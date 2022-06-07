The 5 Best Dog Sprinklers for Summer 2022
And as much fun as it was to run around in a sprinkler, it's even more fun to watch your dog figure it out and play in the spray. Your dog's jumps and barks for joy while frolicking through the water are bound to warm your heart and create some sweet summer memories. Here, you'll find the best dog sprinklers for every kind of pup's preference and pet parent's budget.
Our Top Picks
- Best Overall: Raxurt Super Large Splash Sprinkler Pad For Pets ($38)
- Best Sprinkler Pad: VISTOP Non-Slip Splash Pad for Dogs ($43)
- Best Sprinkler Hose Attachment: Tidal Storm Hydro Swirl Spinning Sprinkler ($17)
- Best Budget: Kadaon Automatic Garden Water Sprinklers ($12)
- Best Paw-Activated: Videosystem Dog Water Fountain ($50)
Best Overall: Raxurt Super Large Splash Sprinkler Pad For Pets
Beat the heat this summer with an extra large splash pad! This 67-inch anti-slip sprinkler pad is specifically made for our furry friends—perfect for multi-pet households and play dates. Plus, the eco-friendly material it's made from is thicker and more durable compared to others. (With that said, we still recommend trimming your pup's nails beforehand.) Add an outdoor dog toy to the mix to amp up the fun!
Best Sprinkler Pad: VISTOP Non-Slip Splash Pad for Dogs
Earning a 4.5 out of 5 stars based on over 2,000 ratings, this non-slip splash pad is a fan favorite among pet parents (and human parents alike!). This dog sprinkler comes in three sizes: 67, 75, and 87 inches. This sprinkler pad is BPA-free with a 5 millimeter widened circular edge sealing to help bear water pressure and prevent cracking during use.
Best Sprinkler Hose Attachment: Tidal Storm Hydro Swirl Spinning Sprinkler
An essential for fun in the sun—heck, you might even want to join in! This vibrant, hydro-powered spinning dome fits any standard garden hose and is easy to set up. With this spinning sprinkler, you can transform your backyard into your dog's very own water park for hours of play. Simply hook it up and watch your pooch run zoomies through the water.
Best Budget: Kadaon Automatic Garden Water Sprinklers
This may look like a regular ol' water sprinkler—and it is!—but our pups tend to love the simple things in life, especially when it comes to playtime. Small but mighty, this sprinkler is a fantastic option to entertain your dog on those hot summer days. (And water your yard, too.)
Best Paw-Activated: Videosystem Dog Water Fountain
Looking for a dog bowl alternative that doubles as a water toy? Your four-legged pal can soak up the sun and fun with this interactive, paw-activated dog sprinkler. Made with a metallic build, brass valve, and anti-rust finish, this water fountain has a sediment filter to provide your dog with fresh, clean water at all times. It also has non-skid pads to keep the sprinkler in place. Your pup can quench his thirst or cool off with a simple tap of the paw.
What To Look For
A sprinkler is a must-have if you're looking to turn your backyard into a water park for your four-legged friend this summer. With so many products available, you'll want to make sure whichever dog sprinkler you choose is durable and easy to use.
Material
Look for information on the kind of material the product is made of. You'll want a thick, durable material that can withstand the sharpness of your dog's nails. (Although, you'll definitely want to trim them to help extend the life of your sprinkler.) Check if there's a weight recommendation for the product, too, as there's a chance it may be too small for your pet.
Ease of Use
Since you'll be the one to get the sprinkler ready for your precious pooch, an ideal option would be easy to set up and use without any issues. Many attach to standard hoses for an easy setup, and the pad itself should be pretty lightweight to transport it around your yard. Keep in mind that water pressure may vary based on each individual's home.
Safety
No matter the product, always supervise your dog's playtime and store the sprinkler in a safe area out of the heat to ensure it doesn't get damaged. After all, your pup will probably want to play with it again the next day … and the day after!