11 Cat Advent Calendars for a Purrfect Christmas Countdown

Advent calendars are a special tradition that brings joy to the holiday season, and lucky for our favorite feline friends, they’re no longer just for humans. Instead of a piece of chocolate behind each door (which isn’t safe for cats to eat), these advent calendars for cats are filled with meaty treats and fun toys they can enjoy while you nibble on your own sweets. Although your cat won’t fully understand the reason for the calendars, they’ll definitely enjoy snacking on yummy treats or playing with new toys each day.