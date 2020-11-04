BarkBox is one of the most popular canine subscription boxes for a reason. The subscription service sends out a new themed box every month, with creative themes such as Fairground Hounds, Night at the Squeakeasy, and many more with equally as squeal-worthy puns. Each box is filled with clever toys, USA-made treats, and chews. The standout in each box though is the dog-tested and loved toys with creative features such as a tiny, sadder toy within the original (for when your dog inevitably tries to get the squeaker out).

