For eight days and nights every year, Jewish families come together to celebrate Hanukkah by lighting the menorah, eating traditional foods, and gifting each other presents. Naturally, you don’t want the most important members of your family—your pets, of course!—to feel like they’re left out of the celebrations!
That’s why we rounded up the best Hanukkah pet products so your dog or cat can join in on the holiday fun. Each night as everyone exchanges presents, your pet will be paws-itively kvelling when they realize one of the gifts is for them! Your dog or cat might not be able to play dreidel, but that doesn’t mean he can’t chew on his own plushy version with these adorable dreidel and gelt toys. From festive bandanas to menorah-shaped chew toys, these Hanukkah pet products help your favorite furry friend get in the festive spirit while also creating adorable photo opportunities.
If your cat is always coming up and trying to steal your gelt when you play dreidel, distract them with this cat toy set that comes in their own little pouch, which contains a plush gelt toy and two balls with bells inside. So cute!
It’s tradition to give one gift every night of Hanukkah, but everyone knows cats don’t have that kind of patience! Give them all of their Hanukkah gifts at once with this eight-piece toy set complete with four plush toys, two jingle balls, and two mylar balls.
Any dog owner knows to keep them far away from the menorah (lit candles and wagging tails do not mix!), so distract them from the open flames by giving them this menorah-shaped plush toy. Join in on the fun by playing tug-of-war with the rope on the end!
Your cat will be mesmerized by this dreidel toy that actually spins! The feathers are a sure-fire way to keep them entertained as they paw at it, and it’s also infused with catnip. You cat might just want to play with this all year round.
Before snapping your annual family Hanukkah photo, make sure your dog or cat is wearing this festive bandana with a Star of David design. You can personalize it with their name, it comes in six different sizes, and it can slip right over their collar.
If your dog is a picky pup who can’t stand wearing clothes or bandanas, you can slip this Hanukkah dog collar on them to trick them into getting into the holiday spirit without any fuss or fight. The pretty shades of blue will pop against any pup's fur.
Yes, everyone in your family is going to chuckle at the hilarious wordplay on this plush dog toy. Your chewish dog will go crazy for how much sound the bone-shaped toy makes, and you can use it to play fetch with them as you wait for the brisket to cook.
Your dog will look absolutely dapper wearing this bow tie featuring sufganiyot jelly donuts and gelt pattern. It attaches to their collar with two hook-and-loop fasteners on the back, and it comes in five different sizes so pups of any size can look fancy this Hanukkah.
Okay, so we know this isn’t technically a Hanukkah pet product, but how can you pass up this sweatshirt?! Meowzel Tov?! Come on! Give this to the cat lover in your life or just keep it for yourself and wear to your holiday dinner for a paws-itively punny take on the occasion.
This rope toy is great for tough chewers who usually rip apart plush toys in two seconds flat. It’s tightly wound to withstand even the sharpest of teeth, and you can use it to play fetch with them or let them sit and chomp at the toy for hours while you nosh.
Don't let your dog schlep around the house, bummed they were left out of the celebration. Give them this dreidel toy that comes with a squeaker and watch them wag their tails in delight. Reviewers say that this toy is best for small breed dogs since larger dogs have a tendency to rip it up easily.
There’s just something about a bulldog wearing a ridiculous hat that is guaranteed to put a smile on your face, and this menorah dog hat is sure to do the trick. An adjustable chin strap keeps the hat in place, giving you the perfect opportunity to snap a hilarious Instagram photo.
Gefilte fish is more traditionally associated with Passover, the seafood dish occasionally sneaks its way onto the table at the Hanukkah feast. Keep your cat away from any fish on the table by teasing them with this gefilte cat toy attached to the end of a wand.
If your dog’s been a good mensch this year, reward them with this appropriately labeled plush toy that will bring them joy throughout all of Hanukkah (not to mention make for an adorable photo op when they snuggle up with it each night).
There’s no doubt that a warm loaf of challah is the first thing everyone starts reaching for at a Jewish holiday feast. Let your pup in on the fun with this challah-shaped squeaker toy so they can (safely) participate in the food-related joys of Hanukkah, too!
This adorable picture book is the perfect tradition to start with the kiddos this year. Snuggle up for bedtime with the story of Latke, a dog adopted on the first night of Hanukkah. Bonus points if you can get Fido to join in on the storytime fun!
