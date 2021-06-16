The American Veterinary Medical Association says dental health is a super important part of your pet's overall health. It's not just for their teeth and gums. In fact, many dental problems can cause other serious health problems. Bacteria from plaque buildup is able to travel through the bloodstream and cause serious organ diseases that affect the heart, liver, kidneys, and brain. From the time they are young, brushing your dog's teeth goes a long way in preventing issues later on.