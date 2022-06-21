The 10 Best Toys for Puppies, According to a Vet

Best Puzzle: Nina Ottosson Puppy Smart Interactive Treat Puzzle Dog Toy

Choosing the best puzzle toys for puppies doesn't just require you to select the right size, but also the right level of challenge for their young minds—which, by the way, also helps to wear them out. And we all know a tired puppy is a good puppy! This beginner dog puzzle uses simple one-step actions that your puppy will love figuring out as she noses the bones to find treats you've hidden in the compartments. And once she's mastered that, you can increase the difficulty on this toy or move up to a more difficult option.