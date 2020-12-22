I Tried Rescue Remedy To Help My Dogs Stay Calm, and Here’s What Happened

I’ve also taken my extra at-home time during the pandemic to set up a designated “doggy safe zone” for the pups to cozy up in when they get scared. In addition to their kennel and some soft blankets, I added a speaker that pipes in soothing tunes to help drown out the sounds from outside and a Himalayan salt lamp. I’m not convinced that the lamp has any of the ‘healing properties’ that purify the air or balance the energy in the room as proponents claim, but it does give off a soft warm glow that makes the basement feel more like a meditation studio and less like a disorganized mess (maybe more for my benefit than the dogs). But it’s a nice touch, and I’m happy to sit with them nearby while we ride out the storms together.