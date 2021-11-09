22 Christmas Dog Toys for Santa's Little Helper

Providing your dog with fun new toys will help them stay occupied and entertained during the holiday hustle and bustle. This will not only keep them out of your hair while you're wrapping presents and hanging garland, but it will also help them stay safe. Dogs who are bored have a tendency to find themselves in trouble, sniffing out holiday foods that could be toxic for dogs or accidentally knocking down the Christmas tree as they tried to stretch their legs indoors. Dogs who are stimulated are less likely to get into a Christmas pickle—a win for everybody!