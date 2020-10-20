The 8 Best Dog Advent Calendars To Spoil Your Good Boy

The holiday season is filled with joy for many different reasons—from shopping to Santa, Mariah Carey to mistletoe. But here at Daily Paws, we're convinced that one of the very best reasons we love the countdown to Christmas are the advent calendars. There's nothing sweeter than waking up each morning to find a little piece of chocolate behind each door for the month of December. It's a nostalgic activity that makes the holiday season that much more fun.
These days, the advent calendar selection has expanded from the standard candy from childhood to include wine, cheese, and even beer to mark each day of the countdown. Sounds great, right? Except these human-friendly options aren’t great for our four-legged friends. In fact, when it comes to dogs, chocolate and alcohol are downright dangerous. Thankfully, our pups can join in on the fun with an advent calendar filled with toys, treats or a combination of the two.
Since our pets are part of our families, be sure to include them in the holiday family traditions with one of the calendars listed below and treat your dog to 24 joy-filled days.
This calendar from Sam’s Club is full of 35 yummy treats your pup will love munching on each day until Christmas. Duck fillets, chicken bites, turkey stars, and a special bully stick for Christmas Eve make this one of our favorite affordable picks.
Shop now: Advent Calendar for Dogs with 35 All Natural Treats, $10; samsclub.com
Peek inside a window each day and discover a cookie, treat, or chew for Fido. The snacks come in festive shapes and flavors ranging from cheese, and peanut butter to bacon and banana nut. There's even a carrot cake treat and Christmas cookie for the adventurous pup's tastebuds!
Shop now: Best Friend’s Advent Calendar, $17, amazon.com
This beautiful cookie box looks like it belongs under the Christmas tree! The display box is perfect for picture-taking. (Who wouldn't want to share those gold foil accents with their Instagram followers while your pooch does a trick for each day's treat?) Your pup gets a mini bone each day of the countdown, with a special mini-paw cookie on Christmas Eve.
Shop now: Wüfers Advent Cookie Calendar, $44, amazon.com
This box is filled with 12 different toys to treat your dog to his favorite games. These toys are on the smaller side, so this is best suited for small and medium dogs. (Try these toys for your large dogs instead.) As always, be sure to supervise your pup during playtime to prevent choking.
Shop now: Holiday Tails 12 Days of Christmas Advent Calendar, $15, petco.com
If your dog is a picky eater, this calendar is a perfect option. The box comes with 24 empty pull-out drawers ready to be stuffed with your pup’s favorite treats. Added bonus? It’s reusable, so you can save it for many Christmases to come.
Shop now: Midlee Christmas Advent Treat Box, $19, amazon.com
Do yourself a favor and go look at the reviews for this calendar. So many happy pups posing with their felt Christmas tree advent calendars! Hang this on your wall and fill with treats of your choosing (bones look super cute peeking out of the pockets). Go the extra mile and get it personalized.
Shop now: Pet Tree Advent Calendar, $25, etsy.com
If your dog prefers toys over treats, give them the 12 toys of Christmas. This box features a holiday-themed mini plush toy for each day, including a gingerbread man, reindeer, ornament, candy cane, and other too-cute options to play with. Just note that since these toys are mini, this calendar is best suited for small dogs.
Shop now: ZippyPaws Advent Calendar, $40, amazon.com
If treats aren't your dog's thing or you want to mix things up, treat them to 12 days of toys! This calendar comes with a range of different types of toys from plushies and latex toys to rope toys and squeakers.
Shop now: Frisco Holiday 12 Days of Christmas Advent Calendar with Toys for Dogs, $40, chewy.com