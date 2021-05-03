This outdoor dog toy is kind of like those fishing pole-type cat toys, but way, way bigger. The concept is similar: You hold a pole that has a cord with a fun toy at the end attached. In this case, the pole is way longer (24” for small space play, 36” for larger areas), the long cord is made of bungee material and the toy at the end is colorful tassel made of durable polyester webbing. Wave it around and watch your dog chase and try to catch the toy. We like this one for the days you just feel like standing still but your dog wants to run and chase!

Shop now: Squishy Face Studio Flirt Toy, $28; amazon.com