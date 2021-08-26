10 of the Best KONG Dog Toys That Offer Unlimited Entertainment for Your Pooch
As dog parents, we work hard to make sure our pups are living their best lives. Part of that comes with a routine filled with enrichment activities that include playtime, socialization, exercise, and mental stimulation. Without the appropriate balance of those four activities, dogs may put their minds and bodies to work engaging in some rather undesirable behaviors—like chewing on your favorite pair of shoes or licking themselves to no end—to resolve their boredom. But with a little redirection toward one of these KONG dog toys that play to dogs' instinctual needs, you can help your pooch activate their brain and their body so they're less inclined to chew, dig, or lick stuff they're not supposed to.
What Are Kong Dog Toys?
KONG toys are a safe dog toy option designed to provide pooches with the physical and mental stimulation they need to thrive, as well as a strengthened bond with their humans. (Talk about a win-win!)
"KONG toys are a great enrichment toy option for dogs because the company offers a variety of choices to meet the needs of their dog's preferences," Joan Hunter Mayer, CBCC-KA, a California-based professional dog trainer and behavior consultant tells Daily Paws. "The toys come in a variety of sizes, shapes, style of enrichment design, chewing strength level, and age of the dog. Plus, they are easy to clean!"
How To Select the Best Kong Toy for Your Dog
With over 100 KONG dog toys to choose from, it's easy to get lost when shopping for one your dog will like the most.
Mayer says pet parents should choose a KONG toy based on their dog's age, skill level, chewing strength, and size. "Some toys are too large for smaller dogs, and some dogs can destroy even the toughest toys available," he says. "It's best to supervise your pup to ensure they are safe while having fun and enjoying themselves."
A Guide to KONG Colors and Sizes
While you may have purchased a red KONG toy in the past because you thought the red would look nice with your decor, the brand says there's actually some rhyme and reason to the colors, shapes, and sizes of each type of toy based on the "chewing style" of the pooch in question.
KONG Puppy
The light pink and light blue KONGS are designed for teething puppies. These have the softest rubber of all the KONG toys and are designed for beginner and light chewers.
KONG Classic
The KONG Classic is the red option that's designed for average chewers and most adult dogs. It has durable rubber, so if your adult dog isn't a toy-shredder, this is probably the best option for you.
KONG Extreme
Super chewers, this is for you! The KONG Extreme is the black option designed for the toughest of chewers and made with their most durable rubber.
KONG Senior
For our sweet, white-faced pups, KONG Senior is the purple option that's made specifically for aging teeth and gums.
As far as sizing, KONG recommends the following: XS and small sizes for pups 5–20 pounds, medium size for 15–35 pounds, large size for dogs 30–65 pounds, XL size for dogs 60–90 pounds, and XXL size for dogs over 85 pounds. The company says when in doubt, size up for safety.
With that in mind, here are 10 options for Kong dog toys we think your canine companion will love.
Our 10 Favorite Kong Dog Toys
1 KONG Classic Dog Toy
Paws down this is the most popular of all the brand's dog toys. The KONG Classic has been widely loved—and chewed—for over four decades. (Yes, we said "decades.") Made of all-natural red rubber for endless playtime, this toy is sure to keep your pup stimulated, especially when it's filled with a treat or a schmear of xylitol-free peanut butter.
2 KONG Extreme Goodie Bone
Is your canine companion a chewing machine? He may just meet his match with the KONG Extreme! This toy is designed to be extra tough and durable thanks to its natural, extreme black rubber formula. A bonus? The toy's goodie grippers can be filled with your power chewer's favorite snacks!
3 KONG Wubba
The KONG Wubba is an ideal toss and tug toy for your playful pup. This toy uses ballistic nylon to cover a tennis ball and a squeaker ball so your dog always stays entertained. It also has long, flapping tails, perfect for games of fetch. The Wubba toy is available in red, purple, and blue.
4 KONG Puppy Toy
If there's one thing we know about puppies, it's that they love to chew, chew, chew! The KONG Puppy Toy is made with a natural rubber formula that is the most gentle of all KONG products for your puppy's baby teeth. Your puppy can enjoy this bouncy toy and chew away for physical and mental enrichment. It can also be stuffed with kibble and peanut butter for playtime and even used to help crate train.
5 KONG Senior Dog Toy
Forever young pooches are sure to have some tail-wagging fun with the KONG Senior. This Kong dog toy is designed specifically for your senior dog's teeth and gums, using a soft, all-natural rubber formula. Keep your longtime pal's senses stimulated with this bouncy, chewable, and stuffable toy that will help make them feel like a puppy again.
6 KONG Squeezz Ball Dog Toy
Does your dog romp at the sound of squeaks? The KONG Squeezz Ball Dog Toy provides heaps of fetching fun for your furry friend. Made of non-toxic thermo plastic rubber and a recessed, long-lasting squeaker, your dog can safely play with this bouncy ball for hours on end.
7 KONG Flyer Dog Toy
Known as the best soft rubber disc on the market, the KONG Flyer makes fetching easier on your dog's teeth and gums, allowing your pooch to play as many games as she'd like! This flexible and durable flyer is a safe disc option made for large dogs weighing 30–65 pounds.
8 KONG Puppy Activity Ball
One of the most puppy-friendly KONG dog toys is the puppy activity ball. Designed for teething pups, the natural, soft rubber formula helps soothe your little one's aching chompers and gums while also encouraging positive chewing behavior. The toy's ridges were designed to help clean your puppy's teeth and gums and can also be stuffed with snacks for an extra special playtime experience.
9 KONG Cozie Marvin the Moose Plush Dog Toy
If you're looking to pair your sweet pup with a cuddle buddy, the KONG Cozie Marvin the Moose plushie is an adorable option. It also doubles as a toy to play fetch with! Stuffed with a squeaker, this Cozie is made with an extra layer of material and minimal filling for softer chew sessions and even naps.
10 KONG Wobbler Dog Toy
The KONG Wobbler takes playing with your food to a whole new level. The toy is positioned upright and randomly releases treats when your dog boops it with his paw or nose, causing it to wobble, spin, and roll. The Wobbler makes for hours of entertainment and fun. Additionally, it can be used to slow your dog's mealtime if you've got a fast eater!
