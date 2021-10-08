14 Spooktacular Halloween Dog Toys for Frightening Fun

Photo of a dog with the contents of a Goody Box Halloween Toys, Treats, & Bandana for Dogs on an orange background

3 Goody Box Halloween Toys, Treats, and Bandana for Dog

Chewy's best-selling Halloween box is brimming with delights this spooky season. The curated box contains five hand-selected goodies: two squeaky toys, two tasty treats, and a bandana. They even throw in fun activities and a recipe.

Shop now: Goody Box Halloween Toys, Treats, and Bandana for Dogs, $20; chewy.com