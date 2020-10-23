11 Cat Advent Calendars for a Purrfect Christmas Countdown
Advent calendars are a special tradition that brings joy to the holiday season, and lucky for our favorite feline friends, they’re no longer just for humans. Instead of a piece of chocolate behind each door (which isn’t safe for cats to eat), these advent calendars for cats are filled with meaty treats and fun toys they can enjoy while you nibble on your own sweets. Although your cat won’t fully understand the reason for the calendars, they’ll definitely enjoy snacking on yummy treats or playing with new toys each day.
We’ve selected 11 different cat advent calendars for a variety of cats (and cat lovers) at various price points to make this year's countdown to Christmas memorable.
Snif-Snax Happy Holiday Advent Calendar
Salmon is the first ingredient in these cat treats, so you can feel good about giving your cat a delicious and nutritious snack while counting down the days until Santa Claws arrives.
Shop now: Snif-Snax Happy Holiday Advent Calendar, $10; chewy.com
Fancy Feast Feastivities Advent Calendar
If your cat loves wet food, she will love this advent calendar! Each day leading up to Christmas, you’ll peel open a window to reveal a can of Fancy Feast wet cat food in one of eight different flavors, including beef, chicken, turkey, salmon, and tuna.
Shop now: Fancy Feast Feastivities Advent Calendar, $23; petsmart.com
Frisco 12 Days of Christmas Advent Calendar
Count down the 12 days of Christmas with your furry friend by treating them to a new toy each day. This calendar includes a variety of toys, such as plush toys, balls, crinkly paper, and even catnip, to keep them coming back each day.
Shop now: Frisco 12 Days of Christmas Advent Calendar, $25; chewy.com
Holiday Tails 12 Days of Christmas Advent Calendar
Get your cat in the holiday spirit by spoiling him with a new holiday-themed toy each day until Christmas. It’s important to provide a variety of toys to help stimulate a cat’s body and mind and encourage their natural instincts to chase, stalk, forage, and hunt.
Shop now: Holiday Tails 12 Days of Christmas Advent Calendar, $13; petco.com
C&F Home Paw Print Tree Advent Calendar
If you prefer to DIY your own advent calendar with a mix of treats and toys, this is the perfect option. This felt tree hangs on the wall, and a paw print marks each day leading to Christmas. This can be used year after year, so it’s environmentally friendly, too!
Shop now: C&F Home Paw Print Tree Advent Calendar, $15; target.com
Cupid and Comet Luxury Advent Calendar
This advent calendar will help you show your love to your favorite feline. Open a window each day to reveal a heart-shaped meat treat your cat will enjoy every day until Christmas.
Shop now: Cupid and Comet Luxury Advent Calendar, $16; amazon.com
Lily’s Kitchen Christmas Cat Advent Calendar
Count down to the main event with a mix of tasty turkey treats with cranberry and festive chicken treats with shrimp or liver. Bonus? There are three treats behind each window!
Shop now: Lily’s Kitchen Christmas Cat Advent Calendar, $32; amazon.com
Meowee Cat Advent Calendar
This calendar is filled with 24 catnip treats your cat will go crazy for each day leading to Christmas. They might even do a few tricks for these treats!
Shop now: Meowee Cat Advent Calendar, $6; amazon.com
Cat Treat Advent Calendar
This handmade advent calendar is filled with single-ingredient treats of freeze-dried turkey, chicken, and cod. On Christmas Eve, your cat will find a felt toy ball to chase around throughout the rest of the holidays.
Shop now: Cat Treat Advent Calendar, $32; etsy.com
Personalized Wooden Pet Advent Calendar
Made from wood and filled with sparkling twinkly lights, this advent calendar will get both you and your cat in the holiday spirit. Personalize this wooden box with your cat’s name and fill it with their favorite treats and toys year after year.
Shop now: Personalized Wooden Pet Advent Calendar, $66; etsy.com
Purrfect Harmony Advent Calendar
This one is more for the cat lover rather than the actual cat, but you can easily bring your cat in on the fun by giving them a treat when you open a window each day! These glittery windows reveal fun kitty pictures and a verse from the poem, “A Kitten’s Christmas.”
Shop now: Purrfect Harmony Advent Calendar, $5; amazon.com