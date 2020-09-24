14 Nearly Indestructible Dog Toys for Enthusiastic Chewers of All Sizes
There’s nothing worse than spending hours browsing the dog toy selection at the pet store or opening fifty tabs on your browser picking out the perfect toy for your beloved pup only for them to destroy it within 15 minutes.
If your pup is a heavy chewer, you’ve probably learned to avoid anything plush (bye, stuffed animals!), flimsy plastic (hello, millions of tiny pieces strewn about the carpet), or easy-to-shred fabric. Many pet parents rely on antlers or other animal bones to keep heavy chewers engaged and entertained, but those hard toys may actually be harmful for your dog’s teeth.
Before you give up on toys completely, remember that playtime is a very important part of keeping your canine happy and healthy. Regular mental stimulation and physical activity are necessary for dogs to live their best lives, and toys that stand the test of time are an important part of creating engagement opportunities that work both their brains and their bodies. While there are many types of products created to help keep your dog occupied and engaged, your dog’s instinct to chew is an important one to keep in mind when shopping for a new toy. The act of chewing accomplishes many things for dogs, both mentally and physically. For puppies, chewing can help alleviate pain associated with teething and provides great mental stimulation. For adult dogs, chewing is a way to relieve stress, frustration, and boredom. It also helps clean dog’s teeth and keep them strong and healthy. Chewing also helps strengthen their neck muscles and build dexterity.
While no toy is 100-percent indestructible, we’ve rounded up 14 picks from Amazon that have proven durable in spite of our aggressive chewers’ best efforts. Just remember: It’s always a good idea to supervise playtime so your pup doesn’t accidentally ingest any pieces that may come off during play, since eating pieces of toys have resulted in many unexpected trips to the vet.
Chew King Fetch Balls Durable Natural Dog Toy Ball
What pup doesn't love a game of fetch? For dogs that love to chase a ball and want to indulge in a good chew after chasing it down, these strong, durable rubber balls are a must-have. Made of natural rubber that retains its shape and has a good bounce, these balls hold up to vigorous chewing sessions. The safety holes in each ball prevent curious tongues from getting stuck inside and allow you to tuck treats in for engaging play after throwing sessions. Balls come in three sizes for different size dogs and are dishwasher safe. They also fit many ball launchers if you've got a strong runner! Here's what one reviewer has to say:
"I have a very high energy hound who loves to play fetch for hours. I have tried tennis balls, of course, but the Chew King balls are far superior. Tennis balls only last for one or two play sessions before my dog cracks them open and chews them apart. I have had Chew King rubber balls last for months or even years without cracking, even with heavy use."
Shop Now: Chew King Fetch Balls Durable Natural Dog Toy Ball, starting at $13.50 for a pack of 3; Amazon
Pet Qwerks BarkBone Stick
Dogs love sticks because sticks look like bones, so why not give your pup one that's the best of both worlds? This durable nylon stick chew toy with nodules on the end that give it a bone-like appearance comes in two "flavors"—peanut butter and mint, which can help combat bad breath. Chew sticks can promote good dental health by massaging gums and helping to remove plaque from teeth, so they do more than simply keep your pup occupied. The bones come in three sizes. Here's what one reviewer had to say:
"Nearly impossible to find anything our big guy can't destroy in a matter of minutes or hours. He has been chewing on this one for over a week. He has done some damage for sure, but I expect it may last a month or longer, worth it to us!"
Shop Now: Pet Qwerks BarkBone Stick, starting at $9.99; Amazon
West Paw Tux Treat Toy
Aggressive chewers need toys that can endure several rounds of chewing, and this simple interactive toy meets the challenge. It's designed to be easy to hold in a dog's paws, and comes in two sizes for both small and large dogs. Fill with some of your dog’s favorite treats or frozen chicken broth to motivate him to get inside. They're made of non-toxic materials, recyclable, and dishwasher safe. West Paw also offers a guarantee and will replace the toy if your dog does manage to destroy it. Here's what one reviewer had to say:
"I was sick of buying $20 toys claiming to be indestructible that [my dog] destroyed within a day. So, I set out to find some really tough toys from a great company who stands behind their product and offers a warranty or guarantee on their products. I stumbled upon West Paw and their toy did NOT disappoint. This toy is VERY hard and tough plastic. She can gnaw at it for hours and hours (and she does) and it looks pristine after every chew session. Well worth the price tag."
Shop Now: West Paw Tux Treat Toy, starting from $16; Amazon
Otterly Pets Puppy Dog Pet Rope Toys
Rope toys are always a dog fave, and this sturdy set of four different rope toys is perfect for playing a game of tug-of-war or solo chewing. Chewing on the all-cotton ropes can clean teeth and massage gums, contributing to strong dental health. Plus, you can easily toss them in the wash should they need a good cleaning. Read what one review had to say:
"These were great for my puppy. The sizes go up basically in thickness, and so the toy grows with her in that regard (while she doesn't outgrow the earlier sizes). The price is super affordable (four of them) and they are tough! My puppy is an avid chewer and these items have survived many tug-o-wars thus far."
