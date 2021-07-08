The 10 Best Dog Grooming Kits to Keep Your Pooch in Tip-Top Shape
Looking good and smelling better are obvious reasons to groom your dog on a regular schedule, but there are some important health benefits, too.
"Regular grooming keeps your dog's coat and skin healthy, and helps you spot parasites (like ticks), hot spots and other skin infections, or cysts or tumors on the skin that need to be removed by your veterinarian," says Samantha A. Kent, founder and CEO of Kibble Pet Grooming in Dallas. "Long nails can dig into paws and cause pain if dogs walk on them—that's why regular nail trims matter."
Like dogs, grooming tools aren't the same, so finding the right one for your pooch's specific needs is essential. Whether you need to do a little DIY cut in a pinch (hello, quarantine), trim face hairs between full grooms, or you're going all-in on home grooming, these dog grooming kits should make taking care of your dog easier than ever.
- Best Overall: Oneisall 2-Speed Quiet Dog Grooming Kit
- Best for Thick Hair: Aibors Professional Dog Grooming Kit for Thick Coats
- Best for Long Hair: Holdog Heavy Duty 3-Speed Clipper Kit
- Best for Fine to Medium Hair: Wahl Deluxe U-Clip Dog Clipper Kit
- Best for Sensitive Areas: Oneisall Small Area Pet Grooming Kit
- Best for Puppies: Conair PRO Puppy Grooming Starter Set
- Best Basic: Ceenwes LCD Display Cordless Pet Grooming Clippers Kit
- Best Scissors: Moontay Professional Dog Grooming Kit
- Best Nail Grinder: Casfuy Dog Nail Grinder
- Best for Bath Time: Waterpik Pet Wand Pro Dog Shower Attachment
Best Overall: Oneisall 2-Speed Quiet Dog Grooming Kit
Quality design, upgrades that are useful (not just flashy), lots of good reviews, and a price that matches the value make this the kit to beat. The two-speed, illuminated cordless clipper is ultra-quiet (under 50 decibels) with low vibration. With a sustained use of 150 minutes, you won't run out of juice too soon. Plus, it includes six guide combs, scissors and a comb, and a cleaning brush.
Shop now: Oneisall 2-Speed Quiet Dog Grooming Kit, $40; amazon.com
Best for Thick Hair: Aibors Professional Dog Grooming Kit for Thick Coats
"Could shave a Wookie," is how one user describes this heavy-duty, high-powered cordless clipper. With self-sharpening, high-carbon blades and a sustained use of three hours, it makes short work of thick, heavy coats. This option also includes four guide combs, scissors and a comb, and a cleaning brush and oil.
Shop now: Aibors Professional Dog Grooming Kit for Thick Coats, $37; amazon.com
Best for Long Hair: Holdog Heavy Duty 3-Speed Clipper Kit
This cordless clipper is creating quite the buzz with reviews like "glides through long, matted hair" and cuts through double coats "like buttah." Its secret? An innovative titanium and ceramic blade, a powerful three-speed rotary motor and a sustained use of three to four hours. Low noise and low vibration, too. The kit also includes four guide combs, scissors and a comb, and a cleaning brush.
Shop now: Holdog Heavy Duty 3-Speed Clipper Kit, $30; amazon.com
Best for Fine to Medium Hair: Wahl Deluxe U-Clip Dog Clipper Kit
Made in the USA, this electric clipper is for fine to medium coats, and lighter tasks like grooming paws, face, and ears. An easy-reach side lever, when tapped, adjusts the blade for different hair lengths. It also includes a storage case, how-to DVD, a grooming apron, seven guide combs and a blade guard, scissors and a comb, and a cleaning brush and oil.
Shop now: Wahl Deluxe U-Clip Dog Clipper Kit, $41; chewy.com
Best for Sensitive Areas: Oneisall Small Area Pet Grooming Kit
Trimming hair in tricky places is, well, tricky. But not with this cordless clipper. It's designed for sensitive areas like paws, ears, eyes, face, and rump. Operates for two hours per charge. It's quiet with low vibration and easy to clean—just remove the blade and wash it in water. It also includes two stainless steel blades, a cleaning brush and a USB charging cord.
Shop now: Oneisall Small Area Pet Grooming Kit, $22; amazon.com
Best for Puppies: Conair PRO Puppy Grooming Starter Set
Inside this cute canvas duffle bag is all you need to get puppies into the grooming groove. The ergonomically designed small pin brush, slicker brush, boar bristle brush, and nail clippers are comfy to hold. The squeaky rope toy will keep your pup engaged while teaching him that grooming is fun, not scary.
Shop now: Conair PRO Puppy Grooming Starter Set, $10; chewy.com
Best Basic: Ceenwes LCD Display Cordless Pet Grooming Clippers Kit
This kit is basic (but better). The low-noise cordless clipper is designed for dogs of any size or coat thickness and has titanium and ceramic blades, a high speed motor and LCD power display. It also includes 4 guide combs, scissors and a comb, a nail clipper and nail file, a USB charging cable and adaptor, and a cleaning brush and oil.
Shop now: Ceenwes LCD Display Cordless Pet Grooming Kit, $22; amazon.com
Best Scissors: Moontay Professional Dog Grooming Kit
Trim your dog like a pro with 7-inch scissors crafted of premium Japanese 440C stainless steel. The straight cutting shears are for long hair. The curved shears are for around the head, ears, eyes, legs, and paws, and the chunking shears are for blending and thinning thick hair. Also includes a leather bag and cleaning cloth.
Shop now: Moontay Professional Dog Grooming Scissors Kit, $80; amazon.com
Best Nail Grinder: Casfuy Dog Nail Grinder with 2 LED Lights
Give your dog the smooth, painless paw-dicure of his dreams with this cordless nail grinder. Powerful but super quiet with low vibration (to not spook your pooch), it has three bit options based on dog nail size. Dual LED lights make it easy to spot your dog's quick and avoid getting too close. Also comes with a USB charging cable.
Shop now: Casfuy Dog Nail Grinder with 2 LED Lights, $30; amazon.com
Best for Bath Time: Waterpik Pet Wand Pro Dog Shower Attachment
Rubba-dub-dub, your dog will race to the tub if you use this bathing wand to rinse him! Its curved shape directs a precise spray, so water goes where you want it more efficiently. The wand attaches to a shower pipe, utility sink, or even a garden hose, and the kit includes an 8-foot flexible hose, an indoor shower adapter, suction cup hook, and an outdoor garden hose adapter.
Shop now: Waterpik Pet Wand Pro Dog Shower Attachment, $37; chewy.com