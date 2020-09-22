The Best Dog Christmas Sweaters to Bring More Cheer to the End of 2020

Before taking their measurements, remove your dog’s collar and brush down their fur if it tends to get super fluffy. This will help make your measurements even more accurate. Using a soft measuring tape, measure along the length of your dog’s back from the base of the neck to base of the tail to get the back measurement, around the broadest part of the chest right behind their front legs for the chest girth, and around the neck (where the collar usually goes) to determine neck size. If your dog has a stout build due to bigger bone structure or one too many holiday treats, you may want to size up from your measurements to avoid having to stuff your fur child into their new garments like a sausage.