Shop Now: Otterly Pets Puppy Dog Pet Rope Toys, $12.99; Amazon
IMK9 Dog Frisbee Indestructible Disc Toy
If you've got a dog who loves to soar, finding the perfect flying disc is a must. Unlike standard discs made of hard, molded plastic, this flexible flyer won't shatter or splinter when bit. The IMK9 Dog Frisbee comes in one color—blue—because it's actually the easiest color for dogs to see, so if your aim is off and you lose the disc in the trees, Fido may be able to find it just fine. While the manufacturer is clear to point out that the disc is NOT indestructible, they point out—as do many reviewers—that if used just for games of catch and not as a chew toy, the disc should live a long life. And they do offer a refund or replacement if your pup does destroy it. Here's what one reviewer had to say:
"We have been searching for a good Frisbee for our Labrador retriever for a couple months now. The 1st ones were cheap plastic and didn't last 2 seconds. We found some more durable ones, but they were a little too hard for her to catch in her mouth. This Frisbee is the Goldilocks of frisbees—not too hard not too soft. She can catch it with ease and if she doesn't catch it, she can pick it up fairly easy and bring it back. We love it!"
Shop Now: IMK9 Dog Frisbee Indestructible Disc Toy, $12; Amazon
Outward Hound Invincibles Dog Toy
Chewers of all sizes enjoy a toy that won't give out after a vigorous tugging session but is still soft for snuggling. This plushy puppy contains a squeaker designed to function even if it's been punctured by sharp canine teeth and because it contains no stuffing, you won't have to worry about your home being littered with fluff should they manage to open it up. Being made of cloth, it's definitely not indestructible, but strong double-sewn seams and multi-layered fabric mean it usually lasts longer than other plush toys do with aggressive chewers. The Outward Hound Invincibles comes in multiple sizes as well as animal types, including a lizard, owl, hedgehog, and penguin. Here's what one reviewer had to say:
"At first I didn't think squeaky snake was going to live for more than a few minutes on Christmas morning, but with some watchful eyes and a bit of training, I convinced Killer that squeaks didn't need to die. We are now several weeks into the new year and the toy is still completely intact! This is completely unprecedented in a floofy toy or floofy thing claimed as hers. ... We've played tug and fetch, and she has no interest in destroying it. I see her using it as a pillow, and she carries it to bed with her. The fact that she couldn't destroy it within the first few days while chewing at the seams and trying to tear the fuzz off helped get over that initial hurdle, and now she is completely in love with her fuzzy new friend."
Shop Now: Outward Hound Invincibles, starting at $5; Amazon
HuggleHounds Plush Corduroy Durable Squeaky Knottie Dog Toy
If you're looking for a soft toy that can stand up to some aggressive play, HuggleHounds Plush Corduroy Toys get high marks. Made of layers of thick corduroy and an inner mesh lining that keeps stuffing contained, this tough toy will keep your pup entertained for hours. Available in more than a dozen styles, including bunny, lizard, flamingo, and cow—and two sizes, each comes with some type of knotted limbs and multiple squeakers. Here's what one reviewer had to say:
"I have a dog who can remove the squeaker from most dog toys in less than half a day. She’s persistent and clever about how she tears her toys to shreds. I’ve tried just about every kind of “tough” dog toys there are, and even the best of them, she’s managed to destroy in a week or less. Until I tried HuggleHounds! These soft toys are the only ones she hasn’t been able to destroy. She’s had the cow toy for about 3 months and other than some minor wear, it’s still going strong and she still loves to play with it."
Shop Now: HuggleHounds Plush Corduroy Durable Squeaky Knottie Dog Toy, $15–20; Amazon
Willie Bones Modern Dog Chew Toy
OK, we admit it: We're suckers for a toy that's got both form and function, and this faux bone definitely does. Made of a durable, non-toxic, natural rubber that's BPA- and phthalate-free, this stylish toy bounces and floats, making it perfect for fetch on land and in the water. Willie Bones come in only one size that's appropriate for most dogs. Here's what one reviewer had to say:
"My dogs destroy almost every single toy I bring home. This one has made it almost a week now and is still in one piece. My dog carries it around the house with him everywhere. He loves it!"
Shop Now: Willie Bones Modern Dog Chew Toy, $14; Amazon
Feeko Ring Dog Chew Toy
Encourage healthy chewing habits and channel pent-up energy with this nearly indestructible, non-toxic rubber ring. The circular design makes it easy to grip with jaws of all sizes, and the raised bumps and ridges massage gums and clean teeth while they chew. Feeko claims they've tested the toy with countless aggressive chewers—we're lookin' at you, German shepherds—and the ring can stand up to their powerful chompers. But, if your dog does manage to destroy the ring, Feeko will replace the ring or refund your money! Here's what one fan on Amazon had to say:
"Whoa. This was better than I expected it to be! As soon as I opened it my dog took off with it. He hasn’t even made a dent in it!!! Will be buying another soon!!! My other dogs now keep trying to take it. Worth the money. Half the cost of the big name brands!"
