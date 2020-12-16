If your pets are your angels and you want a gift that gives back this holiday season, this product is for you. Every year, iHeartDogs sells holiday-themed cat and dog products that benefit animal shelters through a partnership with Greater Good Charities’ Rescue Bank program.

One of their most popular items this year was artisan dog and cat Christmas tree toppers. Each pup or kitty topper features an angel halo and wings that help them stand out from atop your tree. The toppers and their other holiday keepsakes make great statement pieces for your mantle or entryway while giving to shelter animals in need.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of iHeartDogs

Shop now: A ‘Christmas Miracle’ Dog Artisan Tree Topper, $30; iheartdogs.com; A ‘Christmas Miracle’ Cat Artisan Tree Topper, $30; iheartdogs.com

Unfortunately iHeartDogs’ cat and dog christmas tree toppers were so popular that they already sold out. The good news is that every one purchased provided 30 meals to shelter animals. According to an Instagram post from iHeartDogs, when they got down to 800 toppers in stock, they had already funded over 400,000 meals for shelters! We’re bookmarking the product page so we can be first in line for next year’s restock.

If you’re still in the giving spirit this holiday season, iHeartDogs still has other Christmas-themed products available that give meals, travel miles, and more to shelter pets (plus, they make great gifts for animal lovers!). Choose two-day shipping in order to get these in time for Christmas.

A Shelter Dog’s Second Chance Artisan Angel: Provides 5 miles of transport from high-risk shelters to safety.

Heart of Gold Rescue Keepsakes ‘Nick’ Santa Paws: Feeds 10 shelter dogs.