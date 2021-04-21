6 Pooch-Approved Dog Sunscreens to Try This Summer

If you've never used sunscreen for your dogs (or even if you have), it's helpful to brush up on some advice from the pros first. That includes choosing the best dog sunscreen, learning how to use it effectively, and researching which brands and products are worth investing in. Dr. Laura Pletz, DVM and scientific services manager for Royal Canin, shares her expert advice on how to find (and correctly use!) the right doggie sunblock for your pup.