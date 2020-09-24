14 Nearly Indestructible Dog Toys for Enthusiastic Chewers of All Sizes

What pup doesn't love a game of fetch? For dogs that love to chase a ball and want to indulge in a good chew after chasing it down, these strong, durable rubber balls are a must-have. Made of natural rubber that retains its shape and has a good bounce, these balls hold up to vigorous chewing sessions. The safety holes in each ball prevent curious tongues from getting stuck inside and allow you to tuck treats in for engaging play after throwing sessions. Balls come in three sizes for different size dogs and are dishwasher safe. They also fit many ball launchers if you've got a strong runner! Here's what one reviewer has to say:

"I have a very high energy hound who loves to play fetch for hours. I have tried tennis balls, of course, but the Chew King balls are far superior. Tennis balls only last for one or two play sessions before my dog cracks them open and chews them apart. I have had Chew King rubber balls last for months or even years without cracking, even with heavy use."

Shop Now: Chew King Fetch Balls Durable Natural Dog Toy Ball, starting at $13.50 for a pack of 3; Amazon