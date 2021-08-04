ELOWPAW Suction Cup Dog Toy

Have a dog who never tires of playing tug, or who just needs a destruction-safe toy to keep them occupied? This suction cup toy is made from a durable material, and let's you stuff treats inside for them as a fun puzzle to work their brain and their body at the same time. Just attach the suction cup to the floor, insert your dog's favorite treats, and let your dog play tug-of-war over a chew toy with himself for a while. The best part? It can handle up to 200 pounds of force, so it'll work for large breeds (and ones who really, really love to tug).

Shop now: ELOWPAW Suction Cup Dog Puzzle Dog Toy, $25; amazon.com