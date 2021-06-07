Everything You Need to Go Camping With Your Pup
If you spend your summers camping, hiking, and spending time in nature, you probably know that proper equipment is vital to facilitate any good adventure. While you might have your own packing list down pat, you might not know what else to bring if you pooch tags along.
If you've never camped with your pup before and aren't sure what to bring to make sure he stays calm and comfortable for the trip, we put together a guide to help you gather all the right camping gear for your pup. Add these products to your packing list and to make camping with dogs easier (and more fun).
BONUS: Looking for more camping must-haves? Check out our top recommendations for dog sunscreen, dog bug spray, dog GPS collars, and dog life jackets.
The Best Dog Camping Gear
Stoic 6 Person Dome Tent
Everyone on the adventure needs a cozy place to rest their weary bones each night, including your dog. Ensure the tent (or sleeping area) is large enough to house everyone comfortably and safely.
Shop now: Stoic 6 Person Dome Tent, $175; backcountry.com
Ruffwear Urban Sprawl Dog Bed
Along with your tent, consider a blanket or padding to protect the bottom of the tent from potentially dirty dog paws. It also gives your pup a cozy place to rest in between all the outdoor fun! This option from Ruffwear is two-sided to provide an either soft or firm sleeping surface.
Shop now: Ruffwear Urban Sprawl Dog Bed, $150; ruffwear.com
Ruffwear Jet Stream Dog Cooling Vest
Since your pup will probably be on the leash for a prolonged period of time, a sturdy and comfortable leash and harness is a must. For those super-hot hikes, consider a vest that adds in a natural cooling element, too. This option uses shade-providing spandex over the back with a three-layer evaporative cooling chest panel to disperse heat from your pup's core. Just soak it in water, wring it out, zip it on your dog, and go!
Shop now: Ruffwear Jet Stream Dog Cooling Vest, $40; ruffwear.com
JesPet Bungee Reflective Standard Dog Leash
This leash option will be great for all of the hikes you and your pup will go on throughout your camping trip. It has an adjustable waist belt and bungee feature to keep your hands free on your walk. The lightweight belt is reflective, too, making it safe to use at night.
Shop now: JesPet Bungee Reflective Standard Dog Leash, $13; chewy.com
Orvis Dog Weekender Kit
Of course, you can’t forget your pup’s kibble when you’re going camping. And consistent access to water is a necessity, too. In fact, dogs will need even more hydration for their increased activity level, so keep a bowl (or travel bottle) handy. This option from Orvis has a convenient carrying case (with extra pockets for leashes and treats), a dog food bag, and two dog bowls.
Shop now: Orvis Dog Weekender Kit, $90; orvis.com
1L Collapsible Water Bladder
Perfect for making sure you and your pup stay hydrated on your trip, this collapsible, lightweight water bladder holds one liter of water with a pop-up top for quick access while on the trail. When empty, it quickly rolls up for easy storage.
Shop now: 1L Collapsible Water Bladder, $10; ruffwear.com
Venture Pal 40L Lightweight Packable Travel Hiking Backpack
For a day hike, it’s worthwhile to bring a backpack that can store plenty of food, drinks, and first aid supplies for both you and your pup. This pack has 40 liters of storage space with one main zipper compartment, one zipped front pocket, and two side pockets. It also has a separate waterproof wet pocket to store any wet or sweaty clothes.
Shop now: Venture Pal 40L Lightweight Packable Travel Hiking Backpack, $23; amazon.com
K9 Sport Sack Air 2 Forward-Facing Backpack
If you are unsure if your floof can easily make the journey, consider investing in a dog backpack to give their four tired legs a rest. Be sure to test this out with your pup a few times before your trip to make sure he's comfortable!
Shop now: K9 Sport Sack Air 2 Forward-Facing Backpack, $75; chewy.com
Pacific Loop Toy
While the outdoors will definitely provide entertainment (hello new sniffs!), having your pup’s favorite outdoor-safe toy will only add to the experience. And ahem, this will also help save your sanity if weather throws a wrench—aka a rain shower—in your camping plans. This toy from Ruffwear does double-duty as both a tug and fetch toy.
Shop now: Pacific Loop Toy, $25; ruffwear.com
Frisco Dog Poop Bags and Dispenser
You know the sayings, "pack it in, pack it out" and "leave no trace." This applies to dog poo, too! Be sure to pack enough poop bags to cover your entire trip, and make sure they are sturdy enough to hold up until you can properly throw them away when you pack up your camping spot.
Shop now: Frisco Dog Poop Bags and Dispenser, $10; chewy.com
Knot-a-Hitch Campsite Dog Tether System
If you are hesitant about bringing your pup along for the camping trip because their nose like to take them on adventures away from you, try this campsite dog tether system to secure your pup. This climbing-inspired system allows your dog to roam around while still being on leash—just tie this up between two trees or a post and let them explore while you set up camp.
Shop now: Knot-a-Hitch Campsite Dog Tether System, $60; ruffwear.com
NITE IZE Spotlit XL Rechargeable Dog Collar Light
Safety first! This light attaches to your dog's collar so you can easily spot them at your campsite after the sun goes down. This has a total run time of 10 hours, but it can be recharged with a charging cord that needs to be purchased separately.
Shop now: NITE IZE Spotlit XL Rechargeable Dog Collar Light, $16; chewy.com