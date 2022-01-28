23 Must-Have Products No Golden Retriever Parent Should Live Without
When you bring your golden retriever home, you want to make sure that she's just as much a part of the family as everyone else. Though she's happy to snuggle and cuddle up with you, she's also an active dog who enjoys being outside, be that going on walks or hikes, to the dog park, or playing fetch in a fenced-in backyard.
As a good dog parent, you want to be prepared for whatever adventures await the two of you, but taking a look at all of the products out there for dogs can be overwhelming. From the right collar, leash and harness setup to grooming needs, food bowls, road trip necessities, toys to burn off all that energy, plus a few goodies for the humans, this list has everything you need to take care of the most golden part of your life.
23 Products Golden Retriever Parents Can't Live Without
Related Items
1 A Walk Set To Match Their Golden Coats
Make going on walks enjoyable and stylish with this beautiful navy blue walk set from The Foggy Dog. Featuring a collar, leash, and waste bag dispenser, you'll be prepared for your walks (and your golden will love all the compliments on how handsome she looks).
Shop now: Ocean Walk Set, $95; thefoggydog.com
2 A No-Pull Harness for Eager Walkers
If your golden is a puller on walks, using a harness can help keep the strain off of her neck. This harness, with its padded chest and belly, is fully adjustable for a perfect fit with leash clips in the front and back. It comes in a variety of colors to coordinate with your dog's leash and collar, too.
Shop now: RUFFWEAR, Front Range Dog Harness, Reflective and Padded Harness for Training and Everyday, $40; amazon.com
3 Elevated Bowls for Their Sloppy Drinking
When feeding time rolls around, keep things clean and organized with these elevated dog bowls. The adjustable height means the serving tray can grow with your golden, and the pads on the bottom prevent slipping while she eats and drinks. Place a mat under the bowls to catch any water droplets. The stainless steel bowls can be removed and popped into the dishwasher for easy cleaning.
Shop now: URPOWER Elevated Dog Bowls, $35; amazon.com
4 A Snuffle Mat for Fast Eaters
If your golden scarfs down her food at mealtime, try sprinkling the kibbles on a snuffle mat. Not only will she have to slow down to find the food, but she'll essentially work out a puzzle which keeps her mentally stimulated, too.
Shop now: AODALIY Snuffle Mat for Dogs, $17; amazon.com
5 A Memory Foam Dog Bed as Cute as Your Pup
Your golden will have the sweetest of dreams when she curls up on this luxurious bed just for her. Choose to purchase just the cover and fill it yourself with old pillows, towels, sheets, or clothes, or you can opt to purchase their eco-friendly fill made from plastic bottles or their memory foam insert. The extra-large size is recommended for full-grown goldens.
Shop now: Modern Mud Cloth Natural Dog Bed, from $55; thefoggydog.com
6 Shampoo for When They Roll in Something Smelly
When it comes to bath time, your golden will smell like the tropics with this 2-in-1 shampoo. Not only does the shampoo leave your pup fresh and clean, but it moisturizes and conditions so that after-bath brushings are tangle-free. It's terrific for dogs with sensitive skin, too.
Shop now: TropiClean Dog Shampoo, $12, chewy.com
7 A Brush to Handle All That Shedding
Keeping your golden's coat brushed and free of mats and tangles is a big part of keeping her healthy and happy. With a dense outer coat and thick undercoat, it can take some time to brush out all the layers, but this undercoat rake makes quick work of their luscious locks. One Chewy reviewer wrote that the medium-tooth rake was "so wonderful to get my two golden retrievers' undercoat combed out. Also, the gel grip is quite easy to hold on to." Win-win!
Shop now: ConairPRO Dog Undercoat Rake, $12; chewy.com
8 Heavy-Duty Nail Clippers for Their Thick Nails
Give your pup a mani/pedi at home with this nail trimmer made of stainless steel and a double-bladed cutter that makes for a quick, clean cut. The non-slip handle works for both right- and left-handed users, and ensures you maintain control to avoid any mishaps.
Shop now: Safari Professional Nail Trimmer for Dogs, $12; chewy.com
9 A Supplement Made Just for Their Unique Needs
This National Animal Supplement Council-certified supplement contains ingredients to help goldens' specific needs: joint support, skin health, immune support, and allergy support. One reviewer says: "I stumbled across these supplements while trying to find some joint relief for my golden, Sandy. After only a week I already saw some improvement in her movement and she had an easier time getting up into and out of the car, which was becoming a struggle. Her coat is also looking healthier and she seems to be less itchy." Be sure to talk to your vet before adding a supplement to your dog's diet.
Shop now: Woofwell Golden Retriever Health Supplement, $37; amazon.com
10 A Warm, Reflective Coat for Winter Walks
When it's cold outside, it's important that you both bundle up to keep yourselves warm. Not only does this fleece-lined coat fit snugly for maximum warmth, but it's waterproof and has reflective strips to stay safe during nighttime walks and winter hikes.
