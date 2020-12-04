20 of the Best Dog Christmas Gifts to Get Your Pup in the Holiday Spirit

Give your pup a gift that keeps on giving. Nowadays there are subscription services for almost everything, and you can include your dog in the fun. BarkBox is one of the most popular canine subscription boxes. With a subscription you’ll receive a themed box containing two fun toys, two all-natural treats, and a chew every month. BarkBox recently created Home Alone- and Peanuts-themed boxes that we are OBSESSED with!

Shop now: BarkBox, starting at $23 per box; barkbox.com