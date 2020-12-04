20 of the Best Dog Christmas Gifts to Get Your Pup in the Holiday Spirit

When you’re making your Christmas shopping list (and checking it twice), don’t forget to include your pup’s name. As a beloved member of your family, your dog definitely deserves to be spoiled with the best dog Christmas gifts this holiday season. Although there’s no way to know exactly what’s on our pup’s wish list this year, we’re pretty confident he or she will enjoy any sort of toy or treat.
While Amazon’s holiday gift guide and Oprah’s Favorite Things List include essential supplies for pet owners, we’ve rounded up a list of the best Christmas toys and treats made especially for your pup to enjoy. Thankfully retailers don’t skimp on Christmas-themed anything for your pets, so there’s tons of cute yet practical gifts to choose from. Fill your pup’s stocking with seasonal plush toys that will give them hours of enjoyment and holiday-flavored treats (so you won’t have to worry about them eating something harmful from the holiday spread).
On Christmas day, with everyone dressed up in matching pajamas or Christmas sweaters and “Raise the Woof” on blast, you’ll enjoy watching your pup open (more like tear into) these amazing dog Christmas gifts you know they’ll love.
From the company with special flavors for every occasion comes gingerbread-flavored treats for the holiday season. Greenies dental treats are both delicious and good for your dog’s dental health. The unique texture of the treats helps clean down to the gum line, fight plaque and tartar, and freshen breath. (Just be sure to get the right ones for your pup base on their size—Chewy also offers the small option for our smaller pup friends, too!)
The perfect gift for the true light of your life! Each of the four plush lights includes a squeaker, and a tough t-shirt rope holds them all together. This colorful toy will allow both of you some much-needed exercise while cooped up inside. BARK toys are backed by a happiness guarantee, so if your pet manages to get the best of the toy you can request a replacement.
Give your pup a gift that keeps on giving. Nowadays there are subscription services for almost everything, and you can include your dog in the fun. BarkBox is one of the most popular canine subscription boxes. With a subscription you’ll receive a themed box containing two fun toys, two all-natural treats, and a chew every month. BarkBox recently created Home Alone- and Peanuts-themed boxes that we are OBSESSED with!
Although your dog shouldn’t eat the real, human versions of marshmallows with xylitol, chocolate, raisins (a key ingredient in figgy pudding), or raw turkey, these seasonal treats are specifically made to be safe for dogs. Bocce’s wrapped classic holiday flavors into a soft and chewy cookie with minimal ingredients. With such adorable packaging, you won’t even have to wrap this gift up.
Involve Fido in your Christmas traditions by giving them their own plate of cookies to leave out for Santa Paws. The two-piece toy comes with a carton of milk and a dog-safe cookie, so your pup will have double the fun. All of the pieces are soft and squeaky for maximum enjoyment. If you have a heavy chewer, you should probably skip this toy.
Wild One offers tons of useful and chic gift sets, and we know your dog will love the set of three of their innovative toys. The triangle tug, twist toss, and bolt bite have a reinforced core for added strength against your dog’s tug. The set comes in blush, navy, tan, and coral red. If you regularly travel with your pup, consider gifting Wild One’s trendy travel carrier.
Make sure your pooch is the life of the party with parody adult beverage dog toys. Haute Diggity Dog’s Muttini bar collection features 25 different plush toys, from LickCroix (Barkin Berry, Lickety Lime, or Pamplemutt) to White Paw (Bark Cherry, Muttlennial Mango, or Waggermelon). If your dog can handle something heavier, consider the Cosmuttpolitan or Muttgarita toys!
Indulge your petit chien in the crème de la crème of French sweets. These hard-chew texture biscuits are baked in the shape of macarons and come in mint, lavender, and strawberry flavors. Whether you have a French bulldog or an American Staffordshire terrier, your dog will love snacking on the charming treats.
A personalized Santa sack is the perfect way to package all of your dog’s amazing gifts. You’ll be able to keep the presents under your tree until Christmas day, and then your puppy can sniff and paw their way to their gifts. You can customize the sack with your dog’s name and choose between two designs: “paws off until 25th Dec” or “do not sniff before 25th December.” Bonus points if your dog has a Christmas name.
Stuff your furry friend’s stocking with these tender treats perfect for training. In honor of the holiday season, the Christmas tree-shaped treats are made with turkey, sweet potatoes, cranberries, and cherries. At only three calories per treat, anytime can be treat time!
Barefoot Dreams has a cult following for their sweaters and blankets (Chrissy Teigen is obsessed), so why not indulge your dog in a cozy sweater of their own? While your dog may not be able to withstand the winter temperatures like a cold-weather breed, they will definitely be warm when bundled up in this knit sweater with a classic Nordic design.
The Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel toy is a best-selling puzzle toy, so we’re thankful that the brand released a holiday version. The toy includes a plush tree stump and three squeaky squirrels with Santa hats for your dog to retrieve from inside the stump over and over again. This hide-and-seek game challenges your dog’s brain, keeping him occupied for hours!
While you enjoy a vast array of Christmas cookies, give Fido his own tub of treats to devour. This Reindeer Wonderland pack includes approximately 50 fresh cookies in Christmas shapes and colors. Yogurt is drizzled over some of the cookies to add to the palatability and festivity. Just don’t accidentally include these in your annual Christmas cookie exchange!
Although this is technically a gift for a dog owner, your pup is sure to enjoy the delicious end result. With the two dog treat recipes (sweet and savory) included in this jar, you’ll be baking in no time. The bone- and dachshund-shaped cookie cutters will give your creation an extra special touch. Also, the jar can be reused to keep treats out of the reach of your dog’s paws or nose.
Although no toy is 100-percent indestructible (your dog has probably proven that to be true), this festive rope toy is strong against your canine’s chompers. The fun design allows for tug-of-war games, and the varied textures and squeakers make it even more fun for your pup. The knotted cotton rope will clean their teeth and gums with every chew, too.
Haute Diggity Dog with another Christmas toy win. Christmas is often the time that we splurge and add luxurious items to our wish list. Let your dog’s pup-sonal style shine with a plush accessory from the Fashion Hound collection. Your dog won’t ever want to leave home without their Barkin or Chewy Vuiton bag. If your dog prefers doga (A.K.A. dog yoga) to runway shows, Haute Diggity Dog also offers a Chewlulemon bag.
Keep your dog active and healthy, even as the temperatures plunge, with this interactive toy. The holiday-themed ball makes giggle sounds when pushed, shaken, or picked up. The tubes inside the toy make the enticing sounds, so there are no batteries required. The ball includes six easy-grip pockets so your dog will have no trouble playing with it.
Even though they aren’t explicitly holiday themed, we couldn’t help but include these gingerbread-shaped dog treats. Your dog will love their mouth-watering peanut butter flavor and the satisfying crunch. You can feel good about feeding them to your best friend because they are made with simple and wholesome ingredients. We also think these treats would make a great addition to any gingerbread dog house you’re making!
Channel crowd-favorite Christmas movies—Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Santa Claus is Comin' To Town, and Elf—with this set of plush balls for your pup to play with. The set of 6 includes two of each holiday design, and each ball has a squeaker for added fun. You may even be able to tire your dog out with a game of fetch before your guests come over for Christmas dinner.
Even a naughty pup deserves something under the tree. With this lump of coal toy, your dog won’t even be disappointed. This multi-part toy has a large squeaker and tons of crinkle to please your pup whether they’ve been naughty or nice. Hide the lump of coal and/or treats inside her stocking to give your dog an enriching and fun activity.