Shop now: WeatherBeeta Comfitec Reflective Parka 300D Deluxe Dog Coat, $47; amazon.com
11 Dog Booties to Protect Paws in All Terrains
These slip-resistant booties work to protect your pups' feet in any type of weather, from the salt and ice of winter to the hot pavement in the summer. They can also help older dogs find traction on slippery floors. Tip: use the printable sizing guide to measure your dog's feet before ordering to ensure a perfect fit. (And send us videos of your dog trying them for the first time!)
Shop now: Ultra Paws Durable Dog Boots, $35; chewy.com
12 A Car Hammock to Protect Seats From All That Hair
All that hair and dirty paws from all the dog park trips can leave your car dirty. This seat cover is not only comfortable for your pup, but waterproof, too. When it's time to go, simply lay the cover over the seat, loop straps around the head rests, push the anchors in, and voila—you're ready to hit the road!
Shop now: Frisco Quilted Water Resistant Bench Car Seat Cover, $29; chewy.com
13 A Car Harness for Maximum Safety
Car rides can be fun, and it's important to keep your pup safe when you're on the road. One way to do that is to use a harness that doubles as a seat belt: simply attach the harness to the seatbelt using a carabiner, and you'll both be on your way safely and comfortably.
Shop now: Kurgo Black Tru-Fit Crash Tested Dog Car Harness, $45; petco.com
14 Portable Water Bottle to Bring on Any Adventure
Stay hydrated on road trips, long walks, at the dog park, or even running errands with this portable dog water bottle. Fill the bottle, twist on the top that doubles as a bowl, and when your golden's ready for a drink, squeeze the bottle and water will fill the bowl. Release, and the water disappears back into the bottle. Genius!
Shop now: Highwave AutoDogMug Portable Dog Water Bottle & Bowl, $20; chewy.com
15 A Life Jacket for Swims of All Kinds
If your outdoor adventures take you and your golden out on the water in a boat, keep her safe—this life jacket's flotation flap and foam side panels make sure her head stays above water, and the top handles are at-the-ready should you need to quickly pull her back.
Shop now: Frisco Ripstop Dog Life Jacket, $24, chewy.com
16 A Treat Puzzle to Engage Their Minds
Goldens are smart pups, so keeping them mentally stimulated is just as important as their daily walks, and puzzles are a terrific way to do just that. Pop some treats in the holes, cover them up, and watch your pup work her magic to figure out the puzzle and find those tasty rewards.
Shop now: Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Dog Treat Puzzle, $30; chewy.com
17 The Better-Than-a-Tennis-Ball Ball
Your golden will ditch the tennis balls when she realizes that this ball has treats inside! Just like a ball you use to play fetch, this one flies through the air but when she retrieves it, she'll spend some time figuring out how to get to her favorite treats inside.
Shop now: Planet Dog Orbee-Tuff Durable Chew-Fetch Ball, $13; amazon.com
18 A Ball Launcher for When Your Arm Gets Too Tired
If your golden's boundless energy outlasts your throwing arm, you may want to invest in this ball launcher that will give your body time to recover. When your pup drops the ball into the top of the launcher, it'll throw it 10, 25, or 40 feet; choose the "random" setting to keep her guessing.
Shop now: iFetch Interactive Ball Launcher, $230; amazon.com
19 Squirrel!
Change up your game of fetch with this fun Frisbee alternative. This flying squirrel is made of a double canvas material that is durable enough to withstand rough play, yet still agile to spin and tumble in the air, keeping your golden guessing and enticed in play.
Shop now: Chuckit! Flying Squirrel Dog Toy, $11; walmart.com
20 Printed Rain Boots for Wet Walks
Make a splash in these cute mid-calf "Raindogs" pull-on rain boots by Joules. The sturdy sole ensures you'll stay on your feet, and the bone-printed liner is a fun and unexpected treat.
Shop now: Print Molly Welly Rain Boot, $80; nordstrom.com
21 An Embroidered Pillow to Show Off Your Obsession
Even if your pup isn't allowed on the furniture, this golden in the form of a pillow will make itself right at home on your sofa, chair, or bed. Embroidered on 100-percent cotton canvas, and if it gets a little dirty, simply pop it into the washing machine, air dry, and it'll be back on your furniture in no time.
Shop now: Dog Embroidered Throw Pillow, $50; thegrommet.com
22 A Greeting for All Your Guests
Visitors to your home will know who runs the show when they arrive to see this funny doormat greeting them. The rubber backing prevents slipping when your guests wipe their paws before stepping inside. It's hilarious enough to be a favorite gift for any golden lover on your list, too!
Shop now: I Hope You Like Golden Retrievers Doormat, $45; etsy.com
23 A T-Shirt That Embodies Life With Your Best Friend
Declare to the world that life is golden with this fun T-shirt. Perfect for the dog park, running errands, around the house, or really anywhere you please! The design can also be used on totes, hats, and more.
Shop now: Life is Golden T-Shirt, $18; zazzle.com