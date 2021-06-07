Everything You Need to Go Camping With Your Pup

Ruffwear Jet Stream Dog Cooling Vest

Since your pup will probably be on the leash for a prolonged period of time, a sturdy and comfortable leash and harness is a must. For those super-hot hikes, consider a vest that adds in a natural cooling element, too. This option uses shade-providing spandex over the back with a three-layer evaporative cooling chest panel to disperse heat from your pup's core. Just soak it in water, wring it out, zip it on your dog, and go!

Shop now: Ruffwear Jet Stream Dog Cooling Vest, $40; ruffwear.com