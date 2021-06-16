These Are the Best Dog Toothpastes to Get Rid of Doggie Breath Right Now
From the time we were children, we were taught to brush our teeth every day. Us humans may know the importance of oral health for ourselves, but we don't always think about it for our dogs.
The American Veterinary Medical Association says dental health is a super important part of your pet's overall health. It's not just for their teeth and gums. In fact, many dental problems can cause other serious health problems. Bacteria from plaque buildup is able to travel through the bloodstream and cause serious organ diseases that affect the heart, liver, kidneys, and brain. From the time they are young, brushing your dog's teeth goes a long way in preventing issues later on.
Pet owners should aim to brush their pup's teeth daily or every other day, starting in puppyhood.
"If you practice teeth brushing from the moment you bring your dog home, you will get them started on the right paw, " says Haylee Bergeland, CPDT-KA, CBCC-KA, RBT, editor of pet health and behavior at Daily Paws. "Begin by just letting your dog sniff, mouth, and chew on the tooth brush, adding a little bit of dog-friendly toothpaste, and gradually working up to moving the brush across the teeth, " she says.
In addition to teeth brushing, a yearly professional teeth cleaning with your pup's vet is best to clean the plaque under the gum line (just like your visits to the dentist!). You can also give your dog a dental chew a few times a week to help break down plaque and a pup-safe mint or breath freshener to keep the dog breath at bay.
We've compiled a variety of dog toothpastes to help you keep your pup's pearly whites in tip-top shape, including organic and enzymatic toothpastes as well as options for puppies and bad breath.
Virbac C.E.T. Enzymatic Toothpaste
This is one of the most popular dog toothpastes on the market and for good reason. It is safe for both cats and dogs, contains dual enzymes to fight against existing plaque and inhibit the formation of new plaque, and the poultry flavor is appealing to make it easier to brush. It also comes in a vanilla mint flavor.
Radius USDA Organic Canine Oral Care Kit
This dog toothpaste is USDA-certified organic and helps remove plaque and tartar while freshening breath. Bonus? This option also comes with a toothbrush to help invigorate the gums and remove tartar.
Sentry Poultry Flavor Dog Toothpaste
The Sentry dog toothpaste is known for its delicious poultry flavor and veterinary-strength enzymatic formula. Enzymatic formulas work well for dogs because the toothpaste can still fight tartar without requiring you to brush every tooth (which can be a challenge when brushing a dog's teeth!).
Arm & Hammer Enzymatic Dog Toothpaste
You've probably used Arm & Hammer's many other baking soda products to clean your home, freshen up smelling carpet, wash your laundry, or even to clean your own teeth. This dog toothpaste uses that same power of baking soda to clean and deodorize your dog's gums and teeth and freshen their breath with a vanilla-ginger flavor.
Arm & Hammer Tartar Control Puppy Toothpaste
This set from Arm & Hammer comes with a mini toothbrush that's perfect for traveling or small puppy mouthes. The toothpaste packs in the baking soda cleaning power we know and love to help keep your pup's chompers clean and smelling fresh.
TropiClean No Brushing Dental & Oral Care Gel
This is the perfect solution for dogs who refuse to let you brush their teeth! No matter how much positive reinforcement we give them, some dogs just won't put up with teeth brushing. Lucky for you, this oral care gel requires no toothbrush. Just apply two drops to each side of your dog's mouth daily, and you'll see a noticeable difference in their breath, plaque, tartar, and overall oral health.
Petsmile Professional Dog Toothpaste
Petsmile offers a professional grade dog toothpaste. It claims to reduce plaque by 62 percent more and to reduce gingivitis by 28 percent more than other dog toothpastes. It is safe for both cats and dogs, and many reviewers say their pet seems to really enjoy the taste.
Vet's Best Enzymatic Dog Toothpaste
Vet's Best is another very popular brand for dog toothpaste. It is designed to fight tartar and plaque, promote healthy gums, and freshen breath. This is an enzymatic gel dog toothpaste formulated with other ingredients like aloe, neem oil, grapefruit seed extract, and baking soda. One reviewer writes that her three pups "love to have their teeth cleaned with this paste. They love the flavor and look forward to it as part of their bedtime routine."
Zymox Oratene Brushless Enzymatic Dental Gel
This is another no-brush oral gel that is safe for dogs and cats. It helps with clean teeth and gums while it freshens breath-with a tasty flavor to boot! You can apply it with a toothbrush or just rub it directly on the gum line with your finger.
