Dealing With a Nervous Dog? Try This Unexpectedly Easy Kong Hack to Keep Them Occupied

This Kong recipe is super simple. First, fill the Kong with your pup's favorite peanut butter (make sure it doesn't contain xylitol as an ingredient, as it's toxic for dogs). Place a spoonful or two of the peanut butter around the inside of the toy. This step is key! Scraping the peanut butter on the sides rather than just in the Kong or over the openings will add another level of challenge for your pup and help keep them occupied for longer.