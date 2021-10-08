14 Spooktacular Halloween Dog Toys for Frightening Fun
Counting down the days until Halloween? Your checklist surely included selecting the perfect costume for your dog and carving a pumpkin with your pooch's face, but have you curated a basket full of spooky toys for your pup?
We took the worry out of finding tricks and treats for your boo by fetching some fabulous finds, including plush toys, puzzles, and balls sporting all sorts of spooky themes. We hope you have a great October with your family and furry friends playing in the fresh air, trick-or-treating, and reading spooky stories. Hopefully someone will slip one of these toys into your pup's treat basket!
Our Favorite Halloween Dog Toys You Can Buy Right Now
Related Items
1 ZippyPaws Holiday Burrow Interactive Dog Toy
Your pup will love to play hide and seek with this adorable plush pumpkin. After digging for the bats, your boo will howl with delight when he hears the bats reaction to his fangs. The interactive toy is sure to be a Halloween hit.
Shop now: ZippyPaws Holiday Burrow Interactive Dog Toy, $10; amazon.com
2 Frisco Halloween Good Bear, Bad Bear Reversible Plush Squeaky Dog Toy
The festively dressed bear is the ideal mood toy for your pup. Whether the bear is smiling brightly or fiercely displaying his teeth, your dog will enjoy its crinkly and squeaky sounds. The super soft Halloween dog toy is sure to delight your dog for many fall hours.
Shop now: Frisco Halloween Good Bear, Bad Bear Reversible Plush Squeaky Dog Toy, $8; chewy.com
3 Goody Box Halloween Toys, Treats, and Bandana for Dog
Chewy's best-selling Halloween box is brimming with delights this spooky season. The curated box contains five hand-selected goodies: two squeaky toys, two tasty treats, and a bandana. They even throw in fun activities and a recipe.
Shop now: Goody Box Halloween Toys, Treats, and Bandana for Dogs, $20; chewy.com
4 Bootique Spooky & Kooky Orange & Black Rope Dog Toy for Big Dogs
Nothing is more classic than this orange and black rope toy. Play fetch or tug with your pup who will delight in the toy's texture, or let them toss it around on their own. Either way, it's guaranteed to be a hoot!
Shop now: Bootique Spooky & Kooky Orange & Black Rope Dog Toy for Big Dogs, $10; petco.com
5 Midlee Pumpkin Find a Toy Halloween Dog Toy
Decorate your dog's world with a plush pumpkin full of surprises. The interactive toy houses a crinkly candy corn, a bat, and a ghost. This toy will help your pup get in a mental work out!
Shop now: Midlee Pumpkin Find a Toy Halloween Dog Toy, $31; amazon.com
6 Bootique Pumpkin Spice Fiend Plush Dog Toy
Share your PSL love with your pooch with this fun plush toy. Pumpkin spice will be your pup's favorite beverage after they drink up the fun crunching and squeaking the toy's tempting texture.
Shop now: Bootique Pumpkin Spice Fiend Plush Dog Toy, $7; petco.com
7 Multipet Lamb Chop Halloween Candy Corn Dog Toy
This lovable Lamb Chop is too cute to pass up! The iconic character is decked out in the Halloween spirit by sporting a witch hat and clutching candy corn.
Shop now: Multipet Lamb Chop Halloween Candy Corn Dog Toy, $6; petsmart.com
8 Thrills and Chills Halloween 2X-Large Pucker Pups Dog Toy
Who can resist the temptation of a colorful piece of candy? Your dog will keep entertained with the jumbo toy that squeaks and makes crinkly noises, and you won't have to worry about them diving into the Halloween candy stash.
Shop now: Thrills and Chills Halloween 2X-Large Pucker Pups Dog Toy, $10; petsmart.com
9 Lepawit Halloween Dog Toys
Amazon's choice for bulk Halloween dog toys is an assortment of plush dog bones adorned with spooky season-themed prints. The toy bones in the value pack are made with high-quality materials and have built-in squeakers.
Shop now: Lepawit Halloween Dog Toys, $14; amazon.com
10 Frisco Halloween Donuts Plush Squeaky Dog Toy
This three-pack of plush donut toys will satisfy any pup's sweet cravings! The jack-o'-lantern, mummy, and spiderweb add an extra-spooky touch to any pup's Halloween fun. Whether your pup needs something to snuggle or wants to chew, these get the job done.
Shop now: Frisco Halloween Donuts Plush Squeaky Dog Toy, $10; chewy.com
11 Halloween Bat Dog Toy
This bat toy is great for a game of fetch on a crisp fall day. Its wings crinkle and its body makes squeaky sounds to tantalize your pup's senses. The fun dog Halloween toy will inspire your canine to spread his wings!
Shop now: Halloween Bat Dog Toy, $5; target.com
12 Frisco Halloween Haunted Shack Hide and Seek Puzzle Plush Squeaky Dog Toy
Chewy rated this haunted house puzzle "The Best Halloween Dog Toy"—and we can see why! Perfect for smart dogs to use their brainy superpowers, the interactive toy features three squeak toys that can be tucked into the haunted house.
Shop now: Frisco Halloween Haunted Shack Hide and Seek Puzzle Plush Squeaky Dog Toy, $13; chewy.com
13 Peanuts for Pets Halloween Dog Toys
Does your pooch share your love for Charlie Brown and the gang? Good grief! This adorable Woodstock sporting a pumpkin sure made us smile. The soft and cuddly plush toy squeaks and is quite fetching to toss.
Shop now: Peanuts for Pets Dog Toys, $10; amazon.com
14 Halloween Personalized Dog Toy
This personalized dog toy is a sweet treat to toss in a spooky basket. Made of 100-percent fleece, the toy will have your pet's moniker embroidered on a cunning candy corn or spooky ghost.
Shop now: Halloween Personalized Dog Toy, $9; etsy.com