6 Bug Sprays for Dogs That Safely Keep Pests Away

While there are plenty of bug sprays for dogs on the market (not to mention bug sprays for you and repellants for your backyard), not all are safe for your pets to be around. "We have to always remember that dogs (and really all animals) are much different than humans—seemingly harmless chemicals, herbs, and even food ingredients can be toxic to our furry friends," Altomare says. She also notes that because dogs love to sniff, lick, and roll around, that any product near or on your pet can potentially end up inhaled or ingested.