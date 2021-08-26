As dog parents, we work hard to make sure our pups are living their best lives. Part of that comes with a routine filled with enrichment activities that include playtime, socialization, exercise, and mental stimulation. Without the appropriate balance of those four activities, dogs may put their minds and bodies to work engaging in some rather undesirable behaviors—like chewing on your favorite pair of shoes or licking themselves to no end—to resolve their boredom. But with a little redirection toward one of these KONG dog toys that play to dogs' instinctual needs, you can help your pooch activate their brain and their body so they're less inclined to chew, dig, or lick stuff they're not supposed to.