Frisco Paw Holiday Personalized Dog & Cat Stocking
If you're looking for a classic Christmas stocking for kitty, this is an excellent option. Designed with soft velvet material, this cat paw stocking comes in three color options—red, red plaid, and blue plaid. You can get your cat's name embroidered and customize it with one of six thread colors: gold, black, red, green, purple, or turquoise. (And your cat's canine BFF can get a matching stocking too!)
Shop now: Frisco Paw Holiday Personalized Dog & Cat Stocking, $20; chewy.com
14 Cat Christmas Stocking Personalized
Red plaid, a ribbon bow, and a bell? This stocking has everything that gets us and our feline friends excited for the holiday season. This handmade fabric-and-felt stocking can be personalized so the cat featured looks just like your kitty! You can choose from colors such as black, gray, yellow tiger, gray tiger, tuxedo, tricolor, yellow, Siamese, and brown. Add your cat's name for a Christmas stocking they'll cherish furever!
Shop now: Cat Christmas Stocking Personalized, $36; etsy.com
15 ALLYORS Cat Christmas Stocking
In search of a chic Christmas stocking for your black cat? This might just be the one for you! Made with a simple and sweet design, this high-quality stocking includes tartan ribbons and stitched details that add even more charm to its overall look. You and your cat will love to see this hung up on the mantel!
Shop now: ALLYORS Cat Christmas Stocking, $18; amazon.com
16 Cat Stocking
Christmas colors, a cat wearing a Santa hat, and a spot just for your kitty's name. This is the kind of stocking that lasts a lifetime. Hand-embroidered, this stocking is made with soft polyester, cotton lining, and a homespun cotton cuff that will look beautiful hung up alongside your family's stockings. Best of all, you can include your cat's name and pick the color of the cat and font style so it's designed specifically for your furry friend.
Shop now: Cat Stocking, $47; etsy.com
17 BambooMN Classic Hand-Embroidered Sequined Cute Animal Christmas Stocking
Cute, budget-friendly, and well-made, this cat stocking is simply purrfect. It's made of thick, sturdy material, so it can be used each and every year! The cat pattern on the stocking is embroidered for a nice, textured detail. You also have enough room to personalize the top of the stocking with your kitty's name.
Shop now: BambooMN Classic Hand Embroidered Sequined Cute Animal Christmas Stocking, $14; amazon.com
18 Personalized Cat Christmas Stockings
Do you and your cat fancy the look and feel of handmade items? Not only is this stocking unique, but it's also one of the most affordable options on our list! You can make this option completely customized just for your cat. Meowy Christmas!
Shop now: Personalized Cat Christmas Stockings, $12; etsy.com
19 Custom Personalization Solutions Personalized Chevron Cat Stocking
This stocking's vibrant colors let everyone in the family know who this belongs to. Nearly 30 inches long, this stocking is perfect for spoiling your cat. And we—much like your furry friend—wouldn't have it any other way! You can order this 100-percent-cotton stocking personalized with your cat's name on the red cuff.
Shop now: Custom Personalization Solutions Personalized Chevron Cat Stocking, $27; petco.com
20 Gexworldwide GEX Christmas Stockings for Cat
Named as Amazon's Choice for cat Christmas stockings, this festive stocking is paws-down perfect for your furry friend. It's hand-sewn with high-quality materials to be sturdy, soft, and plush. This cranberry-colored stocking is large and quilted on the inside—great for Santa to put gifts in and for Kitty to take out!
Shop now: gexworldwide GEX Christmas Stockings for Cat, $13; amazon.com