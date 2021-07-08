The 10 Best Dog Grooming Kits to Keep Your Pooch in Tip-Top Shape

Best for Bath Time: Waterpik Pet Wand Pro Dog Shower Attachment

Rubba-dub-dub, your dog will race to the tub if you use this bathing wand to rinse him! Its curved shape directs a precise spray, so water goes where you want it more efficiently. The wand attaches to a shower pipe, utility sink, or even a garden hose, and the kit includes an 8-foot flexible hose, an indoor shower adapter, suction cup hook, and an outdoor garden hose adapter.

Shop now: Waterpik Pet Wand Pro Dog Shower Attachment, $37; chewy.com