Shop Now: Feeko Ring Dog Chew Toy, $11; Amazon
M.C.works Pineapple Dog Chew Toy
Pineapples are hot in home decor, fashion prints, and even as an alternative for pumpkins come carving season. So why shouldn't dogs get in on the action? This adorable pineapple-shaped toy has more than good looks though. The non-toxic rubber is strong enough to stand up to extreme chewers, and resilient so it resists bite marks. A hole in the bottom means you can stash treats inside the hollow base to create countless hours of treat-seeking fun. And its ridged texture helps clean teeth for better dental health. Bonus: The company does provide a lifetime replacement service should your dog manage to destroy it. Here's what one reviewer had to say:
"This it the first chew toy we have found that my 4-month-old rottweiler/pitbull puppy couldn't chew through in less than two days. We love that it has lasted weeks and has very little damage so far. The best part though is how much he loves it. He will chew on it for hours without stopping."
Shop Now: M.C.works Pineapple Dog Chew Toy, 3 sizes starting at $18; Amazon
Gucho Chew Ring Indestructible Dog Toy
This durable natural rubber ring has a special treat for any dog: beef flavor! Eager chewers can give their jaws a workout and clean teeth and gums while chewing on this textured ring; make it even better by tucking a bit of peanut butter or pumpkin puree in the grooves for happy licking. The shape is perfect for playing tug; loop a rope or kitchen towel through the ring to amp up the fun. And this ring comes with a lifetime replacement guarantee. Here's what one happy customer had to say:
"I have bought so many toys for my dog that never hold up. I thought let’s try this toy and see if it holds up, well it has. My dog has played with it, thrown it up in the air, played tug-a-war with it and really chewed on it and no pieces have come off. All I can say is WOW! I am one happy dog Mom!😁"
Shop Now: Gucho Chew Ring Indestructible Dog Toy, $12.88; Amazon
goDog Small Checkered Fat Rooster Dog Toy
While rubber toys may hold up to aggressive chomping, they are no replacement for a soft, plush toy with a noisey squeak (much to our annoyance at times). With one grunter, two squeakers, and crinkle Mylar, this toy is a noise-lover's dream. While no plush toy can claim to be indestructible, this chubby chicken also features something goDog calls "Chew Guard Technology," which means the soft, plush exterior hides a tough, mesh underlayer that protects the stuffing and resists tears. And, goDog does have a guarantee of sorts. They pledge that their plush toy will outlast standard soft plush toys and will send a one-time replacement if it doesn't. Available in two sizes and other animal styles as well. Here's what one happy customer had to say:
"Much to our surprise this little rooster has lasted for months and is [my dog's] favorite toy of all the toys she's ever had. It's well made, soft, has a squeaker in both feet, both wings, comb and also another in it's tummy. No matter how she grabs it.......it always squeaks!!!"
Shop Now: goDog Small Checkered Fat Rooster Dog Toy, $12.60; Amazon
AIZARA Stick Dog Chew Toy
This ultra-tough chew stick is perfect for a dog that loves to chew. Made of non-toxic, BPA- and phthalate-free rubber, the AIZARA Stick floats in water and has a good bounce, making it perfect for games of fetch both in and out of water. The stick comes in two colors but just one size, although the bone-like design with knobby ends and a thinner middle means it will work for most mutts. The company also offers a lifetime guarantee and will replace any destroyed toys. Here's what one reviewer had to say:
"I have a Texas Heeler who always has to have a 'bone' in his mouth. He loves this toy! It has a soft exterior where his teeth will penetrate enough to keep him happy, but not enough to where he can destroy it instantly. ... I would recommend for dogs who quickly destroy toys (shoes, fishing reels, your cordless drill, et al) in a matter of minutes."
Shop Now: AIZARA Stick Dog Chew Toy, $13.59; Amazon
West Paw Zogoflex Bumi Dog Tug Toy
OK, let's get this out of the way: This is not a toy for aggressive chewers who need to work their jaws. This S-shape dog toy is designed to be a durable tug-and-toss toy and can tolerate gentle chewing actions, but it won't hold up to extended chewing sessions. However, if you're looking for a fun and durable alternative to balls, flying discs and rope toys, the Zogoflex Bumi Dog Tug Toy is a great alternative. It's made of non-toxic rubber that's dishwasher safe, so it's easy to keep it clean and sanitary. Here's what one happy customer had to say:
"This is our third s-hook; I keep one in the dog's agility bag for when we go to practice, and one in the yard for outdoor play. It's essentially indestructible, flexes nicely for playing tug, is dishwasher safe, stays flexible even in the cold (we live in New Hampshire), and is gentle on our hardwood floors. We've had them for several years, and she's never broken or separated a piece off of them."
Shop Now: AIZARA Stick Dog Chew Toy, $17.95; Amazon