Amazon Shoppers Call These Dog Toys Nearly Indestructible—and We Have an Exclusive Code

If you're constantly walking in on your dog surrounded by stuffing that he's ripped out of yet another dog toy, you should consider investing in this set of dog rope toys that thousands of Amazon reviewers have deemed nearly indestructible. And for a limited time, Daily Paws readers can get this toy set at a special discounted price.
More than 1,500 Amazon reviewers gave this rope toy set a five-star rating, and owners of large breed dogs like German shepherds and golden retrievers especially love how great they stand up against their dog's powerful chompers. Through 11:59 p.m. on April 12, you can get 15 percent off by entering our exclusive Amazon promo code, DOGTOYS15, during checkout.
Made out of 100-percent cotton rope, the set features seven different toys for your dog to enjoy, and at only $21.99, it's a great deal for so many high-quality toys! Your dog will receive three cotton rope balls, two dental cotton chewer knots, and two tug-of-war ropes. They also come with a bag for you to transport your dog's soon-to-be-favorite toys anywhere you go.
Shop Now: Set of 7 Dog Rope Toys for Aggressive Chewers, $21.99, 15% off with code DOGTOYS15; amazon.com
Playing with your dog helps enrich his or her life, which leads to happier, longer lives, and these toys are a perfect way for you to have fun with them as you play tug of war or fetch with them for hours. Not only are these toys great for playtime, they can also help calm your dog and ease his anxiety as he chews away at these toys. It's a great way to get energy out and decrease restlessness.
On top of all these great benefits, these rope toys are also great for your dog's dental health. As they chew on the toys, the woven ropes clean their teeth and massage their gums. They'll love how it feels, and your vet will love how great their teeth look during your next visit!
It's no wonder these rope toys are so popular on Amazon, with reviewers describing them as "strong and sturdy" and "totally exceed(ing) expectations."
"We have a 3 month old Pit Bull puppy that was destroying our house! I got these and he absolutely loves them," one reviewer said. "They keep him busy for hours and he stopped chewing on things he wasn't supposed to. They're very durable and seem like they'll last. We've had them about a month now and he hasn't come close to gnawing through any of them! Would definitely buy again!"
Leave those delicate, stuffing-filled plush toys out of your shopping cart and try these nearly indestructible dog toys. Your tough-chewing dog will love you for it!