Everything You Need for a Picture-Perfect Movie Night With Your Furry BFF
There's nothing quite as comforting as cuddling up with your fluffy best friend for a movie night. Whether you're headed to your local drive-in to enjoy the latest release (like Daily Paws' TikTok star Kiba) or cuddling on the couch and streaming an old favorite, these treats, toys, and more will ensure your canine companion enjoys every minute.
The Essentials for Movie Night With Your Pup
Related Items
Popcorn Dog Treats
Treat your four-legged friend to one of the most popular movie night snacks of all time. These dog treats are made from Himalayan hard cheese and have no corn, fillers, or lactose, making them safe for pups to enjoy. This yummy "pupcorn" is a protein-packed snack that's perfect for your pooch on movie night.
Shop now: Himalayan Yak Cheese Dog Chew Yaky Charm Cheese Puffs, $7; amazon.com
Portable Dog Bed
If you're headed to a drive-in movie, bringing along a portable cot for your pooch is a great way to help keep them comfy if you'll be sitting outside to enjoy the show. This elevated dog bed is easy to pack along and has a durable steel frame that can accommodate pooches up to 200 pounds.
Shop now: K&H Pet Products Coolin' Cot Elevated Dog Bed, $72; chewy.com
Movie Night Dog Toys
Need some extra entertainment for your furry friend while the title credits roll? This adorable set of theater concession-inspired plush dog toys should do the trick. The three-pack of toys is best for light chewers and includes a stuffed pretzel, slushee, and "pawcorn"—all with a fun crinkle effect.
Shop now: TONBO Movie Time Combo - Crinkle Plush Cute Dog Toys, Popcorn, Slushee, Pretzel, $17; amazon.com
Dog Blanket
If you're having movie night indoors at home or you'll be sitting in the bed of a truck or SUV at the drive-in, a soft, dog-friendly blanket is a great addition to pack along. This cozy, water-resistant blanket will give your pooch somewhere soft to lay while you cuddle up together and enjoy the movie.
Shop now: Pet Parents Premium Pet Blanket, $20; amazon.com
Movie Night Flavored Chew Toys
For serious chewers, bring along these movie concession-flavored chew toys from Nylabone. The fun flavors include chili cheese dog, popcorn, and cherry, and they're a great way to keep your pooch entertained throughout the movie. These dog toys are best for small breeds.
Shop now: Nylabone Flavor Frenzy Power Chew Triple Pack, $8; chewy.com