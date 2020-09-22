The Best Dog Christmas Sweaters to Bring More Cheer to the End of 2020
While Christmas might seem far away, it’s never too early to start preparing for the most festive time of the year. And, if we’re being honest, one of the most fun parts of getting into that holiday spirit for us pet owners is seeing our furry companions run around the house dressed to the nines in holiday gear. We’ve picked out the best Christmas sweaters for dogs of all sizes and owners with all budgets and tastes. With so many adorable options, your pet might need a sweater for each of the 12 days of Christmas.
Before we dive in, let’s talk sizing. Nothing is worse than ordering some adorable clothing for your pet, only to have it arrive and fit like a tent or barely eke over his or her head. It’s important to measure your dog in a few different ways to ensure your pet’s new christmas sweater fits well, not only for looks but also so that your pupper is as comfortable as possible in their new outfit.
Before taking their measurements, remove your dog’s collar and brush down their fur if it tends to get super fluffy. This will help make your measurements even more accurate. Using a soft measuring tape, measure along the length of your dog’s back from the base of the neck to base of the tail to get the back measurement, around the broadest part of the chest right behind their front legs for the chest girth, and around the neck (where the collar usually goes) to determine neck size. If your dog has a stout build due to bigger bone structure or one too many holiday treats, you may want to size up from your measurements to avoid having to stuff your fur child into their new garments like a sausage.
Once you’ve got your measurements, it’s time to pick out the best dog Christmas sweater for you and your little pal.
Tangpan Turtleneck Classic Straw-Rope Dog Sweater
This cozy rope-style, red turtleneck sweater is an Amazon best-seller for good reason. The classic look is available in a wide range of sizes and is made from stretchy wool to ensure a comfortable fit your dog won’t mind wearing day after day. One reviewer credits this sweater with keeping her furbaby warm through Minnestota winters, which is no small feat. Note that it seems to run a bit small, so consider sizing up.
Shop now: $9-$12; amazon.com
ChillyDog Peach Fair Isle Dog Sweater
The Fair Isle pattern is the traditional Scottish, multicolored knit that we have all come to associate with getting cozy by the fire around the holiday season. And with this naturally-dyed wool turtleneck, your furry friend can get in on the action. This fashionable pick is available in eight sizes ranging from XXS to 3XL, so no matter what breed, age, or size your dog is, you are sure to find a sweater that fits. If your household has multiple pups of varying sizes, this is a great option for a matching family Christmas card photo that will make everyone say “Awwww” upon opening.
Shop now: $40; chewy.com
Pupteck Plaid Style Dog Sweater
The size large of this lumberjack-style, plaid knit pullover has a body length of 20 inches, making this a great option for bigger dogs. One reviewer purchased a large for a 70lb dog, saying it fit perfectly, while another sprung for the same size for a 110lb dog and ended up with an overall good fit—but an exposed hind end. (Be sure to measure your pup to ensure proper sizing for their whole body, so their heiny isn’t hanging out in the cold!) Bonus: This sweater is made for adventuring, with a leash and harness hold right below the neckline for easy access no matter where you’re heading for the holidays.
Shop now: $16; amazon.com
Rainbow Pom Knit Dog Sweater
Your dog will be the life of the party in this playful, pom-pom covered sweater. The sweater, made of hand-knit, soft wool, is available in both a gray and green background and comes complete with a leash or harness hole on top. While this dog sweater is a bit of a splurge, it’s versatile enough to be worn all winter long.
Shop now: $48; nordstrom.com
Delifur Dog Ugly Christmas Sweater
This snowman-emblazoned dog sweater is the quintessential ugly Christmas sweater, sure to make your dog the hit of the party. Your furry friend will look deliriously cute wrapped in the red and green knit, especially if he or she is on the smaller size (the sizing tends to be a little snug around the legs for larger dogs).
Shop now: $10-$13; amazon.com
Frsco V Ruffle Dog and Cat Sweater Dress
For all the feminine doggies out there, this burgundy sweater dress with cream details will be a season favorite. The stretchy fabric makes it easy to pull over even fussy dogs’ heads, and the ruffled detailing adds the perfect extra touch of styling to take this winter gear from basic to party-ready.
