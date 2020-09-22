20 Gifts for Dog Lovers They’ll Be Doggone Excited About

Dog loving is a way of life, and if you’re a dog lover, you know exactly what we mean. Not only are you loving and giving with a giant heart of gold, but you likely have a few quirky characteristics other dog lovers can relate to. You probably have a designated doggy voice, frequently exchange dog stories with friends, and greet every dog and dog lover in passing (sometimes asking about breed, name, etc.). You’ve saved your pup’s face on every screen saver, celebrate every national dog holiday there is, and only use Instagram to send dog memes. Many of us even go as far as having a dedicated Instagram just for our dogs. And with those puppy dog eyes, it’s only natural to want to share their adorable antics with the world. To put it mildly, a dog lover’s love knows no bounds.