20 Gifts for Dog Lovers They’ll Be Doggone Excited About
Dog loving is a way of life, and if you’re a dog lover, you know exactly what we mean. Not only are you loving and giving with a giant heart of gold, but you likely have a few quirky characteristics other dog lovers can relate to. You probably have a designated doggy voice, frequently exchange dog stories with friends, and greet every dog and dog lover in passing (sometimes asking about breed, name, etc.). You’ve saved your pup’s face on every screen saver, celebrate every national dog holiday there is, and only use Instagram to send dog memes. Many of us even go as far as having a dedicated Instagram just for our dogs. And with those puppy dog eyes, it’s only natural to want to share their adorable antics with the world. To put it mildly, a dog lover’s love knows no bounds.
Even if you’re not a dog lover yourself, we’re willing to bet that you know a handful of them. In fact, pet adoption has skyrocketed while the majority of the country is stuck at home. With organizations like Petfinder and the ASPCA reporting adoption inquiries at a 122 percent increase, and foster applications 500 percent higher than they’d normally be, many of us recently became or know someone who recently became a new pet parent. With the holidays around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about the best gifts for your dog-loving friends—since you’re more likely to have one than not.
It can be hard to find the perfect gift for such a selfless breed of people (no pun intended!). A dog lover is just as happy with a gift for their dog as they are with a gift for themselves. Ideally, a gift for a dog lover is thoughtful, functional, and fun. Maybe it’s something that can be used by their dog, or while they’re with their dog, or even for some self-care after a long day at the dog park. This list considers gifts for all types of dog lovers—from the active dog owner to the cozy cuddler. Here are the 20 best gift ideas for your favorite pet parents.
Trixie Activity Flip Board Strategy Game
Who said puzzles were just for humans? Dogs can have some gaming fun with this flip board strategy game. Hide the pup’s favorite treat and they’ll play to win, pawing at each compartment until they successfully unlock a treat. This game keeps energetic dogs stimulated and entertained, turning him into the most strategic pup in town.
Shop now: $12; chewy.com
DivvyUp Custom Dog Socks
The only thing better than new socks? Socks with pictures of your dog on them, of course! This gift is thoughtful, personal, and undoubtedly useful. Send in a high-quality photo of your pal’s pupper, pick a color and size, and give a custom pair of socks to a proud dog owner you love.
Shop now: $24; amazon.com
Smart Pet Love Snuggle Puppy Toy
If you know a new puppy owner, this one’s for you! This toy stimulates a heartbeat and has a heat warmer to help make younger dogs feel like they have a puppy friend right by their side. It’s perfect for pups who’ve just left their litter or dogs who have separation anxiety as it eases loneliness and helps soothe crying. With a calmer puppy at their side, your friend will be thankful for the extra rest.
Shop now: $40; chewy.com
Funny Dog/Puppy Nose Cloth Face Mask
Keep your pet owner pals safe, stylish, and aligned with CDC guidelines with this hilarious puppy nose mask. They’ll get to “twin” with their dog pal and will likely get some much needed smiles and laughs when they head out of the house.
Shop now: $13; zazzle.com
If My Dog Could Talk Personalized Story Book
Forego a card for a sentimental friend and give a personalized story book about their pup instead. You can feature the dog by name throughout the book—in addition to some family members and friends—and include a personalized dog illustration. Plus, there’s room for a note so your love is remembered every time the book is opened.
Shop now: $30 (was $40); shutterfly.com
Hydros Water Bottle with Filter Powered by Fast Flo Tech
Give the gift of clean water to a friend and their pooch, wherever they are. This bottle filters water in about 20 seconds, is BPA free, has an easy-to-open cap (for one-hand drinking), and is super lightweight. This will upgrade any doggy fountain and is clean enough to be human friendly, too.
Shop now: $20; amazon.com
iFetch Automatic Dog Ball Launcher
Make fetch happen with this automatic dog ball launcher. Owners can place a tennis ball in the funnel (or even train their dog to do it!) and launch the ball 10, 20, or 30 feet for a total upgrade to their fetch game. This ball launcher matches a dog’s energy when human exhaustion kicks in and provides hours of fun without any of the shoulder pain. What’s not to love?
Shop now: $200; thegrommet.com
Furbo Dog Camera
This camera has it all. Owners can watch their dogs via a 1080 HD camera that live streams on their mobile device. A barking sensor sends notifications when it detects your dog barking, and a speaker allows messages to be sent back to your dog in real time. And that’s not all. You can also fill the device with treats and reward your dog with treats via the app. This is the perfect way to keep an eye on your dog and stay connected even when far away. After all, humans get separation anxiety from their furry BFFs, too!
Shop now: $199 (was $249); amazon.com
Tatcha Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen
No matter how short the walk is, no one should skip out on sunscreen. Help dog-loving friends fight wrinkles and free radicals while walking their pooch with a luxe sunscreen they can’t resist. This lightweight formula gives poreless-looking skin, making it perfect for a make-up free dog outing.
Shop now: $65; sephora.com
Found My Animal Adjustable Ombre Rope Dog Leash, 7 Feet
Nothing will make your tie-dye obsessed friend happier than matching with their dog. Luckily, a tie-dye leash isn’t grounds for the “you’re embarrassing me” doggy eyes. This stylish and colorful leash is made with marine-grade rope that’s strong enough for hundreds of pounds of squirrel chasing, so it’s totally worth the splurge.
Shop now: $64; chewy.com
All Access Center Stage Pocket Legging
Free up hands to make life (and walks) a little easier with these fun and functional pocketed leggings. With pockets on both sides, these leggings are perfect for storing essentials like cell phones, keys, doggy bags, and treats. They’re effortlessly cool, and canine lovers will appreciate the fact that they can go on long walks without the hassle of carrying a bag.
Shop now: $98; bandier.com
Dogness Smart Cam Blue Pet Feeder
Errands at lunch time? No problem! With this Smart Cam Feeder, dog owners can download an app to watch their pet with a 165-degree HD camera, schedule a feeding, and play pre-recorded messages. The feeder serves pre-programmed portions so dogs never have to skip out on a meal, and pet parents will feel as if they were there to feed their pup all along.
Shop now: $130; chewy.com
Nutiva Organic Unrefined Virgin Coconut Oil
Did you know topical coconut oil can help hydrate dogs’ skin similar to how it works for humans? According to the American Kennel Club, coconut oil is known to help dogs with hot spots, bites, stings, itchy and dry skin, and dry paws. When applied to the coat, it can help eliminate doggy odor and make hair and skin silky smooth. Unrefined virgin coconut oil is best, and this is one self-care routine a dog and human can share.
Shop now: $18; amazon.com
Drunk Elephant The Littles
A dog lover’s bag is likely full of treats and toys to pamper their pet, but they deserve some pampering, too. Make it easy for a friend to freshen up on the go with Drunk Elephant’s mini skincare essentials. From face wash to face oil, this kit has everything needed to go from the dog park to a dinner date.
Shop now: $90; sephora.com
Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Handheld Vacuum
Any dog lover knows all that couch cuddling and bed snuggling can leave dog hair on furniture and the floor. Help pup parents keep their living space clean with a top-notch handheld vacuum. This one by Bissel has multi-layer filtration, a 16ft power cord, and a specialized rubber nozzle that attracts hair and pulls out dirt from carpets and upholstery. Plus, it has almost 10K near-perfect reviews on Amazon! Your friend will think of you every time they admire their clean house.
Shop now: $37; amazon.com
Fur Art Love Custom Pet Portrait Renaissance Style on Canvas
Pet portraits are arguably one of the best gifts for dog lovers out there. But this isn’t just any old pet portrait—this one captures a dog’s unique personality and facial expressions and turns back time to the Renaissance era. The portraits come in three sizes on sturdy canvas with hanging hardware to effortlessly install this work of art into any home, or maybe even a local gallery. Who doesn’t love seeing their pet in art form?
Shop now: $65–$90; amazon.com
Woofie — The Selfie Portrait Tool
This is ideal for dog parents who double as Instagram managers. One end of this selfie tool attaches to your smartphone while the other end holds a treat. This is sure to keep a dog’s eyes on the camera. Influencer status is closer than you think!
Shop now: $7; amazon.com
Sol de Janeiro Coco Cabana Hair and Body Fragrance Mist
Being surrounded by dogs at a park or at home is what a lot of dog lovers dream of. But dog smell isn’t always the most delicate scent. Help the dog lovers in your life cover any stinky traces with a refreshing hair and body mist. This one from the creators of the cult favorite Brazilian Bum Bum Cream has notes of coconut cream and is free of sulfates and parabens. You’d never know the wearer was doused in slobbery kisses.
Shop now: $19; sephora.com
Dog Treat Molds with Healthy Recipe Booklet
This gift is great for someone who loves baking as much as they love their dog. An ingredient-conscious dog lover can make homemade dog biscuits, broths, frozen treats, and flavored ice cubes for their furry friend. This is also ideal for dogs that suffer from a handful of food allergies.
Shop now: $14 (was $20); amazon.com
PJ Salvage Playful Print PJ Set
These days, we’re putting on PJs and loungewear more than jeans and work dresses, and it’s important to have options. Upgrade your friend’s sleepwear with this PJ set that’s covered with dogs at the beach. Not only will they get to wear their favorite animal, they’ll also get to picture themselves on a beautiful beach with their little buddy.
Shop now: $78; shopbop.com