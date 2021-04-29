You Have 14 Hours to Shop the Wayfair Way Day Sale—These Are the Pet Essentials We're Buying
We love Wayfair for all of their modern pet furniture pieces that blend in seamlessly with any home decor. We're talking dog beds that look like miniature sofas, litter boxes disguised as console tables, and actually stylish cat trees.
If you've had your eye on anything in particular, now is the best time to shop! Wayfair's Way Day is happening now, and there's a ton of great pet products included in the sale. Way Day ends at midnight tonight, so we suggest adding these items to your cart ASAP so you don't miss out on the savings. Everything we've listed below has a minimum of four stars from reviewers, so you know that other pet parents love these products, too.
The Best Wayfair Way Day Pet Deals
We've rounded up a list of the best deals happening now, so you can reap the rewards of these amazing pet sales. From deeply discounted cat trees to luxe dog beds, there's something every pet parent will appreciate. Happy shopping!
Best Pet Feeder Deals
- APP Remote Control Timer Automatic Feeder, $120.94 (was $283.99)
- Ian Elevated Feeder, $88.85 (was $119.99)
- Hanshaw Steel Double Elevated Feeder, $59.99 (was $75)
Best Dog Bed Deals
- Cornelia Dog Sofa, $205.38 (was $399.99)
- Delilah Furniture Protector Bolster, $26.05 (was $69.99)
- Super Lux Bolster, $56.99 (was $169.99)
- Elevated Cot, $21.08 (was $73.54)
- Serta Pet Quilted Pillowtop Ortho Pet Bed, $38.99 (was $109.99)
Best Cat Tree Deals
- 62″ Cat Tree, $82 (was $218.05) Use code GOPET10 for an additional 10 percent off
- 58″ Bybee Cat Tree, $67.88 (was $105.99)
- 23″ Deborah Cat Tree, $89.96 (was $119.99)
- 50″ Cat Tree, $54.37 (was $159)
Best Litter Box Deals
- Anouk Litter Box Enclosure, $201.08 (was $455)
- Ginny Litter Box Enclosure, $84.89 (was $199.99)
- Grinnell Litter Box Enclosure, $79.99 (was $129.99)
- Mouser Metal Enclosed Standard Litter Box, $35.75 (was $79.95)
Best Pet Gate Deals
- 4-Panel Scalloped Free Standing Pet Gate, $84.99 (was $159.99)
- Free Standing Pet Gate, $113.24 (was $125.99)
- 32″ H 4-Panel Wooden Pet Gate, $52.99 (was $159.99)