Shop now: $12; chewy.com
Kuoser Christmas Snowflake Cold Weather Dog Coat
This affordable quilted vest with a furry collar is perfect for the kind of weather that calls for something a little more than a sweater to stay warm. The red background with white snowflakes screams Christmas spirit, and the entire garment is made of reflective fabric that glows at night to turn your dog into a Christmas mascot on your evening walks. With sizes ranging from XS (back length 9.8 inches) to XL (back length 23.6 inches), this is one of the most versatile choices out there.
Shop now: $13–$18; amazon.com
Hip Doggie Angora Cable Knit Sweater
This high-quality Angora sweater is a fantastic Christmas gift for small- to medium-sized dogs who like to look classy as they cozy up at your feet by the fire. The rich brown color, cable-knit pattern, and turtleneck lend a distinguished vibe to your dog’s winter wardrobe. Reviewers do say the garment runs a bit small, so this probably isn’t the best choice for larger dogs.
Shop now: $26 (was $37); petsmart.com
Dog Santa Costume Sweater
It doesn’t get much more extra than this hooded, red Santa-style cape with a mini Santa riding the back, reindeer style. Reviewers confirm the festive sweater runs true to size, and the piece features adjustable straps for a comfortable and customized fit. This sweater is sure to make your dog the center of attention at any holiday gathering, whether in person or over Zoom.
Shop now: $26; etsy.com
Chilly Dog Spencer Dog & Cat Sweater
For the preppy dog who doesn’t like those loud Christmas sweaters, this hand-knit wool sweater with a debonair neckline is perfect for wearing around the holiday season and all winter long. The wool is eco-friendly, Fair Trade, and sourced from small Andean farms in South America, ensuring both you and your pup feel good about this dapper, cozy pick. Reviewers with larger dogs rave about the fit of this stylish holiday sweater.
Shop now: $30; chewy.com
Jax and Molly’s Lumberjack Fleece Turtleneck
This sturdy lumberjack fleece turtleneck is great for dogs of all sizes, from Chihuahua to boxer. The mix of a red checkered turtleneck with a Fair Isle and reindeer-patterned body makes it the ultimate garment for wearing through all the cooler months, especially around the holidays. Reviewers praise the perfect fit and soft fabric of this pet-approved pick. Personally, this is the Christmas sweater that I am ordering for my finicky pup. The snug fit and lack of dangling items to pull on seem like a good match for her unwillingness to keep clothing on and intact for more than 10 minutes.
Shop now: $36–$52; etsy.com
Ruff Tacky Sweater Print Christmas Dog Shirt
For the tough pup who also wants to celebrate the holidays, check out this affordable and adorable red knit sweater embellished with white snowflakes, Christmas trees, and “RUFF” across the back. This sweater is a thinner material than some of the others on this list, making it a comfortable option for dogs in warmer climates. One reviewer notes that the large fits her shih tzu perfectly, so if you have a bigger dog, look elsewhere for your dog’s ugly Christmas sweater.
Shop now: $12; etsy.com
Kyeese Dog’s Sweater Dress
This jolly and stylish pullover sweater dress is a vibrant red with Scottish plaid detailing, complete with a bow tie and matching ruffle hem. It’s an elegant sweater option for the dog who wants to look her best at every winter gathering. As a testament to how much your dog will love this sweater, one reviewer had her pup growl in protest when she went to remove the dress after trying it on! This look is best for medium-sized dogs, with sizes ranging from back lengths of 8 to 20 inches.
Shop now: $10; amazon.com
Personalized Dog Sweater With Poinsettia Trim
Personalize your dog’s Christmas sweater with his or her name (or your family name) embroidered across the back alongside a cheery poinsettia trim. You can choose from an astounding array of over 20 colors, from classic green to vibrant fuschia or understated navy, for this totally customizable jumper. It’s made from soft, acrylic yarn, so pups will be as comfortable as they are cute wearing this sweater.
Shop now: $26; etsy.com