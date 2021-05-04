6 Bug Sprays for Dogs That Safely Keep Pests Away
Summer fun with your pup is all about taking trips to the beach, enjoying the pool, going on hikes in the park, or even just relaxing in the backyard. Yet, each of those places run the risk of run-ins with a really unwanted guest: bugs.
Bug bites aren't just a human issue—they can affect doggos too!—these are an issue that go beyond itching and discomfort. "So much of the preventive care we educate patients on stems from diseases transmitted by pesky bugs," says says Mary Altomare, DVM, head veterinarian at Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter in East Hanover, N.J.
"For example, ticks can easily spread what we call 'tick-borne disease' such as Lyme disease, ehrlichiosis, and anaplasmosis, just to name a few. Mosquitoes are most notorious for transmitting heartworm disease. Of course fleas are the most common 'bug' people think of with animal infestation. Aside from being itchy pests, they also transmit tapeworms!"
While there are plenty of bug sprays for dogs on the market (not to mention bug sprays for you and repellants for your backyard), not all are safe for your pets to be around. "We have to always remember that dogs (and really all animals) are much different than humans—seemingly harmless chemicals, herbs, and even food ingredients can be toxic to our furry friends," Altomare says. She also notes that because dogs love to sniff, lick, and roll around, that any product near or on your pet can potentially end up inhaled or ingested.
Bug Spray Ingredients to Watch Out For
Whether the product is on your skin, near a space your pet goes, or in a product marketed to pets, take a close look at the ingredient list. Altomare shared a short list of what to avoid and why:
1. DEET
"This is an N,N-dialkyamide insecticide used in many bug sprays. It can cause anything from GI upset (vomiting/diarrhea) to inflammation of the airways to neurologic signs like seizures," Altomare says. If you have to use products with this chemical, she says to keep your distance from your pet until it's fully applied and dried.
2. D-Limonene and linalool (Citrus oils)
While citrus-derived oils sound like they would be safe and are often common in "pet-safe" products, they can have a negative effect on pets. "These oils have insecticidal properties but, if ingested, can cause pretty severe liver damage, so steer clear of these ingredient," she says.
3. Citronella
Like citrus oils, citronella is so familiar that it may seem like it would be harmless. "Citronella can cause irritation to the skin if applied topically or mouth if ingested," she says. "It can also cause GI discomfort such as vomiting and diarrhea."
4. Garlic
This ingredient isn't likely to be found in bug sprays, but it's often used for homemade pest repellents. "Garlic may be harmful for fleas but remember ... it is also toxic to dogs! Ingestion can cause mild to severe anemia," she says.
The Best Bug Sprays for Dogs
When you're shopping for bug sprays for dogs (or even for yourself), Altomare recommends running it by your vet—especially because they'll be up on the latest pests becoming an issue in your area and the latest research on what works. However, if you're starting your search, she says to only consider products specifically advertised for canine use like the options listed below.
Wondercide Cedarwood Flea, Tick and Mosquito Spray
This bug repellant for dogs promises to keep the biggest summer pests away from your pup. The key ingredient is cedar oil, a pet-safe ingredient Altomare also likes for its moisturizing qualities for your pet’s skin. The bug spray is also versatile: You can spritz it on your pup (or cat!), yourself, or around your home.
Vet’s Best Flea & Tick Spray for Dogs
If you’re looking for a backyard bug spray safe for dogs that’ll also keep fleas and ticks away, consider this plant-derived formula. It’s made from peppermint oil and eugenol (a compound derived from clove plants), two ingredients that can kill fleas, their eggs, and ticks while also soothing skin. Mosquitos are also said to be repelled by this ingredient combo. Spritz it on pups 12 weeks and up, or use it on indoor surfaces.
Cedarcide Topical Flea & Tick Spray for Dogs, Cats, and Horses
With a 10-percent concentration of pet-safe cedar oil, this product means business. It was found to have a 99-percent kill rate for fleas, but it also keeps everything from mosquitos to ticks, bed bugs to flies, moths to chiggers far away. Just spray and massage the quick-drying formula—which is surprisingly non-oily—into your dog’s coat. Regular use is said to create a pest-repelling barrier.
Nantucket Spider Natural Insect Repellent for Dogs
First, don’t be fooled by the name “Nantucket Spider.” (It’s the brand, not the type of pest this spritz repels.) This bug spray for dogs is formulated with rosemary, thyme, peppermint, cedar wood, and geranium essential oils. The non-staining blend effectively works to keep mosquitos, fleas, and ticks away. Note: While it’s described as having a light cedar scent, some pet parents thought it was much stronger. So if you or your pup are sensitive to scents, try a product with fewer oils.
Natural Care Flea and Tick Spray for Dogs
Similar to the Vet’s Best, this bug spray for dogs uses peppermint oil and eugenol to eliminate and repel mosquitos, fleas, and ticks. The main difference, however, is the type of applicator. While Vet’s Best uses a pump-style spray, this product has a fine mist aerosol that may be easier for some to use to get even coverage on your pet’s coat—or any indoor surface from bedding to countertops.
Natural Chemistry Natural Flea and Tick Spray for Dogs
Though it’s mainly advertised for keeping fleas and ticks away, this is also an effective mosquito spray for dogs. (The main ingredients of cinnamon oil, cedar wood oil, and clove oil also repel black flies.) Simply spray your dog’s coat, then massage the product in. The botanical ingredients will get to work immediately, but the brand also promises residual protection of up to 7 